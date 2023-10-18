« previous next »
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:51:00 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:21:10 pm
And moshiri will accept payment in stages?

He will never see it
We all know it was never his money anyway.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:16:27 pm
Worrying times©®
Offline zamagiure

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm
Will they field on Saturday?
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:39:39 pm
Quote from: zamagiure on Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm
Will they field on Saturday?

Well they cant be any worse at cricket than they are football.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:33:38 am
Is Moshiri actually a professional accountant?
Does not seem the brightest spark, maybe that is what Usmanov saw in him
Offline Statto Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:13:49 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:33:38 am
Is Moshiri actually a professional accountant?
Does not seem the brightest spark, maybe that is what Usmanov saw in him

Seems like Moshiri was completely relying on Usmanov for funding the club, issues started when Usmanov became persona non grata after Russia invasion of Ukraine, now Moshiri is up the proverbial, & so desperate to sell that he's prepared to sell to whet feels like cowboys.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:23:57 am
Yeah it seems likely now that Moshi has been spending Usmanov's money up till now but now that it looks like he might have to spend his own money he just wants out, with no care who he sells to or even if he seems any of the sale money, because it wasn't his money he spent till now, but staying any longer will mean it WILL be his money
Offline No666

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:59:15 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:23:57 am
Yeah it seems likely now that Moshi has been spending Usmanov's money up till now but now that it looks like he might have to spend his own money he just wants out, with no care who he sells to or even if he seems any of the sale money, because it wasn't his money he spent till now, but staying any longer will mean it WILL be his money
I imagine Usamov is screeching at Moshiri to extract what he can and get it back to him, and Moshiri is desperately trying to do that while avoiding high buildings.
Offline Micky55

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:16:04 am
Online Trotterwatch

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:23:06 am
Non payment of rent - sounds like the perfect owner for Everton
Offline Koplord

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:28:42 am
From GOT

All I get from these stories of late payments etc is Josh Wander might be Levy levels of tight.
Seems to get paid in the end, he just doesnt seem too keen on parting with it.
No bad thing since the days of Mosh and his cash cannon approach to contracts and fees.

 ;D ;D ;D

Offline No666

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:19:59 am
They are relying on the authorities deciding the sale, even if dodgy, is better than administration. From the NYT:

'The audited records are not the only hurdle to approval of an Everton sale. The authorities are also asking the firm, run by its owners, Josh Wander and Steve Pasko, to provide details of the source of the funds behind the acquisition.

The questions mirror concerns that the Belgian soccer authorities raised last year as they considered whether to grant a license to another one of the companys teams, Standard Liège. In those discussions, 777 Partners told the Belgian soccer federations licensing committee that it could not provide the firms most recently audited accounts  a routine requirement in any assessment of the suitability and solidity of the businesses financing teams in the countrys top league.

Eventually, the prospect of tossing one of Belgian soccers biggest teams out of the league was deemed unacceptable by the committee, and a compromise was found. Now, 777 Partners finds itself in the same position, and the clock is ticking again.'

Surely the PL has got to realise they'd only be kicking the can down the road. Better, frankly, to dock this lot nine points next week and leave the ongoing headache to the football league.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:56:41 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:19:59 am
They are relying on the authorities deciding the sale, even if dodgy, is better than administration. From the NYT:

'The audited records are not the only hurdle to approval of an Everton sale. The authorities are also asking the firm, run by its owners, Josh Wander and Steve Pasko, to provide details of the source of the funds behind the acquisition.

The questions mirror concerns that the Belgian soccer authorities raised last year as they considered whether to grant a license to another one of the companys teams, Standard Liège. In those discussions, 777 Partners told the Belgian soccer federations licensing committee that it could not provide the firms most recently audited accounts  a routine requirement in any assessment of the suitability and solidity of the businesses financing teams in the countrys top league.

Eventually, the prospect of tossing one of Belgian soccers biggest teams out of the league was deemed unacceptable by the committee, and a compromise was found. Now, 777 Partners finds itself in the same position, and the clock is ticking again.'

Surely the PL has got to realise they'd only be kicking the can down the road. Better, frankly, to dock this lot nine points next week and leave the ongoing headache to the football league.

So not dissimilar to Man City not providing their accounts to the PL? Carry on regardless! These football authorities are really not doing their job even to a minimum standard, why bother having the rules if you are not going to enforce them.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:08:49 am
Everything I read about 777 gets me excited for Everton's future. Hopefully a drubbing on Saturday followed by a points deduction on Monday.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:20:33 am
Every time you think it could not get worse, it does. I thought they had hit the all time low when their first team got beat by a bunch of our kids.







Surely it cannot get any worse for them, surely?
Offline TomDcs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:01:54 pm
So all potentially off because of them not being able to provide audited accounts to the FCA
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:14:58 pm
From Goodison News.

Quote
Everton takeover latest as BBC journalist shares update on 777 Partners situation

BBC Sport journalist Shamoon Hafez says reports the takeover deal involving 777 Partners and Everton have stalled is wide of the mark.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday (18 October) that the proposed sale was at risk of falling apart as the American investment fund has failed to provide audited financial statements to a British government regulator.

However, Hafez posted on his personal Twitter page later on Wednesday (18 October) that the various checks  which could last until some point in December  are still ongoing.
Hafez posted: Im told reports saying 777 Partners takeover of Everton having stalled are wide of the mark.

The 12-week process of the deal is still ongoing, talks with FCA continuing and 777 have provided the historical information requested.

Lets see

https://www.goodisonnews.com/2023/10/18/everton-777-sports-takeover-bbc-sports-update/
Offline upthereds1993

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:20:18 pm
Going to lash a few quid on 7-0 due to the hilariousness of this 777 situation. Funniest thing is, even if it did occur, it still probably wouldn't make the top 10 most "Everton" things to have happened
Offline Statto Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:27:57 pm
It's hilarious, they're in such a mess that the fan base is so desperate for the club to be sold to these chancers, their's red sorry blue flags everywhere you look that 777 partners are not a fit company to own a football club. 
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:32:17 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:59:15 am
I imagine Usamov is screeching at Moshiri to extract what he can and get it back to him, and Moshiri is desperately trying to do that while avoiding high buildings.

Doesnt Moshiri dwell in a high rise in Monaco?

He shouldnt answer the door to the pizza delivery boy.
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 02:26:42 pm
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 01:20:18 pm
Going to lash a few quid on 7-0 due to the hilariousness of this 777 situation. Funniest thing is, even if it did occur, it still probably wouldn't make the top 10 most "Everton" things to have happened

Oh what have you done. I am going to have to put a couple of quid on that now.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 03:16:50 pm
Wow. Some of the comments on the net about 777 takeover are incredible. Ostriches could learn a thing or two.
Yeah but they have improved the clubs they have invested in
The accusations are about bad faith and are malicious
Mad
Offline Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 03:44:25 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:26:42 pm
Oh what have you done. I am going to have to put a couple of quid on that now.

How much though, £7.77 perhaps?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:15:36 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:16:50 pm
Wow. Some of the comments on the net about 777 takeover are incredible. Ostriches could learn a thing or two.
Yeah but they have improved the clubs they have invested in
The accusations are about bad faith and are malicious
Mad
If the lemmings are determined to jump off the cliff...
Offline upthereds1993

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:20:34 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:26:42 pm
Oh what have you done. I am going to have to put a couple of quid on that now.

Ladbrokes seem to be offering the best odds online at the moment - 160/1 (boosted from 125/1). Worth a few quid surely.
Offline Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:24:36 pm
Everton takeover: 777 Partners loan rises to £40m amid new concerns
 - The Times
Quote
The amount that the US firm 777 Partners has loaned Everton has risen to £40 million as more concerns have emerged about its proposed takeover of the club.

The loan was initially reported as £20 million but The Times has learnt that the figure has almost doubled, and is being used as working capital for wage costs that Evertons income cannot cover.

Meanwhile, The New York Times has reported that 777 has not provided audited financial statements to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which it must do for the takeover to be approved.

Insiders at Everton and 777 insist that the takeover remains on track for the end of the year, but the FCA and the Premier League will want guarantees about the companys finances before approving it.

A statement from 777 read: We have submitted all relevant documentation to the FCA in line with their requests, and indicative timings.
Worrying Times TM
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:25:42 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 03:44:25 pm
How much though, £7.77 perhaps?

And that is precisely what I have done !
Offline moondog

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 05:31:50 pm
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 04:20:34 pm
Ladbrokes seem to be offering the best odds online at the moment - 160/1 (boosted from 125/1). Worth a few quid surely.



£19.95 going on now
Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 06:17:41 pm
£70 to match the score.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:15:06 pm
Online thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:18:18 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:16:50 pm
Wow. Some of the comments on the net about 777 takeover are incredible. Ostriches could learn a thing or two.
Yeah but they have improved the clubs they have invested in
The accusations are about bad faith and are malicious
Mad
It's frustrating to see it, especially having experienced how hard it is to get rid of bad owners once they have their feet under the table.

Their fans should be making it as hostile as possible for 777 in the hope of scaring them off.  They're a mess at the moment and being leeched off will kill them.

If they wait a few months they can probably be bought by lifetime Chelsea Man U Everton supporter Jim Radcliffe.
Online SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:39:08 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:15:06 pm
The hearing has begun

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-12646155/Everton-Premier-League-meet-SECRET-begin-clubs-disciplinary-hearing-alleged-Financial-Fair-Play-breaches-closed-doors-process-set-conclude-week.html

this is hilarious:
Such is the level of secrecy surrounding the process that senior figures at Everton were unaware that the hearing had begun when contacted by Mail Sport earlier today.
