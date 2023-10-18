They are relying on the authorities deciding the sale, even if dodgy, is better than administration. From the NYT:



'The audited records are not the only hurdle to approval of an Everton sale. The authorities are also asking the firm, run by its owners, Josh Wander and Steve Pasko, to provide details of the source of the funds behind the acquisition.



The questions mirror concerns that the Belgian soccer authorities raised last year as they considered whether to grant a license to another one of the companys teams, Standard Liège. In those discussions, 777 Partners told the Belgian soccer federations licensing committee that it could not provide the firms most recently audited accounts  a routine requirement in any assessment of the suitability and solidity of the businesses financing teams in the countrys top league.



Eventually, the prospect of tossing one of Belgian soccers biggest teams out of the league was deemed unacceptable by the committee, and a compromise was found. Now, 777 Partners finds itself in the same position, and the clock is ticking again.'



Surely the PL has got to realise they'd only be kicking the can down the road. Better, frankly, to dock this lot nine points next week and leave the ongoing headache to the football league.

