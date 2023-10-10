NY Times article. Mostly rehash of the entire saga of 777 and this:Money is of paramount concern at Everton at the moment. The clubs current owner, Farhad Moshiri, has spent close to $1 billion on Everton since purchasing the team in 2016, and the clubs immediate financial needs are so acute that 777 has already lent the team more than 20 million pounds, or almost $25 million, just so it can continue to operate.By agreeing to take on its ballooning debts, as well as a Premier League wage bill and a half-finished stadium on the Liverpool waterfront, 777 Partners has essentially committed to injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into the club. Last weekend, they saw the job ahead first hand, taking in an Everton match from seats in the front row of the directors box.Executives at Vasco da Gama in Brazil were watching. It had not escaped their attention that the $25 million loan that 777 Partners gave Everton last month was similar to an amount that was, at that moment, still owed to Vasco.On Thursday, a month after it was due, part of the payment arrived, with a promise that the balance would be paid on Friday morning. But it was not paid. The holdup, 777 Partners said, was a bank holiday in the United States.The missing $7 million, the company assured Vasco, would be there this week.Let me add, and the NYT should have known, there was no bank holiday Friday a week a go. There was one on Monday the 9th.