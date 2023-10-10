« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 174320 times)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,796
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3640 on: Today at 12:23:27 am »
Best wishes Bill.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,066
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3641 on: Today at 06:25:08 am »
For all his work on JFT97 he came across very well - get well soon and best wishes to his family.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,891
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3642 on: Today at 06:45:06 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 06:25:08 am
For all his work on JFT97 he came across very well - get well soon and best wishes to his family.
Used to sit next to my mum at primary school.  She only has good things to say about him. Despite being a blue nose
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3643 on: Today at 07:54:07 am »
I hope he is OK. Sounds like hes been through it. Hopefully he comes through and is OK
Hes always done the right thing when it comes to supporting us over Hillsborough.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,536
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3644 on: Today at 01:29:34 pm »
Hope he pulls through

(there's probably more best wishes for him coming from reds than blues)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline wet echo

  • trapped paper puncher in need of a work out
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3645 on: Today at 01:47:02 pm »
Best wishes old blue nose
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,671
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3646 on: Today at 02:19:41 pm »
Get well soon Bill!
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,851
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3647 on: Today at 03:00:47 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:29:34 pm
Hope he pulls through

(there's probably more best wishes for him coming from reds than blues)

Some of the stuff Ive seen  from so called true blues is disgusting.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,796
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3648 on: Today at 05:27:32 pm »
NY Times article. Mostly rehash of the entire saga of 777 and this:

Money is of paramount concern at Everton at the moment. The clubs current owner, Farhad Moshiri, has spent close to $1 billion on Everton since purchasing the team in 2016, and the clubs immediate financial needs are so acute that 777 has already lent the team more than 20 million pounds, or almost $25 million, just so it can continue to operate.

By agreeing to take on its ballooning debts, as well as a Premier League wage bill and a half-finished stadium on the Liverpool waterfront, 777 Partners has essentially committed to injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into the club. Last weekend, they saw the job ahead first hand, taking in an Everton match from seats in the front row of the directors box.

Executives at Vasco da Gama in Brazil were watching. It had not escaped their attention that the $25 million loan that 777 Partners gave Everton last month was similar to an amount that was, at that moment, still owed to Vasco.

On Thursday, a month after it was due, part of the payment arrived, with a promise that the balance would be paid on Friday morning. But it was not paid. The holdup, 777 Partners said, was a bank holiday in the United States.

The missing $7 million, the company assured Vasco, would be there this week.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/10/world/europe/everton-777-premier-league.html

Let me add, and the NYT should have known, there was no bank holiday Friday a week a go. There was one on Monday the 9th.

Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3649 on: Today at 05:33:14 pm »
Honestly why aren't Everton fans organising and massing to stop these despicable chancers getting hold of their club? They are a horror show in waiting
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,991
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3650 on: Today at 05:35:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:27:32 pm
NY Times article. Mostly rehash of the entire saga of 777 and this:

Money is of paramount concern at Everton at the moment. The clubs current owner, Farhad Moshiri, has spent close to $1 billion on Everton since purchasing the team in 2016, and the clubs immediate financial needs are so acute that 777 has already lent the team more than 20 million pounds, or almost $25 million, just so it can continue to operate.

By agreeing to take on its ballooning debts, as well as a Premier League wage bill and a half-finished stadium on the Liverpool waterfront, 777 Partners has essentially committed to injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into the club. Last weekend, they saw the job ahead first hand, taking in an Everton match from seats in the front row of the directors box.

Executives at Vasco da Gama in Brazil were watching. It had not escaped their attention that the $25 million loan that 777 Partners gave Everton last month was similar to an amount that was, at that moment, still owed to Vasco.

On Thursday, a month after it was due, part of the payment arrived, with a promise that the balance would be paid on Friday morning. But it was not paid. The holdup, 777 Partners said, was a bank holiday in the United States.

The missing $7 million, the company assured Vasco, would be there this week.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/10/world/europe/everton-777-premier-league.html

Let me add, and the NYT should have known, there was no bank holiday Friday a week a go. There was one on Monday the 9th.

So, basically  ;D, the cheque is in the post?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,796
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3651 on: Today at 07:01:16 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 05:35:55 pm
So, basically  ;D, the cheque is on the homing pigeon?

Fixed... :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,217
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3652 on: Today at 07:32:28 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:27:32 pm
NY Times article. Mostly rehash of the entire saga of 777 and this:

Money is of paramount concern at Everton at the moment. The clubs current owner, Farhad Moshiri, has spent close to $1 billion on Everton since purchasing the team in 2016, and the clubs immediate financial needs are so acute that 777 has already lent the team more than 20 million pounds, or almost $25 million, just so it can continue to operate.

By agreeing to take on its ballooning debts, as well as a Premier League wage bill and a half-finished stadium on the Liverpool waterfront, 777 Partners has essentially committed to injecting hundreds of millions of dollars into the club. Last weekend, they saw the job ahead first hand, taking in an Everton match from seats in the front row of the directors box.

Executives at Vasco da Gama in Brazil were watching. It had not escaped their attention that the $25 million loan that 777 Partners gave Everton last month was similar to an amount that was, at that moment, still owed to Vasco.

On Thursday, a month after it was due, part of the payment arrived, with a promise that the balance would be paid on Friday morning. But it was not paid. The holdup, 777 Partners said, was a bank holiday in the United States.

The missing $7 million, the company assured Vasco, would be there this week.

https://www.nytimes.com/2023/10/10/world/europe/everton-777-premier-league.html

Let me add, and the NYT should have known, there was no bank holiday Friday a week a go. There was one on Monday the 9th.
They've got more in common than I thought, didn't the Shite misplace the Arteta money?, which was in and around that sum.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,541
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3653 on: Today at 07:56:57 pm »
How the fuck can this lot be allowed to buy another football club when they're robbing Peter to pay Paul on the clubs they already own?? What guarantees can they possibly offer the PL that could be deemed acceptable?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 