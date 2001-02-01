Beat them 6-0 at Anfield on the 21st followed by a 20 point deduction and then we can enjoy ourselves against Toulouse and Forest later that week.
Any point deduction at this point leaves the PL wide open for litigation from relegated teams like Leeds and Leicester, due to their procrastination to date.They effectively had the means to relegate them in the past 2 seasons given the financial "irregularities", but didn't have the stomach for it and just hoped they'd become the EFL's problem by natural causes. The longer they remain unflushable, the bigger the problem for the PL.
This is the point I've been clinging to. They have had a ridiculously easy start and only have 7 points. Burnley and Bournemouth have both had very difficult starts but are still in touching distance of Everton.
the hearing is set to begin on October 25, although the timeframes for its completion are something of an unknown given that no precedent has previously been set in the Premier League.
bafflegab for "don't hold your breath for us to do anything. ever".
Think it's more about don't expect the commission to come to a decision on the 25th. They've not got any precedent to work from, so they will be deciding things from a clean slate. They could just as easily give a 3 pt deduction as a 25pt deduction as their final recommendation. They could look at other leagues and decide on relegation, expulsion, transfer embargoes or points deductions. Seeing as Everton don't have a pot to piss in, a fine seems unlikely.
Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton, Palace, United next for them. Could easily be under the line after that run of games.
You'd like to think so wouldn't you, but this is where the unflushable tag comes from isn't - it was only a few months ago they went to Brighton and stuck 5 past them.
Yes, lost to Luton, Fulham and Wolves this season, beat Arsenal and hammered Brighton late last season.p.s. How the hell did they manage to get their ground on the Euro list, unfinished, poor parking and smaller than Anfield (I see City and Newcastle also got to be venues, not Sunderland, Old Trafford or Anfield)
As Terry says, Anfield is too small. UEFA requires a pitch of 105m x 68m for the International games these days, Anfield is 101m long so falls outside that. The Stadium of Light is 105 x 68 and at just inder 49000 capacity is large enough. The transport Links for the City Of Manchester stadium are excellent with the trams, so i can see why that was picked
...p.s. How the hell did they manage to get their ground on the Euro list, unfinished, poor parking and smaller than Anfield (I see City and Newcastle also got to be venues, not Sunderland, Old Trafford or Anfield)
As I've said before, why would you want substandard international games at a temple to great football like Anfield? You don't hold a jumble sale in the Sistine Chapel
Personally, I'm always happy not having internationals at Anfield. It's bad enough putting up with the cesspit in the corner known as the away end in domestic games. That said, it's a ridiculous rule that sees Anfield ruled out. It also feels bizarre that Old Trafford is not on the list either. These are far and away the most famous grounds in Britain, and two of the most famous in world football.
I believe Old Trafford is showing it's & badly in need of a refurb [don't know if any refurb is planed], they had a rodent infestation not long ago [& no, that's not just the United fans ] City has better public transport links, & the City Centre is walkable [just] from the emptyhad, i know i've walked it from the emptyhad to Victoria station after the Rugby League Magic Weekend one year.
It's odd as Anfield was used during Euro 1996, to no detriment of any of the teams and equally ourselves when we play in UEFA tournaments. However as others have alluded to - not really arsed that its not subjected to other teams fans abusing it - and would be fucking odd having Enguurlaand play there too.
Hang on a minute. I though it was poor transport links which Abu Dhabi fans blame for their ground being known as the Emptyhad.
Felt weird seeing England Paraguay there 2001/02.
But if we were looking at a punishment that was truly "fair and balanced" then you would expect a six point deduction and a two transfer window embargo, plus a stipulation of further punishment should Everton fail to get their finances under control - probably a review after two years.
I'd agree. That would be in the realms of fair.I'd be content if the points deduction was 3 points, but a transfer embargo imposed for at least 3 windows, and until they are back within P&S rules, with them being assessed on a 6-monthly basis (at their own expense). Any failure to get within P&S rules inside 12 months would be deduction of 12 points.Make the fuckers have to firesale and unable to buy replacements. Is Cenk Tosun still on their books? Gylfi Sitterson?
A three window transfer embargo and enforced sale of players would relegate Everton as surely as any points deduction would.
Let's leave Gary Neville and Fernandes out of this.
Think theyll have to pay top whack after their last auditors walked out on them.
I worked for a bank that had done multi-millions worth of business with Deutsche Bank. Suddenly word came that our CEO wanted no more business with them, and told his execs to not renew existing arrangements.Nobody knew why at that time. But about 2 years later reports started in the media about DB's behind the scenes crap. At that point our exposure was minimal and we didn't get any bad press from the thing.So my guess is the big name audit firms will know why the Bitters' auditor walked. The grapevine can be a strong communication tool.
So what you're saying is, their new accountants are likely to be that backstreet bookkeeping firm Fiddlit & Scarper?
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
https://x.com/everton/status/1712529230448271619?s=46&t=XPvTQoAZugppw4anOfg19QGet well soon Bill
Get well soon Bill, quite telling that they disabled replies on that Twitter post, you can just imagine some of the replies whoppers would be making about an ill man.
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]