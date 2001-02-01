Think it's more about don't expect the commission to come to a decision on the 25th. They've not got any precedent to work from, so they will be deciding things from a clean slate. They could just as easily give a 3 pt deduction as a 25pt deduction as their final recommendation. They could look at other leagues and decide on relegation, expulsion, transfer embargoes or points deductions. Seeing as Everton don't have a pot to piss in, a fine seems unlikely.



You would think if they're trying to establish a precedent then a median punishment would be required. That would at least allow them to judge other cases fairly in the future, ie, worse or lesser punishments.If Everton were put in a position where they had to sell to balance their books and unable to buy, that would almost certainly guarantee relegation anyway, regardless of a points deduction. But if we were looking at a punishment that was truly "fair and balanced" then you would expect a six point deduction and a two transfer window embargo, plus a stipulation of further punishment should Everton fail to get their finances under control - probably a review after two years.I don't think that will happen though.