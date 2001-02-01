« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 173107 times)

Offline FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3600 on: October 10, 2023, 04:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 10, 2023, 03:48:43 pm

Beat them 6-0 at Anfield on the 21st followed by a 20 point deduction and then we can enjoy ourselves against Toulouse and Forest later that week.

If that happens I'll be enjoying myself until at least the end of the year
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3601 on: October 10, 2023, 04:32:02 pm »
Again for perspective, this time last year they had 10 points after 8 games, with what you would say were harder fixtures (Chelsea home, Villa Away, Forest home, Brentford away, Leeds away, Liverpool home, West Ham home, Soton away)
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3602 on: October 10, 2023, 05:44:59 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on October 10, 2023, 01:28:03 pm
Any point deduction at this point leaves the PL wide open for litigation from relegated teams like Leeds and Leicester, due to their procrastination to date.

They effectively had the means to relegate them in the past 2 seasons given the financial "irregularities", but didn't have the stomach for it and just hoped they'd become the EFL's problem by natural causes. The longer they remain unflushable, the bigger the problem for the PL.

The PL's only out is that Everton lied to them when they were assisting the club on finalising their accounts last year, and failed to meet agreed conditions that were set in order for the PL to sign off on them. The bottom line is, if they're going to let them off, why bother investigating at all? Nobody's going to accept a verdict that lets them off.

One would have to assume that they had to go after Everton because they're going after City, but if there's no real intent to punish either club, then they're just going through the motions and made the past six months completely pointless.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3603 on: October 10, 2023, 05:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 10, 2023, 03:48:43 pm

Beat them 6-0 at Anfield on the 21st followed by a 20 point deduction and then we can enjoy ourselves against Toulouse and Forest later that week.

I think we could get double figures on them if we play at our best and them at their worst. However I think if we stick more than three past them they'll be chucking seats on the pitch whilst the referee waves away challenges that end the season for Mac, Szob and Mo.

Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on October 10, 2023, 04:06:49 pm
This is the point I've been clinging to.  They have had a ridiculously easy start and only have 7 points.  Burnley and Bournemouth have both had very difficult starts but are still in touching distance of Everton.

We need Prof to crunch some numbers for Everton's relegation chances, Alt PL style. They seem to be on course for a roughly 35 point season, but that's based on an easy start. They need at least 12 points from their first 10, even though the first 10 games don't count!
Online SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3604 on: October 10, 2023, 06:01:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on October 10, 2023, 04:20:32 pm
the hearing is set to begin on October 25, although the timeframes for its completion are something of an unknown given that no precedent has previously been set in the Premier League.
bafflegab for "don't hold your breath for us to do anything. ever".
Offline rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3605 on: October 10, 2023, 06:17:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 10, 2023, 06:01:41 pm
bafflegab for "don't hold your breath for us to do anything. ever".

Think it's more about don't expect the commission to come to a decision on the 25th. They've not got any precedent to work from, so they will be deciding things from a clean slate. They could just as easily give a 3 pt deduction as a 25pt deduction as their final recommendation. They could look at other leagues and decide on relegation, expulsion, transfer embargoes or points deductions. Seeing as Everton don't have a pot to piss in, a fine seems unlikely.
Online SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3606 on: October 10, 2023, 06:22:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2023, 06:17:37 pm
Think it's more about don't expect the commission to come to a decision on the 25th. They've not got any precedent to work from, so they will be deciding things from a clean slate. They could just as easily give a 3 pt deduction as a 25pt deduction as their final recommendation. They could look at other leagues and decide on relegation, expulsion, transfer embargoes or points deductions. Seeing as Everton don't have a pot to piss in, a fine seems unlikely.
if anything meaningful at all comes from it I'll be pleasantly surprised. actually, no - I'll be fucking amazed.

between FIFA, UEFA, the PL, the FA, PGMOL etc etc my expectations are in the gutter. 

Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3607 on: October 10, 2023, 06:31:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2023, 06:17:37 pm
Think it's more about don't expect the commission to come to a decision on the 25th. They've not got any precedent to work from, so they will be deciding things from a clean slate. They could just as easily give a 3 pt deduction as a 25pt deduction as their final recommendation. They could look at other leagues and decide on relegation, expulsion, transfer embargoes or points deductions. Seeing as Everton don't have a pot to piss in, a fine seems unlikely.

You would think if they're trying to establish a precedent then a median punishment would be required. That would at least allow them to judge other cases fairly in the future, ie, worse or lesser punishments.

If Everton were put in a position where they had to sell to balance their books and unable to buy, that would almost certainly guarantee relegation anyway, regardless of a points deduction. But if we were looking at a  punishment that was truly "fair and balanced" then you would expect a six point deduction and a two transfer window embargo, plus a stipulation of further punishment should Everton fail to get their finances under control - probably a review after two years.

I don't think that will happen though.
Offline Graeme

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 10:01:43 am »
Quote from: Zlen on October 10, 2023, 11:13:33 am
Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton,  Palace, United next for them.
Could easily be under the line after that run of games.

You'd like to think so wouldn't you, but this is where the unflushable tag comes from isn't - it was only a few months ago they went to Brighton and stuck 5 past them.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 02:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Yesterday at 10:01:43 am
You'd like to think so wouldn't you, but this is where the unflushable tag comes from isn't - it was only a few months ago they went to Brighton and stuck 5 past them.


Yes, lost to Luton, Fulham and Wolves this season, beat Arsenal and hammered Brighton late last season.




p.s. How the hell did they manage to get their ground on the Euro list, unfinished, poor parking and smaller than Anfield (I see City and Newcastle also got to be venues, not Sunderland, Old Trafford or Anfield)
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 02:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:14:28 pm

Yes, lost to Luton, Fulham and Wolves this season, beat Arsenal and hammered Brighton late last season.




p.s. How the hell did they manage to get their ground on the Euro list, unfinished, poor parking and smaller than Anfield (I see City and Newcastle also got to be venues, not Sunderland, Old Trafford or Anfield)
Old Trafford because the stadium is in a mess and our pitch is slightly too small for the Euro regulations.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3611 on: Yesterday at 02:37:36 pm »
Well (if they ever get the money to finish the ground), that's possibly a game where they may get a full house alongside the derby cup final and their regular 'end of the season home game to stay up beat a team on the beach carnival atmosphere fun day'
Offline rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3612 on: Yesterday at 02:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:14:28 pm

Yes, lost to Luton, Fulham and Wolves this season, beat Arsenal and hammered Brighton late last season.




p.s. How the hell did they manage to get their ground on the Euro list, unfinished, poor parking and smaller than Anfield (I see City and Newcastle also got to be venues, not Sunderland, Old Trafford or Anfield)

As Terry says, Anfield is too small. UEFA requires a pitch of 105m x 68m for the International games these days, Anfield is 101m long so falls outside that. The Stadium of Light is 105 x 68 and at just inder 49000 capacity is large enough. The transport Links for the City Of Manchester stadium are excellent with the trams, so i can see why that was picked
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3613 on: Yesterday at 03:48:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:47:19 pm
As Terry says, Anfield is too small. UEFA requires a pitch of 105m x 68m for the International games these days, Anfield is 101m long so falls outside that. The Stadium of Light is 105 x 68 and at just inder 49000 capacity is large enough. The transport Links for the City Of Manchester stadium are excellent with the trams, so i can see why that was picked
Hang on a minute. I though it was poor transport links which Abu Dhabi fans blame for their ground being known as the Emptyhad.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3614 on: Yesterday at 03:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:14:28 pm
...p.s. How the hell did they manage to get their ground on the Euro list, unfinished, poor parking and smaller than Anfield (I see City and Newcastle also got to be venues, not Sunderland, Old Trafford or Anfield)
Personally, I'm always happy not having internationals at Anfield. It's bad enough putting up with the cesspit in the corner known as the away end in domestic games. That said, it's a ridiculous rule that sees Anfield ruled out. It also feels bizarre that Old Trafford is not on the list either. These are far and away the most famous grounds in Britain, and two of the most famous in world football.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3615 on: Yesterday at 03:57:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:47:19 pm
As Terry says, Anfield is too small. UEFA requires a pitch of 105m x 68m for the International games these days, Anfield is 101m long so falls outside that. The Stadium of Light is 105 x 68 and at just inder 49000 capacity is large enough. The transport Links for the City Of Manchester stadium are excellent with the trams, so i can see why that was picked

It's odd as Anfield was used during Euro 1996, to no detriment of any of the teams and equally ourselves when we play in UEFA tournaments.

However as others have alluded to - not really arsed that its not subjected to other teams fans abusing it - and would be fucking odd having Enguurlaand play there too.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3616 on: Yesterday at 04:09:38 pm »
As I've said before, why would you want substandard international games at a temple to great football like Anfield? You don't hold a jumble sale in the Sistine Chapel
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3617 on: Yesterday at 04:11:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:09:38 pm
As I've said before, why would you want substandard international games at a temple to great football like Anfield? You don't hold a jumble sale in the Sistine Chapel
Eggzakerly.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3618 on: Yesterday at 04:14:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:54:33 pm
Personally, I'm always happy not having internationals at Anfield. It's bad enough putting up with the cesspit in the corner known as the away end in domestic games. That said, it's a ridiculous rule that sees Anfield ruled out. It also feels bizarre that Old Trafford is not on the list either. These are far and away the most famous grounds in Britain, and two of the most famous in world football.

I believe Old Trafford is showing it's & badly in need of a refurb [don't know if any refurb is planed], they had a rodent infestation not long ago [& no, that's not just the United fans ;D] City has better public transport links, & the City Centre is walkable [just] from the emptyhad, i know i've walked it from the emptyhad to Victoria station after the Rugby League Magic Weekend one year.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3619 on: Yesterday at 04:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:14:14 pm
I believe Old Trafford is showing it's & badly in need of a refurb [don't know if any refurb is planed], they had a rodent infestation not long ago [& no, that's not just the United fans ;D] City has better public transport links, & the City Centre is walkable [just] from the emptyhad, i know i've walked it from the emptyhad to Victoria station after the Rugby League Magic Weekend one year.
Let's leave Gary Neville and Fernandes out of this.  :)

Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3620 on: Yesterday at 04:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 04:09:38 pm
As I've said before, why would you want substandard international games at a temple to great football like Anfield? You don't hold a jumble sale in the Sistine Chapel

Nicely put
Offline Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3621 on: Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 03:57:29 pm
It's odd as Anfield was used during Euro 1996, to no detriment of any of the teams and equally ourselves when we play in UEFA tournaments.

However as others have alluded to - not really arsed that its not subjected to other teams fans abusing it - and would be fucking odd having Enguurlaand play there too.

Felt weird seeing England Paraguay there 2001/02.
Online Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3622 on: Yesterday at 04:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:48:01 pm
Hang on a minute. I though it was poor transport links which Abu Dhabi fans blame for their ground being known as the Emptyhad.

Since all those tickets are presumably being sold to addresses in Abu Dhabi, it would be quite a trek to attend and maybe that's what they mean about transport problems.

They should arrange a parade to run in Manchester city centre prior to every home game, unlike for ours, there were no traffic problems during theirs.  ;D
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3623 on: Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Yesterday at 04:51:07 pm
Felt weird seeing England Paraguay there 2001/02.
I was in The Main Stand for that game. No idea why I went as I lost interest in England when Bobby Robson left. Three Everton fans behind us on the night gave the funniest match commentary I've ever heard. My England supporting ex-brother in law was less amused. Can't remember anything about the match and would have sworn it was Mexico, and not that long ago, if you hadn't have called it..
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3624 on: Today at 01:47:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October 10, 2023, 06:31:01 pm
But if we were looking at a  punishment that was truly "fair and balanced" then you would expect a six point deduction and a two transfer window embargo, plus a stipulation of further punishment should Everton fail to get their finances under control - probably a review after two years.


I'd agree. That would be in the realms of fair.

I'd be content if the points deduction was 3 points, but a transfer embargo imposed for at least 3 windows, and until they are back within P&S rules, with them being assessed on a 6-monthly basis (at their own expense). Any failure to get within P&S rules inside 12 months would be deduction of 12 points.

Make the fuckers have to firesale and unable to buy replacements. Is Cenk Tosun still on their books? Gylfi Sitterson?

Online So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3625 on: Today at 02:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:47:41 pm

I'd agree. That would be in the realms of fair.

I'd be content if the points deduction was 3 points, but a transfer embargo imposed for at least 3 windows, and until they are back within P&S rules, with them being assessed on a 6-monthly basis (at their own expense). Any failure to get within P&S rules inside 12 months would be deduction of 12 points.

Make the fuckers have to firesale and unable to buy replacements. Is Cenk Tosun still on their books? Gylfi Sitterson?

Think theyll have to pay top whack after their last auditors walked out on them.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3626 on: Today at 03:15:34 pm »
A three window transfer embargo and enforced sale of players would relegate Everton as surely as any points deduction would.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3627 on: Today at 03:26:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:15:34 pm
A three window transfer embargo and enforced sale of players would relegate Everton as surely as any points deduction would.


I don't know, maybe, given the last 7 years, we force them to buy players and give them loadsa money. That's how they got worse.


For me, to find them guilty (it is obvious), 10 points and a noticable fine. Let's not make it like Versailles though and give them a cause for the next 20 years, let's leave that to Burnley, Leeds and Leicester. (Leeds being the obvious case as they may not come back up and Burnley maybe as well given they may go down again with Everton just above them again)
Offline Oddbod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3628 on: Today at 03:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:17:25 pm
Let's leave Gary Neville and Fernandes out of this.  :)





Haha I read that as Ferdinand!
Online SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3629 on: Today at 03:41:17 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:35:00 pm
Think theyll have to pay top whack after their last auditors walked out on them.
I worked for a bank that had done multi-millions worth of business with Deutsche Bank.  Suddenly word came that our CEO wanted no more business with them, and told his execs to not renew existing arrangements.

Nobody knew why at that time. But about 2 years later reports started in the media about DB's behind the scenes crap. At that point our exposure was minimal and we didn't get any bad press from the thing.

So my guess is the big name audit firms will know why the Bitters' auditor walked.  The grapevine can be a strong communication tool.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3630 on: Today at 03:57:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:41:17 pm
I worked for a bank that had done multi-millions worth of business with Deutsche Bank.  Suddenly word came that our CEO wanted no more business with them, and told his execs to not renew existing arrangements.

Nobody knew why at that time. But about 2 years later reports started in the media about DB's behind the scenes crap. At that point our exposure was minimal and we didn't get any bad press from the thing.

So my guess is the big name audit firms will know why the Bitters' auditor walked.  The grapevine can be a strong communication tool.


So what you're saying is, their new accountants are likely to be that backstreet bookkeeping firm Fiddlit & Scarper?

Online SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3631 on: Today at 05:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:57:41 pm

So what you're saying is, their new accountants are likely to be that backstreet bookkeeping firm Fiddlit & Scarper?
Doweyscrewem and Howe.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3632 on: Today at 07:04:35 pm »
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3633 on: Today at 07:11:51 pm »
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3634 on: Today at 07:16:00 pm »
Christ.  Get well soon Bill.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3635 on: Today at 07:31:39 pm »
Get well soon Bill, quite telling that they disabled replies on that Twitter post, you can just imagine some of the replies whoppers would be making about an ill man.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3636 on: Today at 07:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 07:31:39 pm
Get well soon Bill, quite telling that they disabled replies on that Twitter post, you can just imagine some of the replies whoppers would be making about an ill man.

It's Twitter. The place is infested with vermin.

Here's to Bill making a full recovery.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3637 on: Today at 10:26:04 pm »
All the best for a full recovery, Bill.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3638 on: Today at 10:37:59 pm »
Sounds seriously unpleasant.

Hope he recovers at home.
