« Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 04:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:48:43 pm

Beat them 6-0 at Anfield on the 21st followed by a 20 point deduction and then we can enjoy ourselves against Toulouse and Forest later that week.

If that happens I'll be enjoying myself until at least the end of the year
« Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 04:32:02 pm »
Again for perspective, this time last year they had 10 points after 8 games, with what you would say were harder fixtures (Chelsea home, Villa Away, Forest home, Brentford away, Leeds away, Liverpool home, West Ham home, Soton away)
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 05:44:59 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 01:28:03 pm
Any point deduction at this point leaves the PL wide open for litigation from relegated teams like Leeds and Leicester, due to their procrastination to date.

They effectively had the means to relegate them in the past 2 seasons given the financial "irregularities", but didn't have the stomach for it and just hoped they'd become the EFL's problem by natural causes. The longer they remain unflushable, the bigger the problem for the PL.

The PL's only out is that Everton lied to them when they were assisting the club on finalising their accounts last year, and failed to meet agreed conditions that were set in order for the PL to sign off on them. The bottom line is, if they're going to let them off, why bother investigating at all? Nobody's going to accept a verdict that lets them off.

One would have to assume that they had to go after Everton because they're going after City, but if there's no real intent to punish either club, then they're just going through the motions and made the past six months completely pointless.
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 05:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:48:43 pm

Beat them 6-0 at Anfield on the 21st followed by a 20 point deduction and then we can enjoy ourselves against Toulouse and Forest later that week.

I think we could get double figures on them if we play at our best and them at their worst. However I think if we stick more than three past them they'll be chucking seats on the pitch whilst the referee waves away challenges that end the season for Mac, Szob and Mo.

Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Yesterday at 04:06:49 pm
This is the point I've been clinging to.  They have had a ridiculously easy start and only have 7 points.  Burnley and Bournemouth have both had very difficult starts but are still in touching distance of Everton.

We need Prof to crunch some numbers for Everton's relegation chances, Alt PL style. They seem to be on course for a roughly 35 point season, but that's based on an easy start. They need at least 12 points from their first 10, even though the first 10 games don't count!
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 06:01:41 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:20:32 pm
the hearing is set to begin on October 25, although the timeframes for its completion are something of an unknown given that no precedent has previously been set in the Premier League.
bafflegab for "don't hold your breath for us to do anything. ever".
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 06:17:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:01:41 pm
bafflegab for "don't hold your breath for us to do anything. ever".

Think it's more about don't expect the commission to come to a decision on the 25th. They've not got any precedent to work from, so they will be deciding things from a clean slate. They could just as easily give a 3 pt deduction as a 25pt deduction as their final recommendation. They could look at other leagues and decide on relegation, expulsion, transfer embargoes or points deductions. Seeing as Everton don't have a pot to piss in, a fine seems unlikely.
« Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 06:22:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:17:37 pm
Think it's more about don't expect the commission to come to a decision on the 25th. They've not got any precedent to work from, so they will be deciding things from a clean slate. They could just as easily give a 3 pt deduction as a 25pt deduction as their final recommendation. They could look at other leagues and decide on relegation, expulsion, transfer embargoes or points deductions. Seeing as Everton don't have a pot to piss in, a fine seems unlikely.
if anything meaningful at all comes from it I'll be pleasantly surprised. actually, no - I'll be fucking amazed.

between FIFA, UEFA, the PL, the FA, PGMOL etc etc my expectations are in the gutter. 

« Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 06:31:01 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:17:37 pm
Think it's more about don't expect the commission to come to a decision on the 25th. They've not got any precedent to work from, so they will be deciding things from a clean slate. They could just as easily give a 3 pt deduction as a 25pt deduction as their final recommendation. They could look at other leagues and decide on relegation, expulsion, transfer embargoes or points deductions. Seeing as Everton don't have a pot to piss in, a fine seems unlikely.

You would think if they're trying to establish a precedent then a median punishment would be required. That would at least allow them to judge other cases fairly in the future, ie, worse or lesser punishments.

If Everton were put in a position where they had to sell to balance their books and unable to buy, that would almost certainly guarantee relegation anyway, regardless of a points deduction. But if we were looking at a  punishment that was truly "fair and balanced" then you would expect a six point deduction and a two transfer window embargo, plus a stipulation of further punishment should Everton fail to get their finances under control - probably a review after two years.

I don't think that will happen though.
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 10:01:43 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 11:13:33 am
Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton,  Palace, United next for them.
Could easily be under the line after that run of games.

You'd like to think so wouldn't you, but this is where the unflushable tag comes from isn't - it was only a few months ago they went to Brighton and stuck 5 past them.
« Reply #3609 on: Today at 02:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 10:01:43 am
You'd like to think so wouldn't you, but this is where the unflushable tag comes from isn't - it was only a few months ago they went to Brighton and stuck 5 past them.


Yes, lost to Luton, Fulham and Wolves this season, beat Arsenal and hammered Brighton late last season.




p.s. How the hell did they manage to get their ground on the Euro list, unfinished, poor parking and smaller than Anfield (I see City and Newcastle also got to be venues, not Sunderland, Old Trafford or Anfield)
« Reply #3610 on: Today at 02:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:14:28 pm

Yes, lost to Luton, Fulham and Wolves this season, beat Arsenal and hammered Brighton late last season.




p.s. How the hell did they manage to get their ground on the Euro list, unfinished, poor parking and smaller than Anfield (I see City and Newcastle also got to be venues, not Sunderland, Old Trafford or Anfield)
Old Trafford because the stadium is in a mess and our pitch is slightly too small for the Euro regulations.
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 02:37:36 pm »
Well (if they ever get the money to finish the ground), that's possibly a game where they may get a full house alongside the derby cup final and their regular 'end of the season home game to stay up beat a team on the beach carnival atmosphere fun day'
