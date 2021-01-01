Beat them 6-0 at Anfield on the 21st followed by a 20 point deduction and then we can enjoy ourselves against Toulouse and Forest later that week.
Any point deduction at this point leaves the PL wide open for litigation from relegated teams like Leeds and Leicester, due to their procrastination to date.They effectively had the means to relegate them in the past 2 seasons given the financial "irregularities", but didn't have the stomach for it and just hoped they'd become the EFL's problem by natural causes. The longer they remain unflushable, the bigger the problem for the PL.
This is the point I've been clinging to. They have had a ridiculously easy start and only have 7 points. Burnley and Bournemouth have both had very difficult starts but are still in touching distance of Everton.
the hearing is set to begin on October 25, although the timeframes for its completion are something of an unknown given that no precedent has previously been set in the Premier League.
bafflegab for "don't hold your breath for us to do anything. ever".
Think it's more about don't expect the commission to come to a decision on the 25th. They've not got any precedent to work from, so they will be deciding things from a clean slate. They could just as easily give a 3 pt deduction as a 25pt deduction as their final recommendation. They could look at other leagues and decide on relegation, expulsion, transfer embargoes or points deductions. Seeing as Everton don't have a pot to piss in, a fine seems unlikely.
Liverpool, West Ham, Brighton, Palace, United next for them. Could easily be under the line after that run of games.
You'd like to think so wouldn't you, but this is where the unflushable tag comes from isn't - it was only a few months ago they went to Brighton and stuck 5 past them.
Yes, lost to Luton, Fulham and Wolves this season, beat Arsenal and hammered Brighton late last season.p.s. How the hell did they manage to get their ground on the Euro list, unfinished, poor parking and smaller than Anfield (I see City and Newcastle also got to be venues, not Sunderland, Old Trafford or Anfield)
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.92]