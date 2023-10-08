« previous next »
Sucks they're not getting relegated are they?
Not arsed. Brentford A, Luton H, Bournemouth H is about the easiest trio of games you could ask for,  and they got 6 points from that. 0 would have been great, but I'd have agreed to 4 if offered beforehand. They also failed to beat Sheffield, the easiest fixture of all. Their next 11 games are brutal:

Sat 21 Oct 22:30   9   LiverpoolLIV (A)   
4
Mon 30 Oct 00:00   10   West HamWHU (A)   
3
Sun 5 Nov 02:00   11   BrightonBHA (H)   
3
Sun 12 Nov 02:00   12   Crystal PalaceCRY (A)   
2
Sun 26 Nov 02:00   13   Man UtdMUN (H)   
3
Sun 3 Dec 02:00   14   Nott'm ForestNFO (A)   
2
Wed 6 Dec 06:45   15   NewcastleNEW (H)   
4
Sun 10 Dec 02:00   16   ChelseaCHE (H)   
3
Sun 17 Dec 02:00   17   BurnleyBUR (A)   
2
Sun 24 Dec 02:00   18   SpursTOT (A)   
3
Wed 27 Dec 02:00   19   Man CityMCI (H)   
5

6 guaranteed losses, 4 where they'd do well to get a point, and Man U.
Mail claims to have seen the legal papers relating to the US case - snippet so you don't have to go there:

Official documents, seen by this paper, state 777 use a web of companies to move around money and assets to conceal a sprawling fraudulent enterprise.

The damning accusation, lodged in US court papers last month, threatens to derail the Everton bid. If proven in court, it would be impossible for the sale to go through. The Premier League, Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority are currently conducting due diligence on their bid.

Quote from: No666 on October  8, 2023, 07:46:04 am
The damning accusation, lodged in US court papers last month, threatens to derail the Everton bid. If proven in court, it would be impossible for the sale to go through. The Premier League, Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority are currently conducting due diligence on their bid.


The premier league and due diligence in the same sentence. :lmao
Quote from: No666 on October  8, 2023, 07:46:04 am
Mail claims to have seen the legal papers relating to the US case - snippet so you don't have to go there:

Official documents, seen by this paper, state 777 use a web of companies to move around money and assets to conceal a sprawling fraudulent enterprise.

The damning accusation, lodged in US court papers last month, threatens to derail the Everton bid. If proven in court, it would be impossible for the sale to go through. The Premier League, Football Association and Financial Conduct Authority are currently conducting due diligence on their bid.

Hardly a surprise, I think most of us were already suspecting that. They are not someone I would want anywhere near LFC.
I initially didn't want Everton being sold to 777, but with the shit, lies and corruption we've had to deal with this last week and the pushback from the other clubs, being told to let it go and the lack of sportsmanship, I hopre the PL now allows this sale and 777 absolutely fucking ruin Everton and this starts the collapse of the Premier League and a new league, devoid of sportswashers rises in its place.
Quote from: rob1966 on October  8, 2023, 12:47:08 pm
I initially didn't want Everton being sold to 777, but with the shit, lies and corruption we've had to deal with this last week and the pushback from the other clubs, being told to let it go and the lack of sportsmanship, I hopre the PL now allows this sale and 777 absolutely fucking ruin Everton and this starts the collapse of the Premier League and a new league, devoid of sportswashers rises in its place.

Not sure on the progression on that sequence of events, but I like your thinking!

Personally I think the opposite will happen. So many teams would be financially destroyed that the PL effectively gets split into two, as the smaller clubs are left unable to compete.

I think the PL could end up at 12 teams playing each other twice, then the top 8 playing a second round, followed by knockout stages for the title. The losers drop into a second tier for a PL League 2 trophy or something.

(Yeah, I know none of that stacks up, but it wouldn't surprise me to see something along these lines, like CL style group stages or something. Whatever maximizes the financial returns for the big clubs.)
Quote from: jillcwhomever on October  8, 2023, 12:43:12 pm
Hardly a surprise, I think most of us were already suspecting that. They are not someone I would want anywhere near LFC.

Is this not part of the lawsuit to which the WaPo article referred to?
Dodgy as ..
And no mention of it from the blue ostrich society?
Quote from: Red Beret on October  8, 2023, 01:38:07 pm
Not sure on the progression on that sequence of events, but I like your thinking!

Personally I think the opposite will happen. So many teams would be financially destroyed that the PL effectively gets split into two, as the smaller clubs are left unable to compete.

I think the PL could end up at 12 teams playing each other twice, then the top 8 playing a second round, followed by knockout stages for the title. The losers drop into a second tier for a PL League 2 trophy or something.

(Yeah, I know none of that stacks up, but it wouldn't surprise me to see something along these lines, like CL style group stages or something. Whatever maximizes the financial returns for the big clubs.)

Sounds like Rugby league set up
Quote from: 12C on October  8, 2023, 08:33:20 pm
Sounds like Rugby league set up

I think the PL will eventually evolve, as it looks to squeeze every last penny out of the big clubs. That means more head to heads between them, and less "filler" games. Bad enough having to play Abu Dhabi twice a season in the league.  :(
Despite them being a shite team as well, there are so many worse teams that they will comfortably avoid relegation this time.
If these can get a forward to go on a bit of a hot streak and actually convert some of the chances they create I think theyll survive comfortably. They arent conceding a load of chances defensively and seem to be creating enough but just dont have anyone to regularly convert them into goals.
Quote from: Rosario on October  8, 2023, 11:04:02 pm
If these can get a forward to go on a bit of a hot streak and actually convert some of the chances they create I think theyll survive comfortably. They arent conceding a load of chances defensively and seem to be creating enough but just dont have anyone to regularly convert them into goals.

Compared to the teams around them yeah, their GD is reasonable. But at the end of the day I think it will come down to points on the board. For every game they win 2-1, they can easily end up losing three games 1-0.

Beto already had his hot streak, they probably won't be able to buy in January, and they're still facing potential sanctions. I remain to be convinced about them surviving comfortably. I mean Luton are 17th thanks to their win at Goodison - arguably the worst team to grace the Prem. That humping Sheffield got from Newcastle has rooted them firmly to the bottom, but we're still only eight games in and now have another international break.
Apparently, a number of BBL clubs are demanding the resignation of the chair, who's tried to keep them onside with 777. Pushing to get rid of the lot of them.
One thing I suspect 777 weren't expecting or were prepared for is the added media scrutiny that comes from getting involved with the PL.  I reckon their antics in the game are going to get far more exposure than they're comfortable with.

Oh, and Everton are still shite.
Quote from: elsewhere on October  8, 2023, 10:39:52 pm
Despite them being a shite team as well, there are so many worse teams that they will comfortably avoid relegation this time.

This post could've been made any of the last three seasons
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:37:15 pm
This post could've been made any of the last three seasons
It was, multiple, multiple, times every season. And it continues to be made, multiple times a day, every day, day in, day out, unceasingly. By every other poster.

How about some new material?
We need to demolish them at Anfield


Hopefully 61,000??? Is that possible?
Liverpool are Magic,
Everton are Tragic.

They really are a tragedy. Sometimes comedic.

777 would be a dramatic tragedy with a very tragic end.
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 12:50:30 pm
Apparently, a number of BBL clubs are demanding the resignation of the chair, who's tried to keep them onside with 777. Pushing to get rid of the lot of them.

British booing league?
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:06:29 pm
Liverpool are Magic,
Everton are Tragic.

They really are a tragedy. Sometimes comedic.

777 would be a dramatic tragedy with a very tragic end.
Much A Boo About A Nothing Club
Quote from: elsewhere on October  8, 2023, 10:39:52 pm
Despite them being a shite team as well, there are so many worse teams that they will comfortably avoid relegation this time.
They probably will just as they have done for the past two seasons.  I'm not convinced it's doing them any good though to repeat this season after season.  The arrival of Moshiri, the massive transfer windows, managerial appointments like Ancelotti... it was all supposed to be about establishing themselves as a Champions League club.  Instead they're burning money, using accountancy tricks and backroom deals to avoid sanctions, and barely avoiding relegation.

I expect that if Everton avoid relegation this season and Leicester get promoted back that Leicester will be in the better position of the two in 12 months' time.  With all of Everton's issues they're probably more likely to land with a splat in the Championship than with the bounce Leicester have had but they still need something to drastically change.
Maybe the PL might see this as the perfect opportunity to sanction Everton? Other teams are so bad, they could conceivably survive even with a points deduction.

