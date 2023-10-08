Not arsed. Brentford A, Luton H, Bournemouth H is about the easiest trio of games you could ask for, and they got 6 points from that. 0 would have been great, but I'd have agreed to 4 if offered beforehand. They also failed to beat Sheffield, the easiest fixture of all. Their next 11 games are brutal:
Sat 21 Oct 22:30 9 LiverpoolLIV (A)
4
Mon 30 Oct 00:00 10 West HamWHU (A)
3
Sun 5 Nov 02:00 11 BrightonBHA (H)
3
Sun 12 Nov 02:00 12 Crystal PalaceCRY (A)
2
Sun 26 Nov 02:00 13 Man UtdMUN (H)
3
Sun 3 Dec 02:00 14 Nott'm ForestNFO (A)
2
Wed 6 Dec 06:45 15 NewcastleNEW (H)
4
Sun 10 Dec 02:00 16 ChelseaCHE (H)
3
Sun 17 Dec 02:00 17 BurnleyBUR (A)
2
Sun 24 Dec 02:00 18 SpursTOT (A)
3
Wed 27 Dec 02:00 19 Man CityMCI (H)
5
6 guaranteed losses, 4 where they'd do well to get a point, and Man U.