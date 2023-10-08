I initially didn't want Everton being sold to 777, but with the shit, lies and corruption we've had to deal with this last week and the pushback from the other clubs, being told to let it go and the lack of sportsmanship, I hopre the PL now allows this sale and 777 absolutely fucking ruin Everton and this starts the collapse of the Premier League and a new league, devoid of sportswashers rises in its place.



Not sure on the progression on that sequence of events, but I like your thinking!Personally I think the opposite will happen. So many teams would be financially destroyed that the PL effectively gets split into two, as the smaller clubs are left unable to compete.I think the PL could end up at 12 teams playing each other twice, then the top 8 playing a second round, followed by knockout stages for the title. The losers drop into a second tier for a PL League 2 trophy or something.(Yeah, I know none of that stacks up, but it wouldn't surprise me to see something along these lines, like CL style group stages or something. Whatever maximizes the financial returns for the big clubs.)