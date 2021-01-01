« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 168134 times)

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,040
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3560 on: Yesterday at 10:16:23 pm »
Turning point, Dyche has them rocking and rolling now. Fuck the relegation battle, top 4 is on!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,295
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 02:29:28 am »
Sucks they're not getting relegated are they?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 85 86 87 88 89 [90]   Go Up
« previous next »
 