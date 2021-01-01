From The Echo:





Prospective Everton owners 777 Partners 'in default' at Vasco after new missed payment claims



Evertons prospective owners 777 Partners only paid 35% of the funds for their purchase of Vasco da Gama when Thursdays deadline passed and if the payment does not go through by tonight then the deal could be cancelled claims a report from Brazil.



On September 15, Everton announced that 777 Partners had signed an agreement with current majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to acquire his full 94.1% controlling stake in the Blues subject to regulatory approval. The Miami-based private investment firm has already acquired a network of clubs across the globe: Genoa, Italy (acquired September 2021); Vasco da Gama, Brazil (February 2022); Standard Liege, Belgium (March 2022); Red Star, France (April 2022); Melbourne Victory, Australia (February 2023) and Hertha BSC, Germany (March 2023).



However, some 20 months after they took over at Rio de Janeiro-based Vasco, where some of the most angry protests against 777 have taken place, an article in Globo, Brazils biggest newspaper, states that only part of the payment instalment went through by the October 5 deadline with almost two thirds still yet to be received. The report states that Vasco received almost R$40million from 777 but is still awaiting the rest of the contribution today (Friday).



It says: The board of directors at SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol, a special type of public limited company in Brazil introduced by law in 2021 to improve governance and financial management of clubs  Vasco are one of nine), announced that 35% of the amount due after banking hours had been received, but they were still awaiting the remainder of the fees. The atmosphere at Vasco is apprehensive.



777 Partners did not deposit the full amount of the second contribution to Vasco, this Thursday, as provided for in the SAF purchase agreement. Earlier this Thursday evening, however, R$38.5 million entered the clubs account.



The Vasco partner is technically in default and the club can now activate a clause in the contract to regain control of football and retain 81% of the shares. The Americans promise, however, is that the remainder of the amount (around R$71.5 million) will enter the SAF account this Friday.



The second contribution, outlined in the contract, would be R$120 million. However, there was an advance of R$16 million in the middle of the year to help with the transfer window.



The amount was discounted, but there is an increase in interest of R$6 million. Therefore, the total contribution will be R$110 million.



The article adds: By this Thursday, Vasco received 35% (R$ 38.5 million). There is, however, a lack of information and people linked to 777 claim that the advance in the middle of the year was worth R$30 million. The general director of SAF, Lucio Barbosa, informed president Jorge Salgado that the money could be deposited outside of bank closings (at 6pm Brasília time).



This means that if this Friday, from the beginning of banking hours, 777 remains in default, Vasco's board of directors will make the decision to repurchase the shares. Due to a clause, it would cost R$1,000, a symbolic value placed in the contract for Vasco.



The American company was contacted by the report during the day, but did not comment on the delay and 777 will still have another chance to make the payment and recover the shares. Once the associative club exercises its right, the investor will have another 30 days to deposit the money and be up to date.



Vasco, awaits information and justifications about the partner's delay and will consult the lawyers who participated in the agreement to move this Friday, if the money does not reach the Vasco SAF account. Even in default, 777 has the right to regularise the situation by November 6.



The club, which is currently a 30% shareholder in SAF, will have the right to immediately recover 51% of its shares. If 777 still does not make the deposit within 30 days following Vasco's action, the association will definitively hold 81% of the shares and will be able to negotiate them with other investors and in this case, the American company would maintain 19% of the shares paid in the first contribution of R$190 million.



After approaching 777 Partners for comment, a spokesperson for the group told the ECHO, the outstanding payments will be received in full today and as a result of these payments, the outstanding club transfer fees will be cleared up and the FIFA transfer suspension will subsequently be lifted.