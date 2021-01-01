« previous next »
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3520 on: Today at 12:04:03 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 11:40:37 am
Zero. Due to the fact the Premier League won't want to damage their brand. I think the best you could hope for is a transfer ban but I'm guessing they'll get a warning and maybe a fine
If they had got a transfer ban a good few years ago, they wouldn't be in the mess they are now.
Armchair expert

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3521 on: Today at 12:09:38 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:04:03 pm
If they had got a transfer ban a good few years ago, they wouldn't be in the mess they are now.

Haha true...A ban could do them a favour although could be a problem for other clubs getting shut of their dead wood if they do
Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3522 on: Today at 12:31:43 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 11:40:37 am
Zero. Due to the fact the Premier League won't want to damage their brand. I think the best you could hope for is a transfer ban but I'm guessing they'll get a warning and maybe a fine

Never quite understood the point of this - the very reason they are in such a mess is that they have no money, and may well have breached spending/accounting rules anyway. A fine seems pointless. City on the other hand.....
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3523 on: Today at 12:49:01 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 12:31:43 pm
Never quite understood the point of this - the very reason they are in such a mess is that they have no money, and may well have breached spending/accounting rules anyway. A fine seems pointless. City on the other hand.....
You could fine the cheats any amount of billions and it wouldn't make a single difference.
[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3524 on: Today at 01:06:48 pm
You never know, they may want to use an iron fist to show what they may do to City.....Keeping fingers crossed anyway :D
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3525 on: Today at 02:04:10 pm
Still shite
Fuck the Tories

Romford_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3526 on: Today at 02:24:41 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:04:03 pm
If they had got a transfer ban a good few years ago, they wouldn't be in the mess they are now.

Which, to be fair, would be seen as a justification for that being the punishment
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3527 on: Today at 04:08:17 pm
Branthwaite, you numpty.

Why have you signed a new deal?

That puts golden handcuffs on you. Hope you negotiated a good buy-out clause.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3528 on: Today at 04:29:10 pm
I dont think the clubs threatening to sue have a hope, but I especially dont understand threatening to Sue if you came nineteenth.
Alisson Wonderland

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3529 on: Today at 04:37:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:08:17 pm
Branthwaite, you numpty.

Why have you signed a new deal?

That puts golden handcuffs on you. Hope you negotiated a good buy-out clause.
and a relegation release clause
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3530 on: Today at 05:12:49 pm
I've said before, if the PL had acted sooner in relation to Everton's situation, it would have been more of an intervention than a punishment. But for some reason they just didn't have the balls to act and chose to look the other way.

I think the only reason they're doing anything now is because they can't act against City and ignore Everton, and the repeated legal threats of the relegated clubs to take independent action that could show them up.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3531 on: Today at 07:15:30 pm
From The Echo:


Prospective Everton owners 777 Partners 'in default' at Vasco after new missed payment claims

Evertons prospective owners 777 Partners only paid 35% of the funds for their purchase of Vasco da Gama when Thursdays deadline passed and if the payment does not go through by tonight then the deal could be cancelled claims a report from Brazil.

On September 15, Everton announced that 777 Partners had signed an agreement with current majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri to acquire his full 94.1% controlling stake in the Blues subject to regulatory approval. The Miami-based private investment firm has already acquired a network of clubs across the globe: Genoa, Italy (acquired September 2021); Vasco da Gama, Brazil (February 2022); Standard Liege, Belgium (March 2022); Red Star, France (April 2022); Melbourne Victory, Australia (February 2023) and Hertha BSC, Germany (March 2023).

However, some 20 months after they took over at Rio de Janeiro-based Vasco, where some of the most angry protests against 777 have taken place, an article in Globo, Brazils biggest newspaper, states that only part of the payment instalment went through by the October 5 deadline with almost two thirds still yet to be received. The report states that Vasco received almost R$40million from 777 but is still awaiting the rest of the contribution today (Friday).

It says: The board of directors at SAF (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol, a special type of public limited company in Brazil introduced by law in 2021 to improve governance and financial management of clubs  Vasco are one of nine), announced that 35% of the amount due after banking hours had been received, but they were still awaiting the remainder of the fees. The atmosphere at Vasco is apprehensive.

777 Partners did not deposit the full amount of the second contribution to Vasco, this Thursday, as provided for in the SAF purchase agreement. Earlier this Thursday evening, however, R$38.5 million entered the clubs account.

The Vasco partner is technically in default and the club can now activate a clause in the contract to regain control of football and retain 81% of the shares. The Americans promise, however, is that the remainder of the amount (around R$71.5 million) will enter the SAF account this Friday.

The second contribution, outlined in the contract, would be R$120 million. However, there was an advance of R$16 million in the middle of the year to help with the transfer window.

The amount was discounted, but there is an increase in interest of R$6 million. Therefore, the total contribution will be R$110 million.

The article adds: By this Thursday, Vasco received 35% (R$ 38.5 million). There is, however, a lack of information and people linked to 777 claim that the advance in the middle of the year was worth R$30 million. The general director of SAF, Lucio Barbosa, informed president Jorge Salgado that the money could be deposited outside of bank closings (at 6pm Brasília time).

This means that if this Friday, from the beginning of banking hours, 777 remains in default, Vasco's board of directors will make the decision to repurchase the shares. Due to a clause, it would cost R$1,000, a symbolic value placed in the contract for Vasco.

The American company was contacted by the report during the day, but did not comment on the delay and 777 will still have another chance to make the payment and recover the shares. Once the associative club exercises its right, the investor will have another 30 days to deposit the money and be up to date.

Vasco, awaits information and justifications about the partner's delay and will consult the lawyers who participated in the agreement to move this Friday, if the money does not reach the Vasco SAF account. Even in default, 777 has the right to regularise the situation by November 6.

The club, which is currently a 30% shareholder in SAF, will have the right to immediately recover 51% of its shares. If 777 still does not make the deposit within 30 days following Vasco's action, the association will definitively hold 81% of the shares and will be able to negotiate them with other investors and in this case, the American company would maintain 19% of the shares paid in the first contribution of R$190 million.

After approaching 777 Partners for comment, a spokesperson for the group told the ECHO, the outstanding payments will be received in full today and as a result of these payments, the outstanding club transfer fees will be cleared up and the FIFA transfer suspension will subsequently be lifted.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3532 on: Today at 07:23:18 pm
Moshiri was going to get paid in instalments too..


Or not,as seem ever more likely
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3533 on: Today at 07:24:51 pm
Being bought without being bought - that's Everton that
Fuck the Tories

Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3534 on: Today at 07:27:13 pm
Everton being sold on a Klarna plan.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3535 on: Today at 08:15:37 pm
Fucking hell, what a gang of charlatans this lot are. Everton would be better off being bought my Tom Fucking Hicks.

777 don't even technically own some of the clubs they've supposedly bought because they're not meeting the payments!  How much do you bet that Moshiri would just sell his deal to a company, as we did with the Coutinho sale? He'd get his money straight up and leave 777 having to pay the debtor.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art
