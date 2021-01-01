« previous next »
Quote from: bidgeir on Yesterday at 01:03:36 pm
They might try to claim that Everton should have been punished with a point deduction already last season if they get that punishment now. Meaning they would have gone down. That lawsuit should probably be aimed at the Premier League not Everton though.
I've always assumed that was their angle.

I'm not sure how it works with three teams making claims though as Everton could only have been relegated once.  I'm guessing Burnley will say Everton should have had points deducted in 2021/22 (and saved Burnley) while Leicester will say it should have been 2022/23 (and saved Leicester).  It's going to be a tough sell for Leeds whichever way you look at it!

Wycombe tried the same thing with Derby after they were relegated from the Championship in 2021, a point behind Derby.  Middlesbrough similarly after they missed out on the play-offs to Derby in 2019.  Derby eventually had a 21 point deduction and were relegated in 2022 but I don't think Wycombe or Middlesbrough ever saw a penny.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:54:49 am
The clubs in question have to prove Everton stayed up because they cheated by breaking financial rules, though. Whilst it's indisputable (to us anyway) that Everton broke the rules, I don't think that's the reason they stayed up.

Both Leeds and Leicester arguably have better teams, and it's not Everton's fault Leicester missed the penalty against them that could have kept Leicester up.

They'd do a better job suing Brighton for letting Everton stick five past them. That was just plain embarrassing  ;D

The thing is Red, all they need to show is that Everton cheated.
Even if Everton dont get a points deduction, if they are found by an independent inquiry to have cheated it will be enough I think for a court to find against the blues. It then becomes a matter of settling the compo.
This makes the FA response even more tricky.
They could have found them guilty of financial cheating and given them a transfer ban and a fine probably with a suspended points deduction, and it would be a way out without relegating them. Now they are under pressure to actually do something to punish them properly.
And I am thinking 777 are going to have to answer a few more questions than the Saudis did regarding fit and proper ownership, given the government noises about regulating the sport.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:30:17 pm
I just saw a story on the Echo website asking Klopp when everton will be granted replays for refereeing mistakes in derbies.  :lmao

I couldn't be arsed opening the nonsense, but I wonder if they'll dredge back as far as Clive Thomas for a self-pitying whinge like they normally do?

Fucking everton. They make everything about themselves. The real victims of both World Wars, COVID 19, Heysel, Putin's illegal war on Ukraine and now the VAR controversy in a game they weren't involved in.


Unfortunately they don't help with the anti-scouse sentiment even though they hate us and people like them because they hate us but still deep down really hate them because they are fundamentally scouse haters more than LFC haters.


Anyway, you missed out Bryan Hamilton
Think he'll actually get sacked if they get beat at the weekend. He has no idea how to set a team up to play positively at home at all. I never really buy the "well who do you hire then" excuse, but with all that said they are at the point where there just isn't a super obvious next move. Potter maybe? Don't think he'd last 5 minutes tbf.
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 02:25:32 pm
Think he'll actually get sacked if they get beat at the weekend. He has no idea how to set a team up to play positively at home at all. I never really buy the "well who do you hire then" excuse, but with all that said they are at the point where there just isn't a super obvious next move. Potter maybe? Don't think he'd last 5 minutes tbf.
How do they pay off him and his staff? I doubt theyll do anything with Dyche until the result of their premier league case and the sale
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:51:40 pm
The thing is Red, all they need to show is that Everton cheated.
Even if Everton dont get a points deduction, if they are found by an independent inquiry to have cheated it will be enough I think for a court to find against the blues. It then becomes a matter of settling the compo.
This makes the FA response even more tricky.
They could have found them guilty of financial cheating and given them a transfer ban and a fine probably with a suspended points deduction, and it would be a way out without relegating them. Now they are under pressure to actually do something to punish them properly.
And I am thinking 777 are going to have to answer a few more questions than the Saudis did regarding fit and proper ownership, given the government noises about regulating the sport.

I'm not a legal expert, so you could well be right. I certainly don't disagree with you, and I think that's the way it should be looked at. The burden of proof is lower for an action like this, I believe?

But trying to be objective,  I'm still not 100% convinced. As I see it, they still need to prove it is Everton's actions that are largely responsible for their relegation, when weighed against their own actions. I'd also say they need to prove Everton stayed up as a direct result from their cheating?

I think it's difficult to prove Everton benefited in any way at all from what they've done, at least last season. As I said though, I think Burnley have a stronger case for going down the season before.

It's Everton's reckless spending over a five or six year period that's done for them, which predates them being relegation candidates. It's all just very muddy for me. You would need years of financial records to show Everton would have been at relegation risk long before now if they hadn't been spending?

I think where the case against Everton is strongest is their casual hiring and firing of managers  and the subsequent compensation they have been shelling out. I think there's a compelling case there that Everton repeatedly bought their way out of trouble.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:52:17 pm
It's Everton's reckless spending over a five or six year period that's done for them, which predates them being relegation candidates. It's all just very muddy for me. You would need years of financial records to show Everton would have been at relegation risk long before now if they hadn't been spending?



Their average position in the 2 years before takeover was 11th, the three years after it was 7.7th


Spending helped them (Initially), 3/4 places is the difference in recent years between up and down the last 2 years
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:30:17 pm
I just saw a story on the Echo website asking Klopp when everton will be granted replays for refereeing mistakes in derbies.  :lmao

I couldn't be arsed opening the nonsense, but I wonder if they'll dredge back as far as Clive Thomas for a self-pitying whinge like they normally do?

Fucking everton. They make everything about themselves. The real victims of both World Wars, COVID 19, Heysel, Putin's illegal war on Ukraine and now the VAR controversy in a game they weren't involved in.

What mistakes, all the recent stuff has been against us such as Pickford not getting a red for his assault on VVD or that penalty they were given when their player decided to jump into Skrtel (?) in another.

In any case, isn't this one being talked about in terms of a replay due to it being a purely objective error that prevented a goal being correctly awarded, whereas most reffing errors at least have some margin of being a subjective error?
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:47:05 pm
What mistakes, all the recent stuff has been against us such as Pickford not getting a red for his assault on VVD or that penalty they were given when their player decided to jump into Skrtel (?) in another.

In any case, isn't this one being talked about in terms of a replay due to it being a purely objective error that prevented a goal being correctly awarded, whereas most reffing errors at least have some margin of being a subjective error?

That was Trent, fucking joke of a decision that.
I can't see what the point is in Burnley, Leeds & Leicester suing Everton, if anything it should be the league for allowing it, there's been no under the table stuff like with Abu Dhabi, Everton's losses have been out in the open where everyone can see them yet the league did fuck all to stop them, anyone who spent more than 5 mins looking at their accounts could see their income was more or less fixed with little scope for increase until they move into the new stadium

These are their rolling 3 year losses, it's quickly cobbled together from a basic look at their accounts and doesn't take into account covid losses (£150m arf!) or any changes to the accounting periods during that time which I'm unsure of

2017-2019 -213m
2018-2020 -252m
2019-2021 -362.7m
2020-2022 -300.4m

They've never been close to the permitted losses of £105m even if you knock their estimated covid losses off, they should've been put on a strict budget as soon as their losses started spiralling out of control
Should Everton get found guilty, I think the three clubs will claim the extra amount Everton were over the limit is money they used to pay salaries, etc. In which case, Everton should have sold more players years ago to remain within the limit. By keeping more players on their books allowed them to remain in the League.

Players like DCL and Pickford should have been sold to keep them within the limits.
Quote from: Machae on October  4, 2023, 01:24:46 pm
They're planning to choose Evertons new stadium as part of the UK and Irelands Euro bid. Do you think Everton will be cheeky or expect funding in order to ensure they complete it?
No chance.  It's on the list of potential stadiums but the list isn't finalised.  The FA would just use a different ground.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:01:41 pm
Should Everton get found guilty, I think the three clubs will claim the extra amount Everton were over the limit is money they used to pay salaries, etc. In which case, Everton should have sold more players years ago to remain within the limit. By keeping more players on their books allowed them to remain in the League.

Players like DCL and Pickford should have been sold to keep them within the limits.

There might be something along those lines yeah, especially if they were supped to be under the watch of the PL at the time. The could sue both I guess, isn't it independent panel making the decision? then sending what it recommends to the PL, then they decide final outcome?
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:47:05 pm
What mistakes, all the recent stuff has been against us such as Pickford not getting a red for his assault on VVD or that penalty they were given when their player decided to jump into Skrtel (?) in another.

In any case, isn't this one being talked about in terms of a replay due to it being a purely objective error that prevented a goal being correctly awarded, whereas most reffing errors at least have some margin of being a subjective error?

Some plum called Beesley. Hes the Everton Reporter at Reach Media Echo. Hes really reaching for clickbait with shite like that.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:53:09 pm
That was Trent, fucking joke of a decision that.

I think you mean the one when some gonk fell over Trent when he was sitting on the deck, and I think Skeeve means the one when Calvert-Lewin jumped into Lovren then threw himself on the floor.

Ok, let's have replays please.  Looking forward to them.
I'd love to see a copy of the letter that LLB sent to the Premier League and an outline of the action they plan on bringing against Everton. I just can't see how they prove causation against Everton. Just looks like sabre rattling by LLB to me. If I was them I'd be threatening The Premier League with possible action. Seems odd.
Quote from: DaveLFC on Yesterday at 02:35:02 pm
How do they pay off him and his staff? I doubt theyll do anything with Dyche until the result of their premier league case and the sale
Another stash of Kendall's empties have been found.
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:06:37 pm
I'd love to see a copy of the letter that LLB sent to the Premier League and an outline of the action they plan on bringing against Everton. I just can't see how they prove causation against Everton. Just looks like sabre rattling by LLB to me. If I was them I'd be threatening The Premier League with possible action. Seems odd.

I guess the case is that Everton have deliberately misled the PL? In which case they're at fault and not the PL?
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:53:03 pm
I guess the case is that Everton have deliberately misled the PL? In which case they're at fault and not the PL?

Until we actually know the specifics of what Everton have been charged with it's all just idle speculation, I suppose. But that also applies to LLB.

Moshiri's defence has to be 'The more I spent, the worse we got.'  ;D
Victim f.C shout on g.o.t

Absolute Twaygats
Quote from: TheMissionary on Yesterday at 05:58:38 pm
I think you mean the one when some gonk fell over Trent when he was sitting on the deck, and I think Skeeve means the one when Calvert-Lewin jumped into Lovren then threw himself on the floor.

Ok, let's have replays please.  Looking forward to them.

Forgot about that one, been well cheated against the shite
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 08:53:03 pm
I guess the case is that Everton have deliberately misled the PL? In which case they're at fault and not the PL?

Except the PL were working hand in glove with Everton from November last year prior to Everton submitting accounts for 22-23. I'm not sure how the PL can claim Everton duped them, other then them being about as competent at spotting blatant corruption in accounts as PGMOL is at spotting an onside goal.

That said, this IS the Premier League we're talking about here...
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 09:02:45 pm
Victim f.C shout on g.o.t

Absolute Twaygats
The irony.
Less than 3 weeks until their case is heard. Wednesday Oct. 25th.
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm
The irony.
Indeed, Clive Thomas still checks for bombs under his car each morning.
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:05:07 pm
Except the PL were working hand in glove with Everton from November last year prior to Everton submitting accounts for 22-23. I'm not sure how the PL can claim Everton duped them, other then them being about as competent at spotting blatant corruption in accounts as PGMOL is at spotting an onside goal.

That said, this IS the Premier League we're talking about here...

Thing is the PL are assuming that the accountants/auditors are telling the truth. As independent auditors they are legally bound to report the accounts as true.  They can however only work with the info that EFC give them.
Remember the auditors walked away because of unspecified reasons.
Maybe, just maybe, an organisation owned by the close associate of a sanctioned supporter of Putin, a man with a colourful reputation shall we say, has been telling porkies to the auditors,who, when they find this out, flag it up to the PL, who then take action.
The PL are going to hang Moshi La out to dry
The auditors walking away is not a trivial matter
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:54:49 am
The clubs in question have to prove Everton stayed up because they cheated by breaking financial rules, though. Whilst it's indisputable (to us anyway) that Everton broke the rules, I don't think that's the reason they stayed up.

Both Leeds and Leicester arguably have better teams, and it's not Everton's fault Leicester missed the penalty against them that could have kept Leicester up.

They'd do a better job suing Brighton for letting Everton stick five past them. That was just plain embarrassing  ;D

It's the same argument City fans use for winning their trophies.  It's not because we broke all the spending rules, honest..

Everton have completely stunk the league out for years now, just been truly awful to watch, devoid of much quality. My take is the only reason they've stayed up is by throwing so much money at new signings that they just about had enough 'premier league level' players to scrape over the line.
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:47:05 pm
What mistakes, all the recent stuff has been against us such as Pickford not getting a red for his assault on VVD or that penalty they were given when their player decided to jump into Skrtel (?) in another.

In any case, isn't this one being talked about in terms of a replay due to it being a purely objective error that prevented a goal being correctly awarded, whereas most reffing errors at least have some margin of being a subjective error?

All the whataboutery from other fans is the same.  Hey look at this time Liverpool got a debatable 50/50 decision go in their favour (like all teams do) that is in no way comparable to the decisions going against them..
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 11:01:40 pm
Thing is the PL are assuming that the accountants/auditors are telling the truth. As independent auditors they are legally bound to report the accounts as true.  They can however only work with the info that EFC give them.
Remember the auditors walked away because of unspecified reasons.
Maybe, just maybe, an organisation owned by the close associate of a sanctioned supporter of Putin, a man with a colourful reputation shall we say, has been telling porkies to the auditors,who, when they find this out, flag it up to the PL, who then take action.
The PL are going to hang Moshi La out to dry
The auditors walking away is not a trivial matter
Yep, those auditors dont just leave for no reasons, lets face it.
Put it this way, if say the goal Collina ruled out that stopped them from getting into the Champions League happened today, and the VAR showed it to be a legitimate goal (not even subjective as it was) but somehow it was ruled out due to a communications error do you think Everton fans would:

A) Demand some sort of justice - replay/result change/Collina to be hung drawn and quartered and his remains to be interred in a Cuckoo Clock

B) Complain incessantly

C) Both of the above

D) Just take it on the chin as one of those things and don't complain about it as that's RS behaviour
Quote from: Trotterwatch on Today at 09:21:26 am
Put it this way, if say the goal Collina ruled out that stopped them from getting into the Champions League happened today, and the VAR showed it to be a legitimate goal (not even subjective as it was) but somehow it was ruled out due to a communications error do you think Everton fans would:

A) Demand some sort of justice - replay/result change/Collina to be hung drawn and quartered and his remains to be interred in a Cuckoo Clock

B) Complain incessantly

C) Both of the above

D) Just take it on the chin as one of those things and don't complain about it as that's RS behaviour
E) Blame the "RS"
I didn't list that as Blame the RS is their default setting.
Quote from: carling on Today at 05:38:37 am
It's the same argument City fans use for winning their trophies.  It's not because we broke all the spending rules, honest..

Everton have completely stunk the league out for years now, just been truly awful to watch, devoid of much quality. My take is the only reason they've stayed up is by throwing so much money at new signings that they just about had enough 'premier league level' players to scrape over the line.

It's not a valid comparison really though. For all their multitude of faults, Everton HAVE been a top flight stalwart for well over 50 years. In that time, City have been up and down the divisions like they were playing a game of snakes and ladders. It's demonstrably provable that City are only where they are because of the huge sums of money that have been pumped into the club.

Everton weren't actually doing too badly initially after Moshiri's takeover. It was the increasingly reckless spending as their situation deteriorated that they've come to this position. They were breaking P&S long before they were relegation candidates, which is why the clubs planning to sue will need to go back through years of Everton's accounts to effectively prove their case.

Everton's defence will hinge on trying to present the two relegation seasons in isolation; it's the job of Leeds, Leicester and Burnley to show it was part of a trend that ultimately culminated in them going down rather than Everton.

That's how I see it anyway.
