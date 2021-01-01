The thing is Red, all they need to show is that Everton cheated.

Even if Everton dont get a points deduction, if they are found by an independent inquiry to have cheated it will be enough I think for a court to find against the blues. It then becomes a matter of settling the compo.

This makes the FA response even more tricky.

They could have found them guilty of financial cheating and given them a transfer ban and a fine probably with a suspended points deduction, and it would be a way out without relegating them. Now they are under pressure to actually do something to punish them properly.

And I am thinking 777 are going to have to answer a few more questions than the Saudis did regarding fit and proper ownership, given the government noises about regulating the sport.



I'm not a legal expert, so you could well be right. I certainly don't disagree with you, and I think that's the way it should be looked at. The burden of proof is lower for an action like this, I believe?But trying to be objective, I'm still not 100% convinced. As I see it, they still need to prove it is Everton's actions that are largely responsible for their relegation, when weighed against their own actions. I'd also say they need to prove Everton stayed up as a direct result from their cheating?I think it's difficult to prove Everton benefited in any way at all from what they've done, at least last season. As I said though, I think Burnley have a stronger case for going down the season before.It's Everton's reckless spending over a five or six year period that's done for them, which predates them being relegation candidates. It's all just very muddy for me. You would need years of financial records to show Everton would have been at relegation risk long before now if they hadn't been spending?I think where the case against Everton is strongest is their casual hiring and firing of managers and the subsequent compensation they have been shelling out. I think there's a compelling case there that Everton repeatedly bought their way out of trouble.