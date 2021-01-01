« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 163699 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 01:45:01 pm »
Quote from: bidgeir on Today at 01:03:36 pm
They might try to claim that Everton should have been punished with a point deduction already last season if they get that punishment now. Meaning they would have gone down. That lawsuit should probably be aimed at the Premier League not Everton though.
I've always assumed that was their angle.

I'm not sure how it works with three teams making claims though as Everton could only have been relegated once.  I'm guessing Burnley will say Everton should have had points deducted in 2021/22 (and saved Burnley) while Leicester will say it should have been 2022/23 (and saved Leicester).  It's going to be a tough sell for Leeds whichever way you look at it!

Wycombe tried the same thing with Derby after they were relegated from the Championship in 2021, a point behind Derby.  Middlesbrough similarly after they missed out on the play-offs to Derby in 2019.  Derby eventually had a 21 point deduction and were relegated in 2022 but I don't think Wycombe or Middlesbrough ever saw a penny.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,825
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 01:51:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:54:49 am
The clubs in question have to prove Everton stayed up because they cheated by breaking financial rules, though. Whilst it's indisputable (to us anyway) that Everton broke the rules, I don't think that's the reason they stayed up.

Both Leeds and Leicester arguably have better teams, and it's not Everton's fault Leicester missed the penalty against them that could have kept Leicester up.

They'd do a better job suing Brighton for letting Everton stick five past them. That was just plain embarrassing  ;D

The thing is Red, all they need to show is that Everton cheated.
Even if Everton dont get a points deduction, if they are found by an independent inquiry to have cheated it will be enough I think for a court to find against the blues. It then becomes a matter of settling the compo.
This makes the FA response even more tricky.
They could have found them guilty of financial cheating and given them a transfer ban and a fine probably with a suspended points deduction, and it would be a way out without relegating them. Now they are under pressure to actually do something to punish them properly.
And I am thinking 777 are going to have to answer a few more questions than the Saudis did regarding fit and proper ownership, given the government noises about regulating the sport.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,628
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:30:17 pm
I just saw a story on the Echo website asking Klopp when everton will be granted replays for refereeing mistakes in derbies.  :lmao

I couldn't be arsed opening the nonsense, but I wonder if they'll dredge back as far as Clive Thomas for a self-pitying whinge like they normally do?

Fucking everton. They make everything about themselves. The real victims of both World Wars, COVID 19, Heysel, Putin's illegal war on Ukraine and now the VAR controversy in a game they weren't involved in.


Unfortunately they don't help with the anti-scouse sentiment even though they hate us and people like them because they hate us but still deep down really hate them because they are fundamentally scouse haters more than LFC haters.


Anyway, you missed out Bryan Hamilton
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online StevoHimself

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 02:25:32 pm »
Think he'll actually get sacked if they get beat at the weekend. He has no idea how to set a team up to play positively at home at all. I never really buy the "well who do you hire then" excuse, but with all that said they are at the point where there just isn't a super obvious next move. Potter maybe? Don't think he'd last 5 minutes tbf.
Logged

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,474
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 02:35:02 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 02:25:32 pm
Think he'll actually get sacked if they get beat at the weekend. He has no idea how to set a team up to play positively at home at all. I never really buy the "well who do you hire then" excuse, but with all that said they are at the point where there just isn't a super obvious next move. Potter maybe? Don't think he'd last 5 minutes tbf.
How do they pay off him and his staff? I doubt theyll do anything with Dyche until the result of their premier league case and the sale
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,404
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 02:52:17 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:51:40 pm
The thing is Red, all they need to show is that Everton cheated.
Even if Everton dont get a points deduction, if they are found by an independent inquiry to have cheated it will be enough I think for a court to find against the blues. It then becomes a matter of settling the compo.
This makes the FA response even more tricky.
They could have found them guilty of financial cheating and given them a transfer ban and a fine probably with a suspended points deduction, and it would be a way out without relegating them. Now they are under pressure to actually do something to punish them properly.
And I am thinking 777 are going to have to answer a few more questions than the Saudis did regarding fit and proper ownership, given the government noises about regulating the sport.

I'm not a legal expert, so you could well be right. I certainly don't disagree with you, and I think that's the way it should be looked at. The burden of proof is lower for an action like this, I believe?

But trying to be objective,  I'm still not 100% convinced. As I see it, they still need to prove it is Everton's actions that are largely responsible for their relegation, when weighed against their own actions. I'd also say they need to prove Everton stayed up as a direct result from their cheating?

I think it's difficult to prove Everton benefited in any way at all from what they've done, at least last season. As I said though, I think Burnley have a stronger case for going down the season before.

It's Everton's reckless spending over a five or six year period that's done for them, which predates them being relegation candidates. It's all just very muddy for me. You would need years of financial records to show Everton would have been at relegation risk long before now if they hadn't been spending?

I think where the case against Everton is strongest is their casual hiring and firing of managers  and the subsequent compensation they have been shelling out. I think there's a compelling case there that Everton repeatedly bought their way out of trouble.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:53:57 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,628
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 03:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:52:17 pm
It's Everton's reckless spending over a five or six year period that's done for them, which predates them being relegation candidates. It's all just very muddy for me. You would need years of financial records to show Everton would have been at relegation risk long before now if they hadn't been spending?



Their average position in the 2 years before takeover was 11th, the three years after it was 7.7th


Spending helped them (Initially), 3/4 places is the difference in recent years between up and down the last 2 years
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 