Would have definitely won in europe that season, despite actually winning fuck all domestically, delusional twats.



Everton were fantastic in 84/85, they lost 3 of their last 4 games and still won the league with 90 points, 13 ahead of us and they beat us twice. Except for Bayern they did not have much to beat in the CWC which was a funny trophy full of odd teams, nevertheless, fair play, they won it. They reached the FA cup final albiet with little to beat on the way.They were decent in 1985/6 but we pipped them by two points in the league and beat them in the FA cup final. They won nothing and would have come across stronger teams in Europe than the year before, Barcelona, Bayern again, Porto etc. They may well of lost momentum but they did OK in 1987 but they lost no more momentum than anyone else and probably far less than us. We could easily turn round and argue we'd have dominated the 90s without the ban.It's something to hold onto to explain how things never happened but there is no real rationale to it, it's an (understandable) emotional response but everyone lost out. They lost Linekar, we lost Rush.The bottom line is, we were better in 1986 and 1988, 1989 and ever since, we had the same obstacles (+). Those are facts, not emotions.