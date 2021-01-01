« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3440 on: Yesterday at 04:13:17 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:10:50 pm
Reading that Burnley, Leicester & Leeds intend to sue Everton for £300m if they are found guilty of financial wrongdoing at the upcoming hearing. They are upset they played by the rules and were relegated, Everton did not and stayed up.

Source?

Or wishful thinking as they havent got £30 never mind £300m. :D
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3441 on: Yesterday at 04:18:16 pm
Nitramdorf

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3442 on: Yesterday at 04:36:09 pm
Who got relegated the year before? Surely they have a case as well. Sue the fuckers into oblivion.
disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3443 on: Yesterday at 04:40:50 pm
Frank Lampard on Bill Kenwright: One of his questions in an interview was Do you think a cockney can manage Everton?'

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

Please tell me he actually said that on MNF
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3444 on: Yesterday at 04:42:39 pm
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3445 on: Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm
Leeds and Leicester have no real business complaining. Leicester left Rodgers in charge too long and replaced him with a self-important idiot, and Leeds had three managers. Whatever else Everton are guilty of, you can't blame them for the incompetence of other clubs.

Everton stayed up DESPITE their own actions, not BECAUSE of them. They basically gave their relegation rivals every chance to overhaul them. Leicester especially in their head-to-head fuck up.

I don't think they have a compelling case that they were relegated because of the actions of Everton. Not last season anyway. But the season before...
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3446 on: Yesterday at 04:46:58 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 04:36:09 pm
Who got relegated the year before? Surely they have a case as well. Sue the fuckers into oblivion.


That's when Burnley went down (4pts behind everton) (with Watford and Norwich way off), cue Z cars theme and Marco Silva frustrations. Delia Smith will sue just because of the bad tea in plastic cups at Goodison.
Armchair expert

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3447 on: Yesterday at 04:59:15 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 04:10:50 pm
Reading that Burnley, Leicester & Leeds intend to sue Everton for £300m if they are found guilty of financial wrongdoing at the upcoming hearing. They are upset they played by the rules and were relegated, Everton did not and stayed up.

Id rather they didnt announce that threat as it might mean the PL are more likely to let them off the hook and avoid that happening
Machae

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3448 on: Yesterday at 05:11:29 pm
Should've threatened the premier league with signing off on dodgy accounts and if they let Everton off in 3 weeks
DaveLFC

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3449 on: Yesterday at 05:48:01 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:11:29 pm
Should've threatened the premier league with signing off on dodgy accounts and if they let Everton off in 3 weeks
That could be seen as trying to force a decision their way, but I bet if the PL let Everton off those three have plans to actually take action against the league.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3450 on: Yesterday at 05:54:53 pm
If no action is taken then this is just been a six months' long bloody farce. They need a suitable punishment, not a rap on the knuckles.

For me, it's not about whether Everton stayed up at another team's expense. It's about them very obviously cooking their books and living beyond their means - constantly signing shite players and hiring/firing managers like they're going out of fashion. Their deterioration is reflected in their league position over the past few years.
jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3451 on: Yesterday at 06:04:37 pm
Leicester suing someone for financial doping  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3452 on: Yesterday at 06:48:30 pm
Well most a dismissing the case because they were under the watch of the PL and didn't do anything they didn't sign off on and if it's stadium related then it's a small tax thing so nothing to worry about either.

It sounds like wishful thinking to me but you never know
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3453 on: Yesterday at 09:06:12 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:04:37 pm
Leicester suing someone for financial doping  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
They spent plenty but sold a big name each summer for a number of seasons (Kante, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Maguire, Chilwell).  It started to go wrong for them when they didn't sell a big name (Tielemans was the obvious one two seasons ago) and made bad signings like Vestergaard and Daka.

Everton's spending was rampant and, other than Richi-la, they barely got anything back on most of them.  Ridsdale's Leeds but without the cliff edge, not yet at least.
Romford_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3454 on: Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:44:36 pm
I don't think they have a compelling case that they were relegated because of the actions of Everton.

I can imagine the cross-examination in court (Judge Judy of course).

"So, you three. You're suing this one for breaching spending limits and sending you down. Can any of you explain how them spending hundreds of millions of pounds on making their team worse, contributed to you being relegated?"
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3455 on: Today at 12:02:16 am
Quote from: Armchair expert on October  2, 2023, 10:08:57 pm
Still the true victims of Heysel, must be fucking grim being that bitter for over 60 years
Off Grand Old Team

TyphooToffee

Forum Supporter
Player Valuation: £60m
In my 60 years as an Evertonian there has been far more mediocrity than glory. I still say things would have been different had English clubs not been banned from European competition. We all know the black irony that was their travelling fans' actions effectively stunting our growth towards becoming a force in Europe.

Would have definitely won in europe that season, despite actually winning fuck all domestically, delusional twats.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3456 on: Today at 12:38:59 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:02:16 am
Would have definitely won in europe that season, despite actually winning fuck all domestically, delusional twats.
Everton were fantastic in 84/85, they lost 3 of their last 4 games and still won the league with 90 points, 13 ahead of us and they beat us twice. Except for Bayern they did not have much to beat in the CWC which was a funny trophy full of odd teams, nevertheless, fair play, they won it. They reached the FA cup final albiet with little to beat on the way.
They were decent in 1985/6 but we pipped them by two points in the league and beat them in the FA cup final.  They won nothing and would have come across stronger teams in Europe than the year before, Barcelona, Bayern again, Porto etc. They may well of lost momentum but they did OK in 1987 but they lost no more momentum than anyone else and probably far less than us. We could easily turn round and argue we'd have dominated the 90s without the ban.
It's something to hold onto to explain how things never happened but there is no real rationale to it, it's an (understandable) emotional response but everyone lost out. They lost Linekar, we lost Rush.
The bottom line is, we were better in 1986 and 1988, 1989 and ever since, we had the same obstacles (+). Those are facts, not emotions.
jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3457 on: Today at 02:51:30 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:06:12 pm
They spent plenty but sold a big name each summer for a number of seasons (Kante, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Maguire, Chilwell).  It started to go wrong for them when they didn't sell a big name (Tielemans was the obvious one two seasons ago) and made bad signings like Vestergaard and Daka.

Everton's spending was rampant and, other than Richi-la, they barely got anything back on most of them.  Ridsdale's Leeds but without the cliff edge, not yet at least.

They made a mockery of The Championship's financial propriety rules and ended up paying a large out of court settlement to the Football League. Cheats suing cheats. The circle of modern football life.
Chris~

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3458 on: Today at 05:54:30 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:06:12 pm
They spent plenty but sold a big name each summer for a number of seasons (Kante, Mahrez, Drinkwater, Maguire, Chilwell).  It started to go wrong for them when they didn't sell a big name (Tielemans was the obvious one two seasons ago) and made bad signings like Vestergaard and Daka.

Everton's spending was rampant and, other than Richi-la, they barely got anything back on most of them.  Ridsdale's Leeds but without the cliff edge, not yet at least.

They breached The football league FFP and basically got away with any real punishment by getting promoted

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2018/feb/21/leicester-settlement-football-league-ffp
LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3459 on: Today at 11:56:24 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:02:16 am
Would have definitely won in europe that season, despite actually winning fuck all domestically, delusional twats.
What's worse is that they've convinced themselves that winning in Europe would have led to a non-stop trophy haul just like Forest and Villa. Oh hang on.....  ::)
Machae

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3460 on: Today at 01:24:46 pm
They're planning to choose Evertons new stadium as part of the UK and Irelands Euro bid. Do you think Everton will be cheeky or expect funding in order to ensure they complete it?
