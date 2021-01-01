What does this bit mean? Anyone understand it?





Well theres a few things here. Firstly, the Esk doesnt tell you anything what so ever about his meeting with 777 because of financial regulations .. so a total damp squib.Then, we have that £490 of shareholder loans. They will be pretty much what Moshiri wants back to sell the club.A couple of issues.They arent strictly from Moshiri, but a holding company in the Isle of Man.. and no one knows who the shareholders are. As shareholder support (totally coincidentally of course) stopped at exactly the time the Russia sanctions came into place, theres a question if it is actually Moshiri. And if it is baron greenback, then theres no way that the government will let that money go there.And 777 cant even afford to pay it back in one go, they are planning to pay in instalments.All this time there are paying 12% (and maybe more) on £360m of loans. Thats £40m a year and they still need to find another £200-250ish millionDark times