Bournemouth next? After that, no points until end of January.....looking good
Wow, a billboard of firsts, extraordinary.

Here's another one, "first football club to be evicted from their home ground due to unpaid rent".
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:54:05 pm
Some of that blue panelling has fallen off. Quite incredible, the place is falling apart

It hasnt fallen off.

Its been repurposed to blot out the view of Anfield.
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:40:11 pm
https://theesk.org/2023/10/01/777-partners-moshiris-final-misjudgement/


The Esk aint happy. He doesnt seem filled with enthusiasm by the interview with 777 partners.

Estimated £900m in loans again the assets of the club, with some at 12% terms, with a negative operating balance.
What does this bit mean? Anyone understand it?

Quote
We have £490 million of shareholder loans  a certainty to be written off by whomever becomes the new owner of Everton Football Club.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:00:02 pm
What does this bit mean? Anyone understand it?


Thought you weren't allowed to write off loans
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 05:14:17 pm
Thought you weren't allowed to write off loans
As far as I can make out
The £900m+ Loans are with external providers, secured against the assets of the club like land around Finch Farm and the current ground and those houses on Goodison Road, as well as  shares in the holding company building BMD.
The Shareholder loans are from Moshiri which can be turned into shares. Basically in normal times he would want his £450m added and included in any valuation.
If the club go tits up the holding company building the BMD would be separated from the liabilities of EFC, but the creditors would get their hands on some (or most) of BMD.
Interesting as they could then complete it and rent it back to the Football club.
A mess
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 05:23:23 pm
As far as I can make out
The £900m+ Loans are with external providers, secured against the assets of the club like land around Finch Farm and the current ground and those houses on Goodison Road, as well as  shares in the holding company building BMD.
The Shareholder loans are from Moshiri which can be turned into shares. Basically in normal times he would want his £450m added and included in any valuation.
If the club go tits up the holding company building the BMD would be separated from the liabilities of EFC, but the creditors would get their hands on some (or most) of BMD.
Interesting as they could then complete it and rent it back to the Football club.
A mess

Youd think theyd have learnt their lesson with paying rent, Anfield, Finch Farm - probably others we dont know about.

The Esk is getting stick on TW. Wont be long before hes called a closet RS, again.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:00:02 pm
What does this bit mean? Anyone understand it?


Isn't that the money Moshila ( Uncle Uzi backhanders) "loaned" the club but turned it into "equity".

So, if and when the club is sold it is not a debt that needs repayment. It get paid within the sale price.


Could be wrong.

But overall, they're fcked.
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:34:28 pm
Isn't that the money Moshila ( Uncle Uzi backhanders) "loaned" the club but turned it into "equity".

So, if and when the club is sold it is not a debt that needs repayment. It get paid within the sale price.


Could be wrong.

But overall, they're fcked.
Right. But anything that has been converted to equity wouldn't be classed as loans anymore, right?.

So unless Esk's wording is just shoddy it sounds like there are £490m of outstanding shareholder loans still which he seems to think will be written off by the new owners. I presume the 'shareholder' in question is just Moshiri; would he really agree to the new owners writing off that much money owed to him?

And if he does then that has to ring alarm bells that it wasn't his money and was, in fact, dubious money of some sort. Any legitimate creditor would want their money back.
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 02:45:11 pm
and Beto looks another shite signing
Stan Collymore said he could play for any of the teams in the top 4  :wave
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm
Stan Collymore said he could play for any of the teams in the top 4  :wave
They would quite literally have wired that £30m to me and got better value.

He'll be another Tosun, farmed out on loan before leaving for a nominal fee or a Bosman.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:00:02 pm
What does this bit mean? Anyone understand it?

Well theres a few things here.  Firstly, the Esk doesnt tell you anything what so ever about his meeting with 777 because of financial regulations.. so a total damp squib.


Then, we have that £490 of shareholder loans.  They will be pretty much what Moshiri wants back to sell the club. 
A couple of issues.
They arent strictly from Moshiri, but a holding company in the Isle of Man.. and no one knows who the shareholders are.  As shareholder support (totally coincidentally of course) stopped at exactly the time the Russia sanctions came into place, theres a question if it is actually Moshiri. And if it is baron greenback, then theres no way that the government will let that money go there.

And 777 cant even afford to pay it back in one go, they are planning to pay in instalments.

All this time there are paying 12% (and maybe more) on £360m of loans.  Thats £40m a year and they still need to find another £200-250ish million

Dark times
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 07:35:26 pm
They would quite literally have wired that £30m to me and got better value.

He'll be another Tosun, farmed out on loan before leaving for a nominal fee or a Bosman.

They got him on the never never. No deposit 36 months interest free credit
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:52:50 pm
They got him on the never never. No deposit 36 months interest free credit
Like a DFS sofa? He's a DFS player: Doesn't Fucking Score
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:56:18 pm
Well theres a few things here.  Firstly, the Esk doesnt tell you anything what so ever about his meeting with 777 because of financial regulations.. so a total damp squib.


Then, we have that £490 of shareholder loans.  They will be pretty much what Moshiri wants back to sell the club. 
A couple of issues.
They arent strictly from Moshiri, but a holding company in the Isle of Man.. and no one knows who the shareholders are.  As shareholder support (totally coincidentally of course) stopped at exactly the time the Russia sanctions came into place, theres a question if it is actually Moshiri. And if it is baron greenback, then theres no way that the government will let that money go there.

And 777 cant even afford to pay it back in one go, they are planning to pay in instalments.

All this time there are paying 12% (and maybe more) on £360m of loans.  Thats £40m a year and they still need to find another £200-250ish million

Dark times
The offshore loans are the R&M loans they are included in the £900m or so of external loans,  he states that the £450m is shareholder loans they must refer to loans Moshiri has made with the option of converting to equity, as Moshiri is basically the only shareholder. Like  you I thought they had been converted to equity unless of course the money pumped into the BMD is somehow included.
Its a mess. But 777 are the only ones interested in buying the circus.
Remember Moshiri has been looking for a reputable investor/buyer for a while now.
 Cant get my head round where £1.5 billion gets them.
£20m loan to cover outgoings until the vulture capitalists take over mean they must be heading for £120m losses once more.
They think, because 777 are an American outfit, BMD will have food and drink service to their seats and the concourse will be a magnificent shopping mall.

Probably true but the prices will be crippling.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:25:24 pm
I've not been down Spellow Lane for years, so until I saw this on Liverpool Then and Nows FB page, I didn't know the small time c*nts had actually done this :-



 :lmao
Yeah, first club to rain down cushions from a height of more than 50ft on their own players
and, on the other side of the road
First club to use balsa wood to strengthen a 19th century relic.
The undersoil heating bit is hilarious. If you can point to loads of on-field stuff fair enough but fuck me, that's just hilarious. On the website they've got first club to sell tickets by mobile too  :lmao :lmao :lmao
It's the only way they can ever be 'first' in anything.

Honestly, it's so turbo cringe it makes me guffaw out loud each time. So small time and embarrassing.
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:59:49 pm
The undersoil heating bit is hilarious. If you can point to loads of on-field stuff fair enough but fuck me, that's just hilarious. On the website they've got first club to sell tickets by mobile too  :lmao :lmao :lmao
First club to put up a sign of embarrassing and irrelevant 'firsts', except for Dixie Dean, nothing substantial there and missing out the classic.         
"First club to be knocked out of 3 major cup competitions by the end the end of October (2005)"
