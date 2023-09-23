They haven't actually cooked the books though have they?



I thought they'd shared their books openly, and it's just a simple case that they've broken the rules due to stadium costs and spending hundreds of millions on terrible players that aren't worth anything..



The bit I didn't understand is how they were trying to blame covid.



Clubs were allowed to include Covid losses, which were set-aside from actual accounting losses for S&P purposes.All clubs apart from Everton declared losses of between around £35m and £86m (Arsenal). The losses were caused by having no/reduced crowds for a long period, a reduction in the TV money, and additional Covid protection measures.Everton claimed £170mWe know they lost £31m of TV revenue and their peak matchday income is only £16m.You need to examine statements from the club to realise how they justified a Covid loss so wildly out of step (more than twice the level of the next biggest loss). It comes down to a claim that the transfer market was suppressed and they couldn't sell players for their pre-Covid prices in order to balance their books. As financial genius and strangulation victim Barret-Baxendale put it, "a significant contraction in the transfer market which resulted in the inability to generate the level of transfer fees which could reasonably have been expected pre-pandemic."Only Everton suffered, though. In a familiar tale, Everton were the real victims of Covid.