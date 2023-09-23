« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3160 on: Today at 12:27:01 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:21:21 pm
I read Ken Dodds shows were that long, that he suggested those who went to his shows took a flask, blanket & pillow. ;D


And money for a taxi as the buses and trains had finished
carling

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3161 on: Today at 12:39:25 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 23, 2023, 11:40:15 am
I'd be quite happy to see them relegated. I definitely hope they are punished properly for cooking the books.

They haven't actually cooked the books though have they?

I thought they'd shared their books openly, and it's just a simple case that they've broken the rules due to stadium costs and spending hundreds of millions on terrible players that aren't worth anything..

The bit I didn't understand is how they were trying to blame covid.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3162 on: Today at 12:43:09 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:15:25 pm
Imagine not having a pot to piss in and living next door to a millionaire. You might not start off resenting them and feeling bitter towards them but it wouldnt take long. Its a similar position for Everton living next door to Liverpool FC and trying to compete with them.

Worse when for years the two had a similar level of wealth before one began to rake it in whilst the other, after a brief period of also doing well, became poorer and poorer

And the millionaire - who actually had their own period of then not doing too well, increasingly took the piss as the poor neighbour became more and more angry/bitter.

Could go on with the analogy about how they won the lottery and taunted the millionaire neighbour, only to invest the money into a handful of 'magic' beans and end up worse off than they were before.

I could (and ordinarily would) sympathise, but the level of hate and anger towards us, culminating in hero-worshipping their players who injure ours, makes that very difficult.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3163 on: Today at 12:43:49 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 12:39:25 pm
They haven't actually cooked the books though have they?

I thought they'd shared their books openly, and it's just a simple case that they've broken the rules due to stadium costs and spending hundreds of millions on terrible players that aren't worth anything..

The bit I didn't understand is how they were trying to blame covid.

Accountants don't walk away mid-audit if the books are legit. Whatever was going on it was dodgy. I don't know if that's covered in the investigation though.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3164 on: Today at 01:06:23 pm
Quote from: carling on Today at 12:39:25 pm
They haven't actually cooked the books though have they?

I thought they'd shared their books openly, and it's just a simple case that they've broken the rules due to stadium costs and spending hundreds of millions on terrible players that aren't worth anything..

The bit I didn't understand is how they were trying to blame covid.


Clubs were allowed to include Covid losses, which were set-aside from actual accounting losses for S&P purposes.

All clubs apart from Everton declared losses of between around £35m and £86m (Arsenal). The losses were caused by having no/reduced crowds for a long period, a reduction in the TV money, and additional Covid protection measures.

Everton claimed £170m

We know they lost £31m of TV revenue and their peak matchday income is only £16m.

You need to examine statements from the club to realise how they justified a Covid loss so wildly out of step (more than twice the level of the next biggest loss). It comes down to a claim that the transfer market was suppressed and they couldn't sell players for their pre-Covid prices in order to balance their books. As financial genius and strangulation victim Barret-Baxendale put it, "a significant contraction in the transfer market which resulted in the inability to generate the level of transfer fees which could reasonably have been expected pre-pandemic."

Only Everton suffered, though. In a familiar tale, Everton were the real victims of Covid.
Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3165 on: Today at 02:31:46 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:43:49 pm
Accountants don't walk away mid-audit if the books are legit. Whatever was going on it was dodgy. I don't know if that's covered in the investigation though.

Not with the sizeable fees involved in producing and signing off audited accounts for a large company like Everton. To essentially walk away from that is not a decision taken lightly.

It is highly unusual for auditors to walk away from such a large existing client.
Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3166 on: Today at 02:39:41 pm
But did they walk away because there was a financial issue in the accounts or because they realised there was a very dodgy ownership issue and they didn't want to be the ones to be seen to have signed off on Putin's mate's accounts? Or something related to that whole field murkiness?
Ziltoid

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3167 on: Today at 02:45:01 pm
Ziltoid

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3168 on: Today at 02:47:27 pm


Can we not just turn the cuckoo clock back to the good old times?

Statto Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3169 on: Today at 02:54:11 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:39:41 pm
But did they walk away because there was a financial issue in the accounts or because they realised there was a very dodgy ownership issue and they didn't want to be the ones to be seen to have signed off on Putin's mate's accounts? Or something related to that whole field murkiness?

Could be all of the issues your querying, don't think anyone will find out though?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3170 on: Today at 03:32:25 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 02:47:27 pm


Can we not just turn the cuckoo clock back to the good old times?


It's the bowl he's carrying that cracks me up. Like a tracksuited Oliver Twist asking for more [points?]
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3171 on: Today at 03:36:32 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:32:25 pm

It's the bowl he's carrying that cracks me up. Like a tracksuited Oliver Twist asking for more [points?]
They couldnt find a trophy so had to improvise.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3172 on: Today at 03:46:15 pm
Never seen a trophy they could copy a drawing from you mean?
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3173 on: Today at 03:54:26 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:39:41 pm
But did they walk away because there was a financial issue in the accounts or because they realised there was a very dodgy ownership issue and they didn't want to be the ones to be seen to have signed off on Putin's mate's accounts? Or something related to that whole field murkiness?

I imagine this is what the investigation is looking into. It could be that, whilst Everton haven't done anything technically wrong, they may have allowed their accounts to be used so someone in the background could shift money around? I don't know how this stuff works though. Could tie in with their dodgy Covid losses though.

Wasn't there something in FFP or profit & sustainability rules that didn't count money towards infrastructure projects? If so, then even though the stadium might be a financial albatross, there's nothing there that breaks the rules. It's just stupid financial management.
lfc79

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3174 on: Today at 04:06:13 pm
On the issue of covid losses due to the transfer market Everton are trying to have their cake and eat it, if they had been able to sell £100m pounds of players the squad would have been even weaker the next season ad they would definitely have been relegated but they kept those players and benefited from it so they can't claim it was a loss.
bird_lfc

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3175 on: Today at 04:12:19 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 09:26:09 am
Ferguson now Inverness Caley Thistle manager.


Is that far enough? Is it safe to come out now?

So he won 1 out of his 18 games in charge and walks into another job. Was the only criteria for this job being Scottish?
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3176 on: Today at 04:17:33 pm
Quote from: lfc79 on Today at 04:06:13 pm
On the issue of covid losses due to the transfer market Everton are trying to have their cake and eat it, if they had been able to sell £100m pounds of players the squad would have been even weaker the next season ad they would definitely have been relegated but they kept those players and benefited from it so they can't claim it was a loss.

Indeed. It was a purely hypothetical loss based on conjecture. It assumed they would be able to sell players and that clubs would have been willing to pay what Everton was asking for those players. I don't think it stopped them bringing players in either?
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3177 on: Today at 04:20:21 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 02:47:27 pm
Can we not just turn the cuckoo clock back to the good old times?


thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3178 on: Today at 04:29:21 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 04:12:19 pm
So he won 1 out of his 18 games in charge and walks into another job. Was the only criteria for this job being Scottish?
Apparently he jumped at the opportunity.  I bet he bloody well did, the chancer!

I can't imagine being managed by him would be much fun or very inspiring.
neil4ad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3179 on: Today at 04:39:37 pm
Evertonians -- what's going on with Dele Alli? Has he been playing? I felt sorry for him (esp after his admission) and hoped he'd get games/regain some form.
Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3180 on: Today at 04:49:17 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 03:36:32 pm
They couldnt find a trophy so had to improvise.

Ill have you know thats a manager of the month trophy, because he is a winner!
