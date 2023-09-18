« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3000 on: Today at 06:47:50 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:53:49 am
They'll be fuming when they find out Kenny Dalglish Senior works there
He will be able to get them some paint and woodchip tho. Should bring the cost of the stadium down a bit.
Logged

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,196
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3001 on: Today at 06:52:44 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 06:47:50 am
He will be able to get them some paint and woodchip tho. Should bring the cost of the stadium down a bit.

That's Jackie Chan's and Chuck Norris' paint and woodchip, can't see them being happy about him letting the shite have it
Logged

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,446
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3002 on: Today at 07:01:58 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:52:44 am
That's Jackie Chan's and Chuck Norris' paint and woodchip, can't see them being happy about him letting the shite have it
True. Jackie Chan would start kicking old ladies in the back and wiping bogies in their hair.
Logged

No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,422
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3003 on: Today at 08:26:20 am
Quote from: Oddbod on Yesterday at 10:32:15 pm
Its ludicrous, you're right it doesn't make sense, too good to be true etc. There has to be something in it for them
How much is the Goodison site worth as a mixed-use (retail/residential) plot? That might actually be where it adds up.
Logged

12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,718
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3004 on: Today at 08:39:32 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:26:20 am
How much is the Goodison site worth as a mixed-use (retail/residential) plot? That might actually be where it adds up.

Student flats with a couple of shops? Or a retail park?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3005 on: Today at 08:48:45 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:26:20 am
How much is the Goodison site worth as a mixed-use (retail/residential) plot? That might actually be where it adds up.
Highbury was converted into 650 luxury flats with a rough value in the current market of about £500m.  I'm not sure how much of the new development Arsenal retained or how much of the profit went to developers.

More realistically though is the £3.75m that Leicester City sold their Filbert Street ground to developers for in 2002.  Allowing for inflation doubling that to £7.5m and Liverpool being a lot nicer than Leicester I reckon they'd get around £20m for the site.  That's not even going to cover a month's running costs.
Logged

No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,422
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3006 on: Today at 09:24:52 am
A hotel for visitors to Anfield?  :D
Logged

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,142
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3007 on: Today at 09:44:34 am
There's already an aldi in the area. Maybe an asda, perhaps with a Costa next door?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,861
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3008 on: Today at 10:24:03 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:48:45 am
Highbury was converted into 650 luxury flats with a rough value in the current market of about £500m.  I'm not sure how much of the new development Arsenal retained or how much of the profit went to developers.

More realistically though is the £3.75m that Leicester City sold their Filbert Street ground to developers for in 2002.  Allowing for inflation doubling that to £7.5m and Liverpool being a lot nicer than Leicester I reckon they'd get around £20m for the site.  That's not even going to cover a month's running costs.

I think comparing North London to one of the most deprived areas of the country is comparing apples and oranges.

The access to the ground is a puzzling one for me, the stadium looks impressive but logistics could be an absolute nightmare.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3009 on: Today at 10:54:00 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 10:24:03 am
I think comparing North London to one of the most deprived areas of the country is comparing apples and oranges.

The access to the ground is a puzzling one for me, the stadium looks impressive but logistics could be an absolute nightmare.
I've seen the Highbury redevelopment quoted a few times by Everton fans but agree that it's not comparable.  Filbert Street being primarily converted into student accommodation and Leicester getting a few £m is more comparable.

I think the access to the ground is one of those issues that would have been solved with the help of Usmanov's billions.  Without the World Heritage constraints and with near-limitless money a solution would have been found.  As it is it reminds me of one of the bleaker Grand Design episodes where a dreamer knocked down his family home, built a Thunderbirds-style lighthouse, lost all his money, his family and ultimately even ownership of the new lighthouse (https://www.devonlive.com/news/devon-news/grand-designs-lighthouse-owner-faces-7738676).
Logged

Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,928
  • JFT96.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3010 on: Today at 10:55:22 am
Is work still ongoing at the site of BMD? Or has it slowed to a crawl? I know it briefly stopped due to the tragic death of the lad who worked there, but I mean in general is it still proceeding in spite of funding issues?

Logged

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3011 on: Today at 11:04:55 am
Didn't realise the Allianz arena cost 280 million in 2005.

It's probably the best modern stadium built this century, 70k seating capacity and looks amazing at night all lit up and really steep triple tier layout.

Typical Everton, building their own that will cost almost triple the Allianz price and  20k less capacity.

Unluckeeee!
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,422
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3012 on: Today at 11:07:32 am
The safety concerns will be used to alter the planning terms retrospectively imo, such that they'll not have to reinstate the whole of the wall.
Logged

rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,315
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3013 on: Today at 11:12:32 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:15:41 am
But even then, it still barely makes sense.

The stadium is unfinished. They need to.spend £350m at least on it. Where are they getting that money from? How are they getting it back? From Everton paying rent? They might not even exist by May. Concerts? You'd need an awful lot of those. A Phoenix club? They'll have the best stadium in non league football.

Exactly. I don't get the value in the stadium itself as a separate entity. Everton don't own the land. It's in a geographically poor location for amenities and transportation links. It's not an indoor venue so how many concerts could be realistically hosted there as it would be limited to a few summer months.
Logged

courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,861
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3014 on: Today at 11:19:09 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:04:55 am
Didn't realise the Allianz arena cost 280 million in 2005.

It's probably the best modern stadium built this century, 70k seating capacity and looks amazing at night all lit up and really steep triple tier layout.

Typical Everton, building their own that will cost almost triple the Allianz price and  20k less capacity.

Unluckeeee!


Yep. Also the millennium stadium in Cardiff.

Built for £121m in 1999. Looking at inflation that's about £220m in todays money.

They easily could have had a decent stadium for less than £350m in my opinion
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,347
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3015 on: Today at 01:12:57 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:24:52 am
A hotel for visitors to Anfield?  :D


This
Logged

Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,094
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3016 on: Today at 01:23:06 pm
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 11:19:09 am
Yep. Also the millennium stadium in Cardiff.

Built for £121m in 1999. Looking at inflation that's about £220m in todays money.

They easily could have had a decent stadium for less than £350m in my opinion

The Millenium really is a cracking stadium. Ive been there for footy and boxing and both were superb. The roof retracts fairly quickly given its size and it still has a closed in feel with the stands feeling closer to the pitch than Wembley for comparison.

What does the Evs superdome compare like to Spurs ground? Cost wise, size wise and looks/feels wise. Given thats the most recently built ground in the country its the best to compare. Ive not really looked into either but have heard good things about the spurs one.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,268
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3017 on: Today at 01:23:18 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:48:45 am
Highbury was converted into 650 luxury flats with a rough value in the current market of about £500m.  I'm not sure how much of the new development Arsenal retained or how much of the profit went to developers.

More realistically though is the £3.75m that Leicester City sold their Filbert Street ground to developers for in 2002.  Allowing for inflation doubling that to £7.5m and Liverpool being a lot nicer than Leicester I reckon they'd get around £20m for the site.  That's not even going to cover a month's running costs.

They demolished Leta Street and built new houses there, its Leta Street and Mere Green now. Mere Green has 42 houses and Leta Street 31 and according to Zoopla, they sell for between £70k and £107k. You're not fitting 71 houses on the site of Goodison, probably 50, looking at a MAX selling price for the lot of just over £5million, say £1.5 million to build them at £30k per house, sites worth about £2.5m at most?

Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 01:23:06 pm
The Millenium really is a cracking stadium. Ive been there for footy and boxing and both were superb. The roof retracts fairly quickly given its size and it still has a closed in feel with the stands feeling closer to the pitch than Wembley for comparison.

What does the Evs superdome compare like to Spurs ground? Cost wise, size wise and looks/feels wise. Given thats the most recently built ground in the country its the best to compare. Ive not really looked into either but have heard good things about the spurs one.

Mate of mine has watched NFL at Spurs stadium, says it fantastic - should be for £1 billion, BMD will probably be impressive, just stink of shit and be freezing
« Last Edit: Today at 01:24:54 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,167
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3018 on: Today at 01:55:47 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:54:00 am
I've seen the Highbury redevelopment quoted a few times by Everton fans but agree that it's not comparable.  Filbert Street being primarily converted into student accommodation and Leicester getting a few £m is more comparable.

I think the access to the ground is one of those issues that would have been solved with the help of Usmanov's billions.  Without the World Heritage constraints and with near-limitless money a solution would have been found.  As it is it reminds me of one of the bleaker Grand Design episodes where a dreamer knocked down his family home, built a Thunderbirds-style lighthouse, lost all his money, his family and ultimately even ownership of the new lighthouse (https://www.devonlive.com/news/devon-news/grand-designs-lighthouse-owner-faces-7738676).

I'm not even that convinced that they'd get that much interest for student flats there, there's already loads of stuff that's closer to the centre than there, even if you ignore the ones being built.
Logged

Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,167
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3019 on: Today at 01:57:39 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:04:55 am
Didn't realise the Allianz arena cost 280 million in 2005.

It's probably the best modern stadium built this century, 70k seating capacity and looks amazing at night all lit up and really steep triple tier layout.


Smart choice of location too, it is slightly out of town, but has good transport links to prevent that from being a problem.
Logged

Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,478
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3020 on: Today at 02:44:13 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:55:47 pm
I'm not even that convinced that they'd get that much interest for student flats there, there's already loads of stuff that's closer to the centre than there, even if you ignore the ones being built.


I doubt the land will be fit for anything


Contaminated land is land that has been polluted by substances that could cause significant harm to people or the wider environment. It is also land where substances could cause significant pollution to surface waters or groundwater.  In fact, contaminated land can refer to any land which has been contaminated by substances such as:


  • Toxic atmosphere
  • Rotting, creosote covered wood
  • Sink holes, often containing lost coinage
  • Land previously inhabited by aggressive wildlife, including Fergusons
  • Sites with large amounts of spilt tea and bile, often spat out
  • Land with large deposits of Toffee
  • Former religious sites of indigenous peoples
  • Former battle grounds containing bodies or just limbs
  • Land which holds superstitions or curses, bad luck or just plain lack of success
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,315
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3021 on: Today at 02:59:44 pm
Second Captains interview with Paul Brown, one of the co-authors of the Josimar 777 article, on their Monday podcast is quite interesting. After listening to it, this sale doesn't look like it will easily pass through
Logged

4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,656
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3022 on: Today at 03:04:55 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:59:44 pm
Second Captains interview with Paul Brown, one of the co-authors of the Josimar 777 article, on their Monday podcast is quite interesting. After listening to it, this sale doesn't look like it will easily pass through

Link?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,789
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3023 on: Today at 03:14:40 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 10:54:00 am
  As it is it reminds me of one of the bleaker Grand Design episodes where a dreamer knocked down his family home, built a Thunderbirds-style lighthouse, lost all his money, his family and ultimately even ownership of the new lighthouse (https:XXXXX).
That article takes it's story from, and is groaning with, shit links to the shitRag. You should delete it
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,196
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3024 on: Today at 03:15:29 pm
Logged

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,142
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3025 on: Today at 03:20:12 pm
Everton have not made many friends in the PL, especially amongst the mid to lower table clubs. There will be little incentive to show them any sympathy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,345
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #3026 on: Today at 03:22:24 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:44:13 pm


   
  • Land previously inhabited by aggressive wildlife, including Fergusons
   

:lmao
Logged
