I think comparing North London to one of the most deprived areas of the country is comparing apples and oranges.



The access to the ground is a puzzling one for me, the stadium looks impressive but logistics could be an absolute nightmare.



I've seen the Highbury redevelopment quoted a few times by Everton fans but agree that it's not comparable. Filbert Street being primarily converted into student accommodation and Leicester getting a few £m is more comparable.I think the access to the ground is one of those issues that would have been solved with the help of Usmanov's billions. Without the World Heritage constraints and with near-limitless money a solution would have been found. As it is it reminds me of one of the bleaker Grand Design episodes where a dreamer knocked down his family home, built a Thunderbirds-style lighthouse, lost all his money, his family and ultimately even ownership of the new lighthouse ( https://www.devonlive.com/news/devon-news/grand-designs-lighthouse-owner-faces-7738676 ).