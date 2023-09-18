Highbury was converted into 650 luxury flats with a rough value in the current market of about £500m. I'm not sure how much of the new development Arsenal retained or how much of the profit went to developers.



More realistically though is the £3.75m that Leicester City sold their Filbert Street ground to developers for in 2002. Allowing for inflation doubling that to £7.5m and Liverpool being a lot nicer than Leicester I reckon they'd get around £20m for the site. That's not even going to cover a month's running costs.



The Millenium really is a cracking stadium. Ive been there for footy and boxing and both were superb. The roof retracts fairly quickly given its size and it still has a closed in feel with the stands feeling closer to the pitch than Wembley for comparison.



What does the Evs superdome compare like to Spurs ground? Cost wise, size wise and looks/feels wise. Given thats the most recently built ground in the country its the best to compare. Ive not really looked into either but have heard good things about the spurs one.



They demolished Leta Street and built new houses there, its Leta Street and Mere Green now. Mere Green has 42 houses and Leta Street 31 and according to Zoopla, they sell for between £70k and £107k. You're not fitting 71 houses on the site of Goodison, probably 50, looking at a MAX selling price for the lot of just over £5million, say £1.5 million to build them at £30k per house, sites worth about £2.5m at most?Mate of mine has watched NFL at Spurs stadium, says it fantastic - should be for £1 billion, BMD will probably be impressive, just stink of shit and be freezing