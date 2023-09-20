Where would they put the retractable pitch ?



Saw a drone shot of the current state of build and it is an absolute health and safety disaster waiting to happen. Getting 40k fans of the site is going to be a nightmare. If we say each stand holds 10k then normall those 10k would more away from the ground at the end they exit from. Eg people in the park end would move out towards the park and then disperse either Down Priory Road or towards Scottie.All 4 sides of the ground will have to exit via the limited gates on the dock road -remember the large vehicle access gate now has to be blocked up as the wall is listed and has to be reinstated as part of the planning permission. The crowd on the river side of the ground will have to join those leaving the side and jostle with the dock road fans to exit. Once out on the dock road its isnt much better. Unless they block the dock road on March days to facilitate park and ride buses, (imagine the queues) there will be chaos. Sandhills station will be rammed and no doubt will have to have queues for access.God forbid there is an incident requiring access to the immediate area at full time.No one seems to have considered this