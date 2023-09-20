« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 135190 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 07:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 07:04:35 pm
Were the club lying when they said theyd negotiated a fixed cost of £500m for the stadium completion.
I didnt believe it at the time but Evertonians I knew were adamant this was the case.


Wasn't the first estimate £350m ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,133
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 07:08:53 pm »
I don't see what 777 have to gain from this deal anymore.

They could take over an unfinished stadium that doesn't have a club to play in it. There's no way they can keep Everton financially afloat in the PL, if their record with other teams is anything to go by. And whilst Everton dropping a division might mean they pay Moshi-La less money, there's only so far down the ladder you can drop before a 52k seater stadium becomes unviable. Fans aren't going to pay PL prices to watch a team in League One, and boosting the commercial side of the club becomes increasingly difficult the further Everton slide.

If Everton were a person, they'd be in a brain dead coma right about now. There is absolutely no upside in this deal for 777.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,187
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 07:10:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:06:49 pm

Wasn't the first estimate £350m ?

Something like that, but he's on about the fixed cost they announced when anybody with more than half a brain cell could work out there was no way they'd get it built for £500m with the way the world was going, but then earlier this year Moshiri was talking about it being in the region of £760m
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,067
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 07:11:35 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:10:35 pm
Something like that, but he's on about the fixed cost they announced when anybody with more than half a brain cell could work out there was no way they'd get it built for £500m with the way the world was going, but then earlier this year Moshiri was talking about it being in the region of £760m

especially after spurs original 500m estimate ballooned to +1B
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,187
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 07:14:31 pm »
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 07:24:41 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:20:38 pm
It's 20m to tie them over until the takeover. If the takeover doesn't happen, or approval is not granted in time, then they're in deeper shit
That will pay for about a months wages and costs

Average player wage of lets say £200k a week is £800k a month. 20 players in a squad plus managers team. Employers National insurance contributions on that?
Then you look at the rest of the staff. Many on zero hours admittedly. But training ground academy staff. Rents at Finch Farm
Not much change.
They have to get the deal over the line within a month otherwise they need another 20m.
I cant see the process of takeover happening that soon. How long did it take to clear the Chelsea/Newcastle sales?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 07:30:36 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:31:06 pm
https://www.grandoldteam.com/2023/09/20/opinion-the-harsh-reality/

Worrying Times.

Some of them doubt that the crisis is real, preferring to slag of the prophets of doom like the Esk who has been telling them they were in shit for two years and more. 
The football section of the antivax 5g anti speed limit internet.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,334
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 07:35:09 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:24:41 pm
That will pay for about a months wages and costs

Average player wage of lets say £200k a week is £800k a month. 20 players in a squad plus managers team. Employers National insurance contributions on that?
Then you look at the rest of the staff. Many on zero hours admittedly. But training ground academy staff. Rents at Finch Farm
Not much change.
They have to get the deal over the line within a month otherwise they need another 20m.
I cant see the process of takeover happening that soon. How long did it take to clear the Chelsea/Newcastle sales?

Presumably most of their running costs are covered by their turnover, so it'll only be a portion of their costs that the loan will need to cover.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 