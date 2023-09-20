I don't see what 777 have to gain from this deal anymore.



They could take over an unfinished stadium that doesn't have a club to play in it. There's no way they can keep Everton financially afloat in the PL, if their record with other teams is anything to go by. And whilst Everton dropping a division might mean they pay Moshi-La less money, there's only so far down the ladder you can drop before a 52k seater stadium becomes unviable. Fans aren't going to pay PL prices to watch a team in League One, and boosting the commercial side of the club becomes increasingly difficult the further Everton slide.



If Everton were a person, they'd be in a brain dead coma right about now. There is absolutely no upside in this deal for 777.