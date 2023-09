My better half and her now grown up lads both support these - so i'd not wish to see the club go under, but boy it's brought some humility - for the first time this season one of the lads actually admitted to accepting they were not as good as Villa - let alone the likes of the top 6.



The first step to solving a problem, is admitting there is one!



I think they're as good a candidate as any other team to go down, and apart from the financial implications - it's would do them a world of good to just be able to focus on themselves without all the pressure and expectation of being in and amongst what we're competing for along with the stubborn nostalgia they are a 'big club' they're a club in complete turmoil from top to bottom with no sense of itself or identity - perfect opportunity to create something positive.