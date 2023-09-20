I've said before that finances isn't my strong point so I don't like to talk about them in too much detail as a result, but from what I do know and what I've tried to learn, £20 million to cover some short-term running costs seems a bit odd doesn't it? In that £20 million really isn't a great deal for a Premier League club nowadays, and it certainly won't be going towards wages given that their wage bill is 80% of turnover.
So what exactly would the money cover, and how many more times in the short to medium-term are they going to borrow money from those chancers?
Just by looking at their accounts, ok maybe covid impacted some;
2022
Turnover was £181m (just as an aside our income from commercial was £246m for the same period!)
Expenses excluding exceptional costs was £273m
They then booked profit on player trading of £67m
But as a simple in and out, on normal day to day running of the business they lost £92m.
This is before any interest on loans - which were £10m in 2022.
The 2021 accounts also show similar picture.
Turnover £193m
Operating expenses £296m.
I think on a simple level that just shows that Moshiri or his Russian gangster mate were just propping the club up. And now the money has stopped.