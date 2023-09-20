Quote

they spent too much money on player transfers and salaries.

Quote

they did not grow the commercial income sufficiently, for example from shirt and other sponsors.

Quote

they did not put in place long term borrowings akin to a house mortgage to fund the cost of building the new stadium when interest rates were low.

Quote

they relied on Moshiri being able to provide all the cash that Everton needed as and when the club needed it, without considering the risk that something unexpected could lead to this changing.

Quote

they did not consider the risk that the interest rate they would have to pay to borrow money would increase significantly.

Hahaha. Easy to be smart after the event.I didn't hear you complaining at the time.How do you do that then? The fan base love being an insular bunch and the club has played along.They tried, but the stadium was such an unrealistic pipe dream they were literally laughed at in TWO rounds of seeking finance.The fans loved Moshiri's money. 'We're fuckin' rich!' Remember that GOT.And they kept on spending trying to keep the fans happy. No blues were saying stop building, stop wasting money on players, stop swapping managers ever eight months. They were all in for the ride and loved it. There were plenty of us saying they were living way beyond their means, but they just put their fingers in their ears.