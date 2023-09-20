« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 133769 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,707
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm »
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,926
  • JFT96.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 12:34:14 pm »
I've said before that finances isn't my strong point so I don't like to talk about them in too much detail as a result, but from what I do know and what I've tried to learn, £20 million to cover some short-term running costs seems a bit odd doesn't it? In that £20 million really isn't a great deal for a Premier League club nowadays, and it certainly won't be going towards wages given that their wage bill is 80% of turnover.

So what exactly would the money cover, and how many more times in the short to medium-term are they going to borrow money from those chancers?
Logged

Offline RedBlakey

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 12:47:21 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:30:39 pm
But surely that's based on the premise that clients are good for the money down the line. First hint their clients are in deep financial shit, and they'd literally down tools.

Yeh that was exactly my thought process to,
Logged
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,627
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 01:04:52 pm »
It's funny how people like Toffee TV have all the answers but a year or two ago were screaming we're rich, fuck everyone, like the rest of them
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 01:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:34:14 pm
I've said before that finances isn't my strong point so I don't like to talk about them in too much detail as a result, but from what I do know and what I've tried to learn, £20 million to cover some short-term running costs seems a bit odd doesn't it? In that £20 million really isn't a great deal for a Premier League club nowadays, and it certainly won't be going towards wages given that their wage bill is 80% of turnover.

So what exactly would the money cover, and how many more times in the short to medium-term are they going to borrow money from those chancers?

I'd guess £20m is a monthish worth of running costs including wages.

£20m is about 10% of turnover and a huge amount of money when your skint.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,100
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 01:20:38 pm »
It's 20m to tie them over until the takeover. If the takeover doesn't happen, or approval is not granted in time, then they're in deeper shit
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,302
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 01:25:53 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:27:52 am
Does everyone get 3/6 points if Everton vanish?

That's not a piss take question btw

No, if Everton cease to exist during the season, all records for the season will be expunged, & teams will lose the points/goals [but not bookings/red cards] gained against Everton, everyone will then play a 36 match season, PL might have 2 teams relegated instead of 3.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:27 pm by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 01:31:06 pm »
Logged

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,859
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 01:37:51 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 12:34:14 pm
I've said before that finances isn't my strong point so I don't like to talk about them in too much detail as a result, but from what I do know and what I've tried to learn, £20 million to cover some short-term running costs seems a bit odd doesn't it? In that £20 million really isn't a great deal for a Premier League club nowadays, and it certainly won't be going towards wages given that their wage bill is 80% of turnover.

So what exactly would the money cover, and how many more times in the short to medium-term are they going to borrow money from those chancers?

Just by looking at their accounts, ok maybe covid impacted some;

2022

Turnover was £181m (just as an aside our income from commercial was £246m for the same period!)

Expenses excluding exceptional costs was £273m

They then booked profit on player trading of £67m

But as a simple in and out, on normal day to day running of the business they lost £92m.

This is before any interest on loans - which were £10m in 2022.

The 2021 accounts also show similar picture.

Turnover £193m

Operating expenses £296m.


I think on a simple level that just shows that Moshiri or his Russian gangster mate were just propping the club up. And now the money has stopped.
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • Stay strong my Ukrainian brothers
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 01:50:11 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:31:06 pm
https://www.grandoldteam.com/2023/09/20/opinion-the-harsh-reality/

Worrying Times.

Hahaha. Easy to be smart after the event.

Quote
they spent too much money on player transfers and salaries.

I didn't hear you complaining at the time.

Quote
they did not grow the commercial income sufficiently, for example from shirt and other sponsors.

How do you do that then? The fan base love being an insular bunch and the club has played along.

Quote
they did not put in place long term borrowings akin to a house mortgage to fund the cost of building the new stadium when interest rates were low.

They tried, but the stadium was such an unrealistic pipe dream they were literally laughed at in TWO rounds of seeking finance.

Quote
they relied on Moshiri being able to provide all the cash that Everton needed as and when the club needed it, without considering the risk that something unexpected could lead to this changing.

The fans loved Moshiri's money. 'We're fuckin' rich!' Remember that GOT.

Quote
they did not consider the risk that the interest rate they would have to pay to borrow money would increase significantly.

And they kept on spending trying to keep the fans happy. No blues were saying stop building, stop wasting money on players, stop swapping managers ever eight months. They were all in for the ride and loved it. There were plenty of us saying they were living way beyond their means, but they just put their fingers in their ears.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,714
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 01:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:20:38 pm
It's 20m to tie them over until the takeover. If the takeover doesn't happen, or approval is not granted in time, then they're in deeper shit

This would make sense.

The takeover is supposed to be completed by the end of the year. Based on prior financial results, 20m seems reasonable to cover 2-3 months of shortfall.

Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,302
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 01:57:31 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:31:06 pm
https://www.grandoldteam.com/2023/09/20/opinion-the-harsh-reality/

Worrying Times.

Quote
they spent too much money on player transfers and salaries.

I love that comment, they were beside themselves crowing from the rooftops when they were signing all those players [we won the transfer window] without a thought on how everything was being paid for, the shit has hit the fan now.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,122
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 02:17:41 pm »
it's the last, dying gasps. Loans to cover day to day running costs is surely a sign they're an ace away from administration? They can't carry on much longer?

By the time the derby rolls around they might not even be able to field a full team! We could beat them 22-nil. Will Jurgen take pity on them, or will Virgil decide to give it large to Pickers?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PeterTheRed...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,198
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 02:31:15 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:57:31 pm
I love that comment, they were beside themselves crowing from the rooftops when they were signing all those players [we won the transfer window] without a thought on how everything was being paid for, the shit has hit the fan now.

It is fair to say that their fans have played a big role in this catastrophe. Things get out of control very easy. I often argue with some of the fellow LFC fans, when I am defending FSG's "we spend what we earn" policy. I know, our owners can put a couple of hundreds of millions into the club, in order to bolster the transfer kitty, but why stop there? Why not £400 million? Or £600 million? After all, that is what some clubs are spending ...
Logged

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,395
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 02:35:43 pm »
Other than taking more loans, what kind of cash can they realistically generate between now and them being able to sell players in January? Certainly not enough to keep paying the construction of the stadium and keeping on top of their wage bill I would have thought. From the outside looking in, it really doesn't look good for them.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 02:37:35 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:31:06 pm
https://www.grandoldteam.com/2023/09/20/opinion-the-harsh-reality/

Worrying Times.

Hand them a deduction for their reprehensible cheating and then another when they go into administration - sounds wonderful to me. Will it happen, though?

The fans are to blame as much as anyone.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 02:37:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:31:15 pm
It is fair to say that their fans have played a big role in this catastrophe. Things get out of control very easy. I often argue with some of the fellow LFC fans, when I am defending FSG's "we spend what we earn" policy. I know, our owners can put a couple of hundreds of millions into the club, in order to bolster the transfer kitty, but why stop there? Why not £400 million? Or £600 million? After all, that is what some clubs are spending ...

You argue because it's horseshit, our owners wouldn't need to take out payday loans for transfers, but you already know that.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,979
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 02:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:57:31 pm
I love that comment, they were beside themselves crowing from the rooftops when they were signing all those players [we won the transfer window] without a thought on how everything was being paid for, the shit has hit the fan now.
And at the first sign of a downturn in results they scream for the manager to be sacked and restart the whole rebuilding process again. They panic and got rid of decent mangers like Silva and Rafa and suddenly they've spent £100m paying off managers and are left with the likes of Lampard and Dyche.
Ten years ago they might have gotten in a Graham Potter-type, decent young coach who'll steady the ship and play an alright style of football.  Nowadays any good coach will have blocked their phone numbers.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,302
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 02:44:32 pm »
I think 777 are only interested in the new stadium, they're not interested in owning the football club, they just want the new stadium because they can see a money earner in the new stadium.

If 777 do get to own Everton, it wouldn't surprise me if they keep the new stadium in their portfolio of companies, then get rid of the football club side of things, then end up charging Everton [if Everton still exist] rent to play in the new stadium, alla similar to what happened to Coventry City & The Ricoh [now known as Coventry Building Society Arena].
Logged
#Sausages

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 02:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:44:32 pm
I think 777 are only interested in the new stadium, they're not interested in owning the football club, they just want the new stadium because they can see a money earner in the new stadium.

If 777 do get to own Everton, it wouldn't surprise me if they keep the new stadium in their portfolio of companies, then get rid of the football club side of things, then end up charging Everton [if Everton still exist] rent to play in the new stadium, alla similar to what happened to Coventry City & The Ricoh [now known as Coventry Building Society Arena].

That is exactly what would happen, they will split the 2 and charge the football side rent.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,122
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 02:59:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:48:01 pm
That is exactly what would happen, they will split the 2 and charge the football side rent.

At which point, Everton will be right back where they started, 145 years ago.

Seriously, want if 777 tell them to jib off because they want to start their own club?

(I mean they won't, because they'd have to start in the non league, and they'd never a fill a stadium that size. But they could do it in theory if they thought they could capture Everton's fanbase - or at least the sensible ones. )
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 68 69 70 71 72 [73]   Go Up
« previous next »
 