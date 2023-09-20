« previous next »
Reply #2880 on: Today at 12:33:51 pm
Reply #2881 on: Today at 12:34:14 pm
I've said before that finances isn't my strong point so I don't like to talk about them in too much detail as a result, but from what I do know and what I've tried to learn, £20 million to cover some short-term running costs seems a bit odd doesn't it? In that £20 million really isn't a great deal for a Premier League club nowadays, and it certainly won't be going towards wages given that their wage bill is 80% of turnover.

So what exactly would the money cover, and how many more times in the short to medium-term are they going to borrow money from those chancers?
Reply #2882 on: Today at 12:47:21 pm
But surely that's based on the premise that clients are good for the money down the line. First hint their clients are in deep financial shit, and they'd literally down tools.

Yeh that was exactly my thought process to,
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Reply #2883 on: Today at 01:04:52 pm
It's funny how people like Toffee TV have all the answers but a year or two ago were screaming we're rich, fuck everyone, like the rest of them
Reply #2884 on: Today at 01:10:37 pm
I've said before that finances isn't my strong point so I don't like to talk about them in too much detail as a result, but from what I do know and what I've tried to learn, £20 million to cover some short-term running costs seems a bit odd doesn't it? In that £20 million really isn't a great deal for a Premier League club nowadays, and it certainly won't be going towards wages given that their wage bill is 80% of turnover.

So what exactly would the money cover, and how many more times in the short to medium-term are they going to borrow money from those chancers?

I'd guess £20m is a monthish worth of running costs including wages.

£20m is about 10% of turnover and a huge amount of money when your skint.
Reply #2885 on: Today at 01:20:38 pm
It's 20m to tie them over until the takeover. If the takeover doesn't happen, or approval is not granted in time, then they're in deeper shit
Reply #2886 on: Today at 01:25:53 pm
Does everyone get 3/6 points if Everton vanish?

That's not a piss take question btw

No, if Everton cease to exist during the season, all records for the season will be expunged, & teams will lose the points/goals [but not bookings/red cards] gained against Everton, everyone will then play a 36 match season, PL might have 2 teams relegated instead of 3.
#Sausages

Reply #2887 on: Today at 01:31:06 pm
