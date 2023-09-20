I've said before that finances isn't my strong point so I don't like to talk about them in too much detail as a result, but from what I do know and what I've tried to learn, £20 million to cover some short-term running costs seems a bit odd doesn't it? In that £20 million really isn't a great deal for a Premier League club nowadays, and it certainly won't be going towards wages given that their wage bill is 80% of turnover.



So what exactly would the money cover, and how many more times in the short to medium-term are they going to borrow money from those chancers?