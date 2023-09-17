https://news.sky.com/story/amp/english-football-clubs-will-not-face-sporting-sanctions-from-independent-regulator-government-says-12956743



Does this mean theyre safe from a potential points deduction?



That's pretty pathetic if it's true. It's the government backing away from installing a regulator with actual teeth. What exactly would such a regulator do, then, if it won't apply sporting sanctions and, as per that article, won't apply financial sanctions in most cases either? Give them a stern telling off? Send them into the corner to think about what they have done?This sounds like the gov getting cold feet and no longer wanting to get involved in regulating the game. The PL will be delighted. With the threat of government regulation removed they can go back to doing the square root of fuck all, so as not to hurt their 'brand', which is clearly their preference.So in that regard it may well have an impact on the Everton and Man City cases. The PL have been trying to show how tough they are in order avoid losing regulatory control to an independent government-backed regulatory body. If the gov are now backing away from robust regulation and meaningful, consequential sanctions, the PL will no longer need to be seen to be tough on rule-breakers.The chances of the Ev and Man City getting a meaningful punishment have probably gone down significantly if the above is true.