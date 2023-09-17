I know we think the PL were in cahoots signing off the covid losses, but I think they realised that it was, no matter how we joke, unprecedented times. They were trying to keep an industry afloat and ultimately keep people in work. I presume BDO outdone have toothcombed the accounts previously, but ultimately would have only been able to work with figures provided by the club. Moshiri was a mobsters book keeper so would know how to hide stuff from view.



As you say BDO walking away indicates theyve uncovered something which presumably affects their previous audits that puts their reputation at risk and have distanced themselves



Yeah, we have to remember about this stuff, especially when people express scepticism that Everton could cease to exist. Auditors don't just walk away. Whatever's going on over there, it has to be pretty bad.When you look at Rangers, they got done over unpaid tax and NI. They had been in financial difficulty before being sold to Craig Whyte, but the guy was in charge for less than a year before the club went into administration. Moshiri's been doing the damage to Everton for a lot longer than that.I'm vaguely reminded of when Gillett put up his 50% stake in LFC as collateral for a £75m loan from Mill Financial. They essentially took ownership of his stake and tried to buy the club outright, but were refused permission by the PL to take the fit and proper person's test, because they had to be referred by the board, which was being run by Broughton.