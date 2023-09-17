« previous next »
Reply #2800 on: Today at 06:15:03 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:46:49 pm
Thing is, the accounts were submitted by legitimate independent auditors, so the PL would have needed to challenge their accounts in detail, which given the unprecedented times they didnt really want to. The fact that the auditors then did a bunk for reasons known only to them, but which indicate they didnt want to be involved with stuff they had uncovered, has seemingly led to the FA looking more closely at the accounts with the excuse that the auditors have basically raised a red flag. This will give the PL their out, saying the situation changed dramatically when the auditors pulled out.


BDO are my main employers auditors and I have to deal with them from an IT perspective every year - I hate it as they are so thorough, they don't let a thing go, they usually tie me up for at least 6 weeks. For them to refuse to sign the accounts off and walk away is very damning
Reply #2801 on: Today at 06:27:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:11:21 pm
I did think you were being serious. I was just putting my own piss-taking to one side in my reply. It's a good idea. Good for us and good for the local community.

How it would stack up financially I just don't know, but as an idea it seems like a good one to consider.

It doesn't need to be a massive investment. A 10,000 seater, with enough space for the local businesses to operate, with a big parking lot next to it ...



Reply #2802 on: Today at 06:38:50 pm
^
That would look pretty good. Sympathetic landscaping could really lift the area too.
Reply #2803 on: Today at 06:47:56 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 10:44:41 am
So that's two World Wars, the war in Ukraine and Heysel that's stopped them from having 35 league titles and 20 European Cups ...Bummer
Don't forget Pierluigi Collina.
Reply #2804 on: Today at 06:48:28 pm
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 17, 2023, 10:54:05 pm
Have you seen the mural on the side of the Hot Wok restaurant by the ground? Embarrassing.




'Jow Forbet Abost We Rest'.

I don't disagree.
Reply #2805 on: Today at 06:49:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 06:07:47 pm
I was actually being serious. I agree that the ladies' game will only grow in popularity, and it would also be nice for the U-21's to play their games in a bigger stadium, with cheap tickets for the adults, and free tickets distributed through the schools ...

I do think we could do with another stadium in the city for the women's team and the reserve teams etc. Everton have built a mini stadium on Walton Hall Park for their women's team.

Goodison would fit the bill, hypothetically speaking. The revenue streams for the crowds the women's team would generate and reserves to a lesser extent (in a proper stadium in the city) would see it pay for itself.

Alternatively we could expand the site on Lower Breck or potentially Melwood itself.
Reply #2806 on: Today at 06:54:42 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:44:00 pm
To be honest, we can build a nice stadium for our Ladies team and for the U-21's team at the site of Goodison. Something like this would be fine:
The obvious convenience of it aside, I wouldn't want anything to do with that site.

It's cursed land I tells ye, that not even Grobbelaar urine could exorcise.
Reply #2807 on: Today at 06:59:10 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:54:42 pm
The obvious convenience of it aside, I wouldn't want anything to do with that site.

It's cursed land I tells ye, that not even Grobbelaar urine could exorcise.
Stone Tape Theory believers will agree with you completely.
Reply #2808 on: Today at 07:01:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:59:10 pm
Stone Tape Theory believers will agree with you completely.

No idea what that is, but that site is haunted, all you hear is boo.
Reply #2809 on: Today at 07:04:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:01:46 pm
No idea what that is, but that site is haunted, all you hear is boo.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stone_Tape_Theory

Basically, their despair and trauma is absorbed into the environment and possibly replayed like a tape recording. In the environment, you may feel the sense of despair and depression yourself.
Reply #2810 on: Today at 07:07:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:15:03 pm
BDO are my main employers auditors and I have to deal with them from an IT perspective every year - I hate it as they are so thorough, they don't let a thing go, they usually tie me up for at least 6 weeks. For them to refuse to sign the accounts off and walk away is very damning
I know we think the PL were in cahoots signing off the covid losses, but I think they realised that it was, no matter how we joke, unprecedented times. They were trying to keep an industry afloat and ultimately keep people in work.  I presume  BDO outdone have toothcombed the accounts previously, but ultimately would have only been able to work with figures  provided by the club. Moshiri was a mobsters book keeper so would know how to hide stuff from view.
As you say BDO walking away indicates theyve uncovered something which presumably affects their previous audits that puts their reputation at risk and have distanced themselves
Reply #2811 on: Today at 07:07:16 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:04:52 pm
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stone_Tape_Theory

Cheers mate. I've read about that kind of stuff before, didn't realise it was called that
Reply #2812 on: Today at 07:08:24 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:07:16 pm
Cheers mate. I've read about that kind of stuff before, didn't realise it was called that
👻👍
Reply #2813 on: Today at 07:34:10 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 05:46:49 pm
Thing is, the accounts were submitted by legitimate independent auditors, so the PL would have needed to challenge their accounts in detail, which given the unprecedented times they didnt really want to. The fact that the auditors then did a bunk for reasons known only to them, but which indicate they didnt want to be involved with stuff they had uncovered,  has seemingly led to the FA looking more closely at the accounts with the excuse that the auditors have basically raised a red flag. This will give the PL their out, saying the situation changed dramatically when the auditors pulled out.

Well the PL were supposed to be working with Everton from around November 2021 on that years' accounts, but it hasn't stopped them announcing this investigation into accounts they supposedly signed off on.

My personal believe is that the PL signed off on the accounts on the understanding that Moshiri/Everton would take certain steps and undertakings to steady the financial ship; I think Moshiri either reneged on that agreement when he had to pay off Lampard, or the damage just proved too bad to fix, which is why the PL launched their investigation.

They've had a lot of preferential treatment have Everton, yet you would think the entire footballing establishment were out to get them, to hear them talk.
Reply #2814 on: Today at 07:47:50 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:07:04 pm
I know we think the PL were in cahoots signing off the covid losses, but I think they realised that it was, no matter how we joke, unprecedented times. They were trying to keep an industry afloat and ultimately keep people in work.  I presume  BDO outdone have toothcombed the accounts previously, but ultimately would have only been able to work with figures  provided by the club. Moshiri was a mobsters book keeper so would know how to hide stuff from view.

As you say BDO walking away indicates theyve uncovered something which presumably affects their previous audits that puts their reputation at risk and have distanced themselves

Yeah, we have to remember about this stuff, especially when people express scepticism that Everton could cease to exist. Auditors don't just walk away. Whatever's going on over there, it has to be pretty bad.

When you look at Rangers, they got done over unpaid tax and NI. They had been in financial difficulty before being sold to Craig Whyte, but the guy was in charge for less than a year before the club went into administration. Moshiri's been doing the damage to Everton for a lot longer than that.

I'm vaguely reminded of when Gillett put up his 50% stake in LFC as collateral for a £75m loan from Mill Financial. They essentially took ownership of his stake and tried to buy the club outright, but were refused permission by the PL to take the fit and proper person's test, because they had to be referred by the board, which was being run by Broughton.
Reply #2815 on: Today at 08:02:49 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:54:42 pm
The obvious convenience of it aside, I wouldn't want anything to do with that site.

It's cursed land I tells ye, that not even Grobbelaar urine could exorcise.

We'll exorcise the place in no time. That site is thirsty for cheer and joy ...
Reply #2816 on: Today at 08:41:08 pm
