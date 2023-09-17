« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 129790 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 03:00:38 pm »
With all the Russian connections to that club no wonder they did so little in the transfer window, keeping away from windows is advisable for high powered Russians.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 03:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 10:41:50 am
Just to really piss them off do you think we'll be able to have their new stadium for our ladies side

If we want to piss them off, FSG should buy the lease from Peel, so Everton have to pay us rent. :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 03:02:57 pm »
Got to be honest, I haven't really took much notice of what they are doing off the pitch, but reading this thread I am a bit shocked.

The last I heard they were dead against this 777 mob taking over, but then reading this, if they don't get taken over they screwed anyway?

Part of me is in the 'fuck em' camp, they wouldn't want or accept our help or pity, but the other part of me is a bit concerned for them, only because I have good friends who worship them.

Nah, I am all for the 'one city' and all that, but these mutants wore Real Madrid shirts, Spurs shirts and even formed a conga at half-time in Istanbul.

You reap what you sow I'm afraid.   :wave
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 03:05:43 pm »
Apparently this list is worth £20million...?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 03:07:12 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 02:20:20 pm
If this takeover doesnt go through they are in administration.

You could well be right. That could mean two points deductions in a single season. 

Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:57:23 pm
With all this additional shadiness coming to the front - it's even more likely that the PL will do nothing about Everton. They just don't want to be bothered.

I think it will be just the opposite. The PL will make an example out of them and claim Everton submitted false accounts. They signed off on those stupid covid losses after all.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 03:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:07:12 pm
You could well be right. That could mean two points deductions in a single season. 
Another one for the list of firsts?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 03:08:59 pm »
I guess it's just a case of Rights and Media grabbing anything extra they can as security; not that it necessarily adds up to the value, just mitigates the risk a bit. It's not like the Ev have much more else to offer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 03:09:52 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 03:08:51 pm
Another one for the list of firsts?

It would be a first for the PL, but the EFL do it all the time.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 03:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 17, 2023, 10:54:05 pm
Have you seen the mural on the side of the Hot Wok restaurant by the ground? Embarrassing.



It's quite fitting that it looks like Dunc is 1) looking likes he's just headbutt someone and 2) looks like he's chinning someone.

It's how he would want to be remembered.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 03:15:14 pm »
Its an extremely sad and sorry state of affairs really.
Feel sorry for all the decent blues out there.
The game is rotten, ruined by sportswashers, oligarchs and a parasitical media industry that cares more about the bigger transfer fees every year than the risk of clubs going under and the league becoming a procession every year.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 03:20:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:57:23 pm
With all this additional shadiness coming to the front - it's even more likely that the PL will do nothing about Everton. They just don't want to be bothered.

I think the Premier League are just tired of Everton, and they are letting them commit financial suicide ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 03:23:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:08:59 pm
I guess it's just a case of Rights and Media grabbing anything extra they can as security; not that it necessarily adds up to the value, just mitigates the risk a bit. It's not like the Ev have much more else to offer

They'll be stripping out Goodison's wiring and heating pipes if the sale drags on another month.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 03:23:41 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:15:14 pm
Its an extremely sad and sorry state of affairs really.
Feel sorry for all the decent blues out there.
The game is rotten, ruined by sportswashers, oligarchs and a parasitical media industry that cares more about the bigger transfer fees every year than the risk of clubs going under and the league becoming a procession every year.

I think some of our fans should remember this when they are screaming "mingebags" to our owners during every transfer window ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 03:30:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 03:23:41 pm
I think some of our fans should remember this when they are screaming "mingebags" to our owners during every transfer window ...

Give it a fucking rest man, it's not even remotely similar & you know it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 03:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Greyfox on Today at 03:05:43 pm
Apparently this list is worth £20million...?


I want to know who owns 49 Goodison Rd - must be where kenwright lives as hes not included it in the securities list.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 03:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on September 17, 2023, 10:54:05 pm
Have you seen the mural on the side of the Hot Wok restaurant by the ground? Embarrassing.





God bless Howard, love child of
















To be fair to Howard, a gulf in class between those two characters


As regards the message, someone needs to add


"the rest mean nothing......because they are so far ahead in the distance"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 03:49:53 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:15:14 pm
Its an extremely sad and sorry state of affairs really.
Feel sorry for all both the decent blues out there.
The game is rotten, ruined by sportswashers, oligarchs and a parasitical media industry that cares more about the bigger transfer fees every year than the risk of clubs going under and the league becoming a procession every year.

;) :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 04:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:56:57 pm
You might be right, but decisions have been almost uniformly terrible from day one of Moshiri's owenership, so that would mean the string-pulling hidden investors were also deluded fuckwits.

Owned by a figurehead who is a stupid fuckwit and being controlled by hidden investors who are also stupid fuckwits, and a board too stupidly fuckwitted to see the mistakes being made, and fans also too stupidly fuckwitted and deluded to see that the fuckwitted board and the fuckwitted figurehead owner and the fuckwitted hidden string pullers are all stupid deluded fuckwits.

Everton, that

I reckon they had no real understanding of the Everton mentality.
They thought it would all be logical and reasoned like their investment in Arsenal. They saw their investment in Arsenal rocket due to a new stadium on a financial bedrock of support with Arsene providing stability, boost the brand and sell.
They landed up on the Liverpool Shore. Joe the Blow sells them a pup, based on his tales of a fanatical support, with a footballing history, in a city with a storied history of football glory and a free stadium on a WHS location.
They look across the park and see what could have been if not for the rent arrears. They decide that a decent wedge will have them challenging for the limelight in the city and taking the reflected glory.
Then reality bites. The insanity of the fans expectation, and the need to keep the Bullens Wall onside means they burn through world class managers, and spend a fortune trying to build Rome on the Mersey, in the space of a couple of years. And when it all goes wrong they start chasing their losses, and the fans start chasing their cars, and the main source of liquidity gets sanctioned. They are reduced to payday loans and mortgaging terraced houses in Goodison Road.
Look on my works and despair should be their motto.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 04:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 03:11:20 pm
It's quite fitting that it looks like Dunc is 1) looking likes he's just headbutt someone and 2) looks like he's chinning someone.

It's how he would want to be remembered.

Imagine glorifying someone who has done time for violent conduct, won fuck all for his club, & is generally known as a bully/thug.

The set such high standards at the pit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:49:51 pm

God bless Howard, love child of
















To be fair to Howard, a gulf in class between those two characters


As regards the message, someone needs to add


"the rest mean nothing......because they are so far ahead in the distance"

Thank fuck for that, was hoping someone would post a pic of Mick Miller
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 05:08:44 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:23:06 pm
They'll be stripping out Goodison's wiring and heating pipes if the sale drags on another month.

The cuckoo clock should be worth a few quid
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 05:09:25 pm »
With apologies to Shelley
Moshimandias

I met a traveller from an antique land
Who said: "Two vast and crumbling football grounds
Stand in the North End. Near them on the BMD sand,
 Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown
 And wrinkled lip and sneer of cold command
 Tell that its sculptor well those passions read
 Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,
 The hand that mocked them and the heart that fed.
 And on the Bullens wall these words appear:
 `My name is Moshimadias, King of The Blues:
 Look on my works, ye mighty reds, and despair!'
 Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
 Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare,
 The lone and level sands stretch far away".

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 05:11:45 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:06:11 pm
Thank fuck for that, was hoping someone would post a pic of Mick Miller

One of his best jokes seems appropriate with the Everton financial situation

Dad theres a man at the door with a bill
Ignore him its just a duck with a hat on..
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 05:16:02 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 02:00:18 pm
It's not even a secret. I don't why we and the press dance around this so much.

Moyes stated he was interviewed with Usmanov, not Moshiri, for the managing job. Other managers have implied as much.
Usmanov's nephew held a board seat.
Moshiri has no documented or verifiable source of he himself having the funds to purchase or fund the club.
He was a glorified accountant before Everton. He is still just a front man and accountant.
Every legitimate company or individual looking to invest as run away screaming after a peek of the true inner finances.
The loan company with no telephone number or employees funded by an even shadier Bahamas company with zero information available.

It is and always has been a sportswashing moneylaundering enterprise for a russian oligarch.
Because of the sanction hitting the oligarchs, he (Usmanov) is having to sell up quick.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 05:21:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:30:32 pm
Give it a fucking rest man, it's not even remotely similar & you know it.

Now if he'd said Leeds, Man Utd or Chelsea.... ;)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 05:33:49 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 10:41:50 am
Just to really piss them off do you think we'll be able to have their new stadium for our ladies side
What keeps getting missed in this joke is that if one Everton stadium is up for grabs, then both likely would be. Our women's team should get the Goodison site, just so history can repeat itself somewhat - two red teams playing where blue ones used to.

BMD can become our new trophy cabinet.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 05:37:28 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 03:23:06 pm
They'll be stripping out Goodison's wiring and heating pipes if the sale drags on another month.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 05:37:57 pm »
Quote from: Greyfox on Today at 03:05:43 pm
Apparently this list is worth £20million...?

So they are hocking the grass verges outside Finch Farm. I thought they had sold the land at Finch Farm to Liverpool Council - or has Joe been doing deals again?
Redrow will be right in on that. Houses all over it
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 05:42:03 pm »
How long til the bitters dump EFC altogether and try to claim that we are actually Everton FC and therefore what Everton won up to 1892 and everything we've ever won is actually theirs?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 05:43:10 pm »
I had a listen on Twitter/X to one of those Everton group discussion things last night and I laughed almost instantaneously, but then it dawned on me how bad it must be for them. Merely a few seconds in, a fella who is always on there (who I know to say hello to as it happens) said things to the tune of 'I fucking hate Everton, I do, I hate what they do to me and how they make us feel' and I just burst out laughing. You could just hear the anger, the frustration in his voice, the sullen cry for something to change but it was so obvious to anybody listening that the club is so far down the rabbit hole now that you can't just go back to what it was even a few years ago.

Getting into bed with 777 shows that they are so fucking desperate, but it also shows that no other investment arm or firm would touch them with a barge pole. They're in so much trouble on and off the field and it really is hard to see a positive outcome.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 05:44:00 pm »
Quote from: kellan on Today at 05:33:49 pm
What keeps getting missed in this joke is that if one Everton stadium is up for grabs, then both likely would be. Our women's team should get the Goodison site, just so history can repeat itself somewhat - two red teams playing where blue ones used to.

BMD can become our new trophy cabinet.

To be honest, we can build a nice stadium for our Ladies team and for the U-21's team at the site of Goodison. Something like this would be fine:

