You might be right, but decisions have been almost uniformly terrible from day one of Moshiri's owenership, so that would mean the string-pulling hidden investors were also deluded fuckwits.
Everton, that
I reckon they had no real understanding of the Everton mentality.
They thought it would all be logical and reasoned like their investment in Arsenal. They saw their investment in Arsenal rocket due to a new stadium on a financial bedrock of support with Arsene providing stability, boost the brand and sell.
They landed up on the Liverpool Shore. Joe the Blow sells them a pup, based on his tales of a fanatical support, with a footballing history, in a city with a storied history of football glory and a free stadium on a WHS location.
They look across the park and see what could have been if not for the rent arrears. They decide that a decent wedge will have them challenging for the limelight in the city and taking the reflected glory.
Then reality bites. The insanity of the fans expectation, and the need to keep the Bullens Wall onside means they burn through world class managers, and spend a fortune trying to build Rome on the Mersey, in the space of a couple of years. And when it all goes wrong they start chasing their losses, and the fans start chasing their cars, and the main source of liquidity gets sanctioned. They are reduced to payday loans and mortgaging terraced houses in Goodison Road.
Look on my works and despair
should be their motto.