I had a listen on Twitter/X to one of those Everton group discussion things last night and I laughed almost instantaneously, but then it dawned on me how bad it must be for them. Merely a few seconds in, a fella who is always on there (who I know to say hello to as it happens) said things to the tune of 'I fucking hate Everton, I do, I hate what they do to me and how they make us feel' and I just burst out laughing. You could just hear the anger, the frustration in his voice, the sullen cry for something to change but it was so obvious to anybody listening that the club is so far down the rabbit hole now that you can't just go back to what it was even a few years ago.



Getting into bed with 777 shows that they are so fucking desperate, but it also shows that no other investment arm or firm would touch them with a barge pole. They're in so much trouble on and off the field and it really is hard to see a positive outcome.