Everton - The 777 Unflushables

reddebs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2720 on: Today at 08:35:18 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:21:38 am
We also had some pretty clever people involved playing 4D insolvency chess.

That was such a great day, as were the days of photos outside of New York finance houses when 1 hour later we had crashed servers - that's the sort of mobilisation that Everton need.

Haha yeah, stalking at its finest.  Hicks and Hicks junior sat having coffee outside that New York bank and within seconds millions of emails from Reds fans disable their day.

Hopefully some of those groups will get together and manage to mobilise some sort of campaign.  As we showed it doesn't necessarily need to be visible protests, the internet and social media is the perfect platform to do something anonymously.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2721 on: Today at 08:38:21 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:23:04 am
There's people in this thread saying they're too big to fail, they won't go down, they won't go out of existence. I really don't think they realise how bad it is. Was it the Esk who was claiming we were financially fucked while they were OK?  They're banking on BMD for some reason, they're ostriches.

That's true Rob but ignorance is always the easiest option until the inevitable 'why didn't somebody do something' 🤷
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2722 on: Today at 08:41:37 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:38:21 am
That's true Rob but ignorance is always the easiest option until the inevitable 'why didn't somebody do something' 🤷

Think back, we had the same - we had people questioning why we were protested, when we marched there were people asking why we were doing it and just stood there and didn't get involved. We had people fell for the lines that Rafa needed to go, we had people who didn't think the Hodge would take us down, the support he got in the media was ridiculous. These will lose their club if they aren't careful
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2723 on: Today at 08:42:47 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:27:51 am
Thing is, there was only about 5,000 of us actually bothered to do anything. Out of our worldwide fanbase, most sat on their arses and did fuck all. The bitters only need to look at what we did, mobilise a few thousand and they can achieve the same. LIke you say, mobilise behind one group and heaven forbid, speak to the lads who organised our internet terrorism and work with them. They well know, if they asked, we'd fight for them - I hate their fanbase in the main, I hate their club and the way its been ran, but I hate dodgy c*nts like Uzzy, Moshiri, 777, Saudi, Qatar etc a million times more and I'd happily do my bit to keep them out of the game they are killing.

Same mate.  Seems to me that this 777 lot will be their worst nightmare and most likely their final nail rather than their saviour.

Pride is a tough barrier to break through though so it would need some humility to reach out though I agree they'd get our support if they asked.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2724 on: Today at 08:46:55 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:42:47 am
Same mate.  Seems to me that this 777 lot will be their worst nightmare and most likely their final nail rather than their saviour.

Pride is a tough barrier to break through though so it would need some humility to reach out though I agree they'd get our support if they asked.

I agree mate. If they could gather around a specific fan group and approached SOS then that would open a lot of doors and some of us would do what we could to help. I am with Rob on this as well. I feel sad at what a lot of their fanbase have become, but I can tolerate that if it stops vultures buying up historic clubs and using them for sportwashing or to charge extortionate interest etc which always ultimately gets paid for by fans.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2725 on: Today at 08:50:02 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:41:37 am
Think back, we had the same - we had people questioning why we were protested, when we marched there were people asking why we were doing it and just stood there and didn't get involved. We had people fell for the lines that Rafa needed to go, we had people who didn't think the Hodge would take us down, the support he got in the media was ridiculous. These will lose their club if they aren't careful

Yeah I remember how the marches and protests were ridiculed but as soon as we embraced the internet our plight literally did go viral. 

The worldwide response was a very emotional experience and I spent hours, days, nights tracking everything online, firing off emails everywhere.

I just hope somebody in their ranks finds the humility needed to ask for and accept some advice from SOS or even any family that were part of our campaigns.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2726 on: Today at 08:54:38 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:46:55 am
I agree mate. If they could gather around a specific fan group and approached SOS then that would open a lot of doors and some of us would do what we could to help. I am with Rob on this as well. I feel sad at what a lot of their fanbase have become, but I can tolerate that if it stops vultures buying up historic clubs and using them for sportwashing or to charge extortionate interest etc which always ultimately gets paid for by fans.

Yeah this is more than just Everton, it would be a reminder to the authorities that when fans mobilise against something we will fight together to retain our clubs and it doesn't always need to be a majority to achieve it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2727 on: Today at 08:56:33 am
I've been wondering a bit about why Moshiri has acted like such a clueless fuckwit. Is it inherent in him or was he led to behave that way. Nature or nurture?

I do have a tentative theory that it's the fans who made him that way. Imagine, if you will, an alternative universe in which Moshiri takes over as he did and the fans remain circumspect, maybe even suspicious, as to his plans and intentions. He sees this, knows he has to behave intelligently and prudently and so hires some decent staff to run the club and steps back quietly into the shadows to count his money.

Result? Everton are reasonably well run, buy reasonaly well, without splurging, and stabilise as a midtable side. The fans might not be overjoyed, they would still compare themselves to us and boo and whine, but the professionals running the club ignore them and there are few dramas and the club remains in decent shape.

Instead what we got was a fanbase that spaffed out a collective orgams when Moshi took over, stared reeling about like a drunken granny at a wedding reception, with their "We're fuckin rich!" crap and their "Everton have 1.3b in cash" bollocks and built Moshi-La up to be some kind of superhero owner. The poor sap lapped it up, began to believe their bullshit and started swaggering, trying always to respond in kind by making ever dafter decisions, interfering with recruitment, listening to the Bullens Wall, hotlining to Jim White (how the hell did those two become mates?) and generally trying to win more acclaim and approval from the fanbase, which had become like a drug to him, and thus act like the grand saviour they had made him out to be, even though he is clueless about football and running a football club - and seemingly about accountiung as well, despite supposedly being an accountant.

The fans made the monster and and are now suffering the consequences

Everton, that
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2728 on: Today at 09:33:26 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:51:03 pm
Paul Brown
@pbsportswriter
Given that 777 charge 18% on loans to other businesses within their empire, I wonder what the terms are here? #EFC

https://twitter.com/pbsportswriter/status/1703856222275805277

They're fucked...

18% per goal - Everton have played a blinder.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2729 on: Today at 09:55:00 am
 The Esk crying that 777 haven't consulted him on the takeover. :lmao :lmao :lmao

If ever you need an example of someone on Twitter mistakenly thinking they are important in the real world.

Quote
As per usual @David_Ornstein 777's engagement will be selective. They have refused a discussion with myself for example.
2:26 AM · Sep 19, 2023
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2730 on: Today at 09:58:42 am
So, they have an urgent need for funding, is this for the day to day running of the club?

I'm not clued up on their situation but blues I know are worried, well more than worried.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2731 on: Today at 09:58:48 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:00:08 am
Mike Walkers Falafel Shack :lmao

Sounds like a 60s rock band
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2732 on: Today at 10:01:00 am
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 09:58:42 am
So, they have an urgent need for funding, is this for the day to day running of the club?

I'm not clued up on their situation but blues I know are worried, well more than worried.

The BMD project is killing them. It is a massive expense that they can't afford ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2733 on: Today at 10:06:06 am
I do think that it might be worth SOS issuing some kind of statement registering concern over these deals in general and Everton in particular.  They're too proud to ask, but it might embarrass/galvanise their own groups into greater cooperation? Just use careful wording and keep things general to avoid ire from our own knuckle draggers also.

Yes, they would not do it for us, but we are not them. And right now they don't even seem interested in doing it for themselves.

I'm happy to see them relegated but I don't gleefully anticipate their destruction.  Knowing we helped save them would rankle them even more, which is something I can get on board with. ;)

