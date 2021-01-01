I've been wondering a bit about why Moshiri has acted like such a clueless fuckwit. Is it inherent in him or was he led to behave that way. Nature or nurture?



I do have a tentative theory that it's the fans who made him that way. Imagine, if you will, an alternative universe in which Moshiri takes over as he did and the fans remain circumspect, maybe even suspicious, as to his plans and intentions. He sees this, knows he has to behave intelligently and prudently and so hires some decent staff to run the club and steps back quietly into the shadows to count his money.



Result? Everton are reasonably well run, buy reasonaly well, without splurging, and stabilise as a midtable side. The fans might not be overjoyed, they would still compare themselves to us and boo and whine, but the professionals running the club ignore them and there are few dramas and the club remains in decent shape.



Instead what we got was a fanbase that spaffed out a collective orgams when Moshi took over, stared reeling about like a drunken granny at a wedding reception, with their "We're fuckin rich!" crap and their "Everton have 1.3b in cash" bollocks and built Moshi-La up to be some kind of superhero owner. The poor sap lapped it up, began to believe their bullshit and started swaggering, trying always to respond in kind by making ever dafter decisions, interfering with recruitment, listening to the Bullens Wall, hotlining to Jim White (how the hell did those two become mates?) and generally trying to win more acclaim and approval from the fanbase, which had become like a drug to him, and thus act like the grand saviour they had made him out to be, even though he is clueless about football and running a football club - and seemingly about accountiung as well, despite supposedly being an accountant.



The fans made the monster and and are now suffering the consequences



Everton, that

