Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:10:14 pm
Has this one gone?


The wall of Leg Ends
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 10:51:03 pm
Paul Brown
@pbsportswriter
Given that 777 charge 18% on loans to other businesses within their empire, I wonder what the terms are here? #EFC

https://twitter.com/pbsportswriter/status/1703856222275805277

They're fucked...
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 10:59:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm
777 are alleged to charge 18% interest on loans to their companies.  18%
in Ev's case they should go 18% per week if they want to get any return :)
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 11:25:49 pm
This lot are fucked. They won't even own Goodison by the end of this, never mind BMD.

Feels like Moshiri is trying to trash the club on his way out. I'm not convinced they'll even finish the season at this rate.
Offline rushyman

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:25:49 pm
This lot are fucked. They won't even own Goodison by the end of this, never mind BMD.

Feels like Moshiri is trying to trash the club on his way out. I'm not convinced they'll even finish the season at this rate.

Said that this morning

Reckon they got together after the headlock and said let's fuckin run these into the ground

Everton's biggest problem is their own poisonous bitter rabid fanbase
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 11:35:26 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Said that this morning

Reckon they got together after the headlock and said let's fuckin run these into the ground

Everton's biggest problem is their own poisonous bitter rabid fanbase
That would be nasty and vindictive. Yet understandable in the circumstances.

It's a complete madhouse across the park.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 11:38:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:25:49 pm
This lot are fucked. They won't even own Goodison by the end of this, never mind BMD.

Feels like Moshiri is trying to trash the club on his way out. I'm not convinced they'll even finish the season at this rate.

Or he is trying to get as much money out of the club on his way out. I won't be surprised to find out that Usmanov and Moshiri are actually behind the dubious tax heavens' finance sources ...
Offline J-Mc-

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm
Worth noting that 777 didnt have a pot to piss in the other day. Now theyve got the funds to loan to Everton?

Dodgy as fuck all around.
Offline MBL?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2688 on: Today at 01:18:53 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Said that this morning

Reckon they got together after the headlock and said let's fuckin run these into the ground

Everton's biggest problem is their own poisonous bitter rabid fanbase
As much as I dislike them it's not their fans fault that they are being turned over like this. It's disgraceful that this sort of thing can happen and i don't really care that they were cheering on our potential downfall in 2010. There is unlikely to be any saviour here like we had since there is no potential for sensible investors to come in now. I'd be shocked if they didn't go to the wall at this point.
Offline rushyman

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2689 on: Today at 01:19:35 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:35:26 pm
That would be nasty and vindictive.

The cap well and truly fits
Offline rushyman

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2690 on: Today at 01:21:13 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:18:53 am
As much as I dislike them it's not their fans fault that they are being turned over like this. It's disgraceful that this sort of thing can happen and i don't really care that they were cheering on our potential downfall in 2010. There is unlikely to be any saviour here like we had since there is no potential for sensible investors to come in now. I'd be shocked if they didn't go to the wall at this point.

Lovely stuff

They're shitpots. I've well and truly had enough of them
Offline Schmidt

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2691 on: Today at 01:22:40 am
I think Moshiri at this point is just going after whatever short term financial fixes he can, in order to keep them afloat long enough for him to get out.
Offline TheTeflonJohn

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2692 on: Today at 01:28:49 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:51:03 pm
Paul Brown
@pbsportswriter
Given that 777 charge 18% on loans to other businesses within their empire, I wonder what the terms are here? #EFC

https://twitter.com/pbsportswriter/status/1703856222275805277

They're fucked...
One of the replies - 19.95% would be my guess 😂
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2693 on: Today at 01:41:50 am
I wonder if Moshiri's ploy to the PL is it's either 777 gets approved to buy the club or Everton goes bankrupt?
Offline the_red_pill

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2694 on: Today at 02:52:24 am
 ;D

Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2695 on: Today at 03:55:58 am
There is no way this deal will happen I believe the football authorities will block it, in the end. This lot should not be near a football club.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2696 on: Today at 04:20:33 am
I'd rather this shady company take them over than a sportswasher
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2697 on: Today at 04:44:15 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:22:40 am
I think Moshiri at this point is just going after whatever short term financial fixes he can, in order to keep them afloat long enough for him to get out.

When a business with a turnover of roughly £200m is taking out loans on a terrace house behind Goodison, you've got to imagine desperation has taken hold. I think they might really be close to administration. Either that, or Moshiri is playing a blinder trying to force the authorities to accept 777 as the new owners.

Moshiri, evil genius or fuckwit? History indicates the latter, but you never know :D
Offline Brain Potter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2698 on: Today at 06:02:44 am
These are having to borrow money just to get by. Payday loans really.
If this dodgy takeover doesnt get approved theyre screwed..administration.
Online Alan_X

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2699 on: Today at 07:09:46 am
I agree - its about staying out of administration until they are sold. Literally a payday loan.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2700 on: Today at 07:11:35 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:43:17 pm
25 Goodison road is just a terraced house opposite their ground. Things are getting really really fucking dodgy. Relegation would finish them surely?
That loan is with Rights and Media, they are also apparently borrowing off 777 as well?
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2701 on: Today at 07:18:22 am
The funny thing is, had Moshiri followed the example of FSG how to run his club, they would be comfortably sitting in the top half of the table now, fighting for the Europa League spots, while the works on the new Goodison at the same site (rotated by 90 degrees) are progressing nicely ...
Offline Draex

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2702 on: Today at 07:20:13 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:11:35 am
That loan is with Rights and Media, they are also apparently borrowing off 777 as well?

And 777 had no money till this loan.. Who do you think it is Saudi or Qatar behind it? My money is on PIF, adding another backdoor club to their sportswashing portfolio.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2703 on: Today at 07:22:47 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:20:13 am
And 777 had no money till this loan.. Who do you think it is Saudi or Qatar behind it? My money is on PIF, adding another backdoor club to their sportswashing portfolio.

I won't be surprised if it is the Saudis indeed, trying to get the BMD stadium ...
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2704 on: Today at 07:35:33 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:18:53 am
As much as I dislike them it's not their fans fault that they are being turned over like this. It's disgraceful that this sort of thing can happen and i don't really care that they were cheering on our potential downfall in 2010. There is unlikely to be any saviour here like we had since there is no potential for sensible investors to come in now. I'd be shocked if they didn't go to the wall at this point.

Isn't it? The fans who sacked Rafa via the Bullens Wall and demanded the club appoint Lampard? The club that was forced to sack Martinez because they feared a riot in the stands if he were still in charge for the last home game of the season? The club where the board members stayed away from the ground on advice from security?

It might not be their fault parse, but they got everything they asked for.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2705 on: Today at 07:51:25 am
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2706 on: Today at 08:00:08 am
Mike Walkers Falafel Shack :lmao
Online reddebs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2707 on: Today at 08:03:15 am
I don't get how their own fans have seemingly allowed this to happen or have they been protesting and campaigning to get the footballing authorities to step in and help.

I know we love to take the piss but I can't say I've noticed anything in the media about the fans fighting to save their club like we did.
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2708 on: Today at 08:05:11 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:03:15 am
I don't get how their own fans have seemingly allowed this to happen or have they been protesting and campaigning to get the footballing authorities to step in and help.

I know we love to take the piss but I can't say I've noticed anything in the media about the fans fighting to save their club like we did.

They just see $$$$$ and don't actually think where the money comes from. If they found out it was being financed from the assets of those executed in Saudi Arabia over the past few years they wouldn't give a fuck. They wanted Ukraine to surrender so Uzzy could have his money back.
Offline No666

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2709 on: Today at 08:06:27 am
If a quarter of the city supports them, that's roughly 125,000 people. Even adding those in North Wales and some masochistic exiled blues, it's a tiny, inconsequential supporter base. To whom are 777 addressing their 'commercialisation' - selling their insurance/whatever else they've been babbling about? I just don't understand how a business with proper governance makes a profit on these lot.
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2710 on: Today at 08:15:01 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:03:15 am
I don't get how their own fans have seemingly allowed this to happen or have they been protesting and campaigning to get the footballing authorities to step in and help.

I know we love to take the piss but I can't say I've noticed anything in the media about the fans fighting to save their club like we did.

We mobilised thousands Debs and were ably assisted by our worldwide support alongside SOS. Everton have about 95 fan groups all doing different things - nothing seems coordinated. They need to muster behind one representative group with an approach that could work, and they need to do it very soon
Online reddebs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2711 on: Today at 08:15:08 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:05:11 am
They just see $$$$$ and don't actually think where the money comes from. If they found out it was being financed from the assets of those executed in Saudi Arabia over the past few years they wouldn't give a fuck. They wanted Ukraine to surrender so Uzzy could have his money back.

Even now though?  Have they not realised yet that they could cease to exist or do they, like many historic clubs, think they're too big to fail?
Online reddebs

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2712 on: Today at 08:19:36 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:15:01 am
We mobilised thousands Debs and were ably assisted by our worldwide support alongside SOS. Everton have about 95 fan groups all doing different things - nothing seems coordinated. They need to muster behind one representative group with an approach that could work, and they need to do it very soon

Oh I know mate, I was one of them mate and one of the most gratifying periods of my supporting life.

I still feel that day outside the high court was more euphoric than winning any of our trophies as it was so unprecedented whereas winning trophies is our norm.
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2713 on: Today at 08:21:38 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:19:36 am
Oh I know mate, I was one of them mate and one of the most gratifying periods of my supporting life.

I still feel that day outside the high court was more euphoric than winning any of our trophies as it was so unprecedented whereas winning trophies is our norm.

We also had some pretty clever people involved playing 4D insolvency chess.

That was such a great day, as were the days of photos outside of New York finance houses when 1 hour later we had crashed servers - that's the sort of mobilisation that Everton need.
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2714 on: Today at 08:23:04 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:15:08 am
Even now though?  Have they not realised yet that they could cease to exist or do they, like many historic clubs, think they're too big to fail?

There's people in this thread saying they're too big to fail, they won't go down, they won't go out of existence. I really don't think they realise how bad it is. Was it the Esk who was claiming we were financially fucked while they were OK?  They're banking on BMD for some reason, they're ostriches.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2715 on: Today at 08:25:40 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:23:04 am
There's people in this thread saying they're too big to fail, they won't go down, they won't go out of existence. I really don't think they realise how bad it is. Was it the Esk who was claiming we were financially fucked while they were OK?  They're banking on BMD for some reason, they're ostriches.

The BMD project is a big part of their problem, certainly not a part of the solution ...
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2716 on: Today at 08:27:45 am
The decent Everton fans seem to have been cowed by the Blueltras in their ranks. Anybody who tries calling it like it is risks being branded a redshite, so they're reduced to watching helplessly as the nutjobs drive their club towards the iceberg.
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2717 on: Today at 08:27:51 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:21:38 am
We also had some pretty clever people involved playing 4D insolvency chess.

That was such a great day, as were the days of photos outside of New York finance houses when 1 hour later we had crashed servers - that's the sort of mobilisation that Everton need.

Thing is, there was only about 5,000 of us actually bothered to do anything. Out of our worldwide fanbase, most sat on their arses and did fuck all. The bitters only need to look at what we did, mobilise a few thousand and they can achieve the same. LIke you say, mobilise behind one group and heaven forbid, speak to the lads who organised our internet terrorism and work with them. They well know, if they asked, we'd fight for them - I hate their fanbase in the main, I hate their club and the way its been ran, but I hate dodgy c*nts like Uzzy, Moshiri, 777, Saudi, Qatar etc a million times more and I'd happily do my bit to keep them out of the game they are killing.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2718 on: Today at 08:30:14 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:23:04 am
There's people in this thread saying they're too big to fail, they won't go down, they won't go out of existence. I really don't think they realise how bad it is. Was it the Esk who was claiming we were financially fucked while they were OK?  They're banking on BMD for some reason, they're ostriches.

That was Catcher I think? Would post these super long essays trying to explain why black is white, LFC were about to go bust, worrying times etc.
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2719 on: Today at 08:34:25 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:30:14 am
That was Catcher I think? Would post these super long essays trying to explain why black is white, LFC were about to go bust, worrying times etc.

That was the bellend - I pay passing attention to their lunatic bullshit spouters, the only names I can rememer are the Esk, Catcher and Dalek and can never remember who says what.

Been said a thousand times now, if they stopped trying to out do us, actually looked at what we do and tried to copy it, they'd be comfortably a Europa side and likely in the CL - they could and should be above Saudicastle and Utd, they should be better than West Ham. They're just fucking idiots
