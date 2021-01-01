I think Moshiri at this point is just going after whatever short term financial fixes he can, in order to keep them afloat long enough for him to get out.
When a business with a turnover of roughly £200m is taking out loans on a terrace house behind Goodison, you've got to imagine desperation has taken hold. I think they might really be close to administration. Either that, or Moshiri is playing a blinder trying to force the authorities to accept 777 as the new owners.
Moshiri, evil genius or fuckwit? History indicates the latter, but you never know