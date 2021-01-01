« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:10:14 pm
Has this one gone?


The wall of Leg Ends
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 10:51:03 pm
Paul Brown
@pbsportswriter
Given that 777 charge 18% on loans to other businesses within their empire, I wonder what the terms are here? #EFC

https://twitter.com/pbsportswriter/status/1703856222275805277

They're fucked...
SamLad

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 10:59:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:50:04 pm
777 are alleged to charge 18% interest on loans to their companies.  18%
in Ev's case they should go 18% per week if they want to get any return :)
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 11:25:49 pm
This lot are fucked. They won't even own Goodison by the end of this, never mind BMD.

Feels like Moshiri is trying to trash the club on his way out. I'm not convinced they'll even finish the season at this rate.
rushyman

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:25:49 pm
This lot are fucked. They won't even own Goodison by the end of this, never mind BMD.

Feels like Moshiri is trying to trash the club on his way out. I'm not convinced they'll even finish the season at this rate.

Said that this morning

Reckon they got together after the headlock and said let's fuckin run these into the ground

Everton's biggest problem is their own poisonous bitter rabid fanbase
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 11:35:26 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Said that this morning

Reckon they got together after the headlock and said let's fuckin run these into the ground

Everton's biggest problem is their own poisonous bitter rabid fanbase
That would be nasty and vindictive. Yet understandable in the circumstances.

It's a complete madhouse across the park.
PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 11:38:55 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:25:49 pm
This lot are fucked. They won't even own Goodison by the end of this, never mind BMD.

Feels like Moshiri is trying to trash the club on his way out. I'm not convinced they'll even finish the season at this rate.

Or he is trying to get as much money out of the club on his way out. I won't be surprised to find out that Usmanov and Moshiri are actually behind the dubious tax heavens' finance sources ...
J-Mc-

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 11:53:05 pm
Worth noting that 777 didnt have a pot to piss in the other day. Now theyve got the funds to loan to Everton?

Dodgy as fuck all around.
MBL?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2688 on: Today at 01:18:53 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:28:51 pm
Said that this morning

Reckon they got together after the headlock and said let's fuckin run these into the ground

Everton's biggest problem is their own poisonous bitter rabid fanbase
As much as I dislike them it's not their fans fault that they are being turned over like this. It's disgraceful that this sort of thing can happen and i don't really care that they were cheering on our potential downfall in 2010. There is unlikely to be any saviour here like we had since there is no potential for sensible investors to come in now. I'd be shocked if they didn't go to the wall at this point.
rushyman

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2689 on: Today at 01:19:35 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:35:26 pm
That would be nasty and vindictive.

The cap well and truly fits
rushyman

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2690 on: Today at 01:21:13 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:18:53 am
As much as I dislike them it's not their fans fault that they are being turned over like this. It's disgraceful that this sort of thing can happen and i don't really care that they were cheering on our potential downfall in 2010. There is unlikely to be any saviour here like we had since there is no potential for sensible investors to come in now. I'd be shocked if they didn't go to the wall at this point.

Lovely stuff

They're shitpots. I've well and truly had enough of them
Schmidt

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2691 on: Today at 01:22:40 am
I think Moshiri at this point is just going after whatever short term financial fixes he can, in order to keep them afloat long enough for him to get out.
TheTeflonJohn

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2692 on: Today at 01:28:49 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:51:03 pm
Paul Brown
@pbsportswriter
Given that 777 charge 18% on loans to other businesses within their empire, I wonder what the terms are here? #EFC

https://twitter.com/pbsportswriter/status/1703856222275805277

They're fucked...
One of the replies - 19.95% would be my guess 😂
4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2693 on: Today at 01:41:50 am
I wonder if Moshiri's ploy to the PL is it's either 777 gets approved to buy the club or Everton goes bankrupt?
the_red_pill

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2694 on: Today at 02:52:24 am
 ;D

jillcwhomever

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #2695 on: Today at 03:55:58 am
There is no way this deal will happen I believe the football authorities will block it, in the end. This lot should not be near a football club.
