Has this one gone?
777 are alleged to charge 18% interest on loans to their companies. 18%
This lot are fucked. They won't even own Goodison by the end of this, never mind BMD.Feels like Moshiri is trying to trash the club on his way out. I'm not convinced they'll even finish the season at this rate.
Said that this morningReckon they got together after the headlock and said let's fuckin run these into the ground Everton's biggest problem is their own poisonous bitter rabid fanbase
That would be nasty and vindictive.
As much as I dislike them it's not their fans fault that they are being turned over like this. It's disgraceful that this sort of thing can happen and i don't really care that they were cheering on our potential downfall in 2010. There is unlikely to be any saviour here like we had since there is no potential for sensible investors to come in now. I'd be shocked if they didn't go to the wall at this point.
Paul Brown@pbsportswriterGiven that 777 charge 18% on loans to other businesses within their empire, I wonder what the terms are here? #EFChttps://twitter.com/pbsportswriter/status/1703856222275805277They're fucked...
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..But he'd make the shortlist
