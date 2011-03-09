I remember when Liverpool lost to a Sunderland side that was ultimately relegated, so I think talk about X or Y club being worse than Everton is misleading. Fact is most clubs have the chance for a freak result. Everton smashed Brighton 5-1 last season ffs.



Look at yesterday. When was the last time Arsenal won at the pit? It's a measure of Everton's mental fragility that a team who usually shits the bed against Everton sneaked a win this time around. Like I said, Everton players either know something we don't, and it's affecting them on the pitch - or they know as much as we do, and the uncertainty is affecting them on the pitch. They're not going to enjoy reading all this takeover talk in the media.



Even if they stay up off the back of a 32 or even 29 point season, that's hardly something to be proud of. And the problems won't have gone away.



They don't look like they have the stomach for a fight this season (bar maybe the keeper and the two centre backs), but they didn't the last two seasons until a new manager bounce at least put a bit of fight in the team. The energy of the crowd kept them up two years ago under Lampard (who was awful) but last season it was more Leicester and Leeds collapsing and Brighton deciding not to bother turning up for a home game. This season it's relying on 3 promoted teams simply not being up to Premier League standard (with a possible contingency in Wolves or someone).It's what they do if they do have a change of manager though because that's ultimately what did for Leeds (Gracia/Allardyce) and Leicester last season (Dean fucking Smith). And Nathan Jones at Southampton. A bad appointment would fuck them.