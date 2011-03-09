« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:38:53 pm
The guy on top looks like a cross between Hitler and a circus-clown.


(no not Duncan).


 :lmao
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 01:49:24 pm »
Proper gutted Sheff Utd couldn't just cling on for the win (double-annoying that that horrible twat Pigeonboy got Spursy off the hook)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 01:52:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:38:53 pm
The guy on top looks like a cross between Hitler and a circus-clown.


(no not Duncan).

:lmao

That's Howard Kendall
Fuck the Tories

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 01:53:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:38:31 pm
230 appearances for the blueshite and 58 goals.

He's lauded by them like he's Van Basten at Milan or Batistuta at Fiorentina.

Graeme Sharp and Andy Gray must love the adulation the barlinnie brawler gets
Fuck the Tories

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 01:55:57 pm »
I'm worried that there's a third team apart from Sheffield & Luton that could be crap enough to keep these up. I don't think so, but you never know. Big few weeks coming up.
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 01:56:02 pm »
Talk they've approached Potter to take over from Dyche and he's knocked them back

He's too busy running the Phoenix Club.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 01:56:54 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:56:02 pm
Talk they've approached Potter to take over from Dyche and he's knocked them back

He's too busy running the Phoenix Club.

Wayne Rooney will be the manager of Everton Football Club at some point this season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 02:02:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:52:42 pm
:lmao

That's Howard Kendall

:D

I kind of figured - but what a terrible picture. Reminds me of the Ronaldo statue.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 02:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 01:55:57 pm
I'm worried that there's a third team apart from Sheffield & Luton that could be crap enough to keep these up. I don't think so, but you never know. Big few weeks coming up.

Over the first 5 rounds, only Luton have proven to be worse than Everton. Of course, Everton might pick up their act and finish above Sheffield Utd and Burnley, but so far that doesn't seems to be the case ...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 02:10:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:46:33 pm
It's the comedian Mick Miller.

I thought it was Kevin from The Office (US)
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 02:19:38 pm »
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 01:55:57 pm
I'm worried that there's a third team apart from Sheffield & Luton that could be crap enough to keep these up. I don't think so, but you never know. Big few weeks coming up.

Sheff United played pretty well at the weekend. They were genuinely unlucky to lose. They are the sort of side that will pick up surprise results and will likely beat a few teams that are in or around them at home. I suspect Burnley will eventually as well. Luton are down - no question - but the other 2 spots are up for grabs and Everton are firmly in that mix.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 02:24:28 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:02:29 pm
:D

I kind of figured - but what a terrible picture. Reminds me of the Ronaldo statue.


Bobby Ball[ding]
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 02:33:29 pm »
Next manager of this lot then,

Colin Wanker is now available - a natural fit, underachieving and bitter, hates Liverpool
Unsworth - let go from Oldham as he was too good for them
Dunc - Likewise but Forest Green
Pulis - his style of football might be a bit too progressive for Everton at the moment but I'm sure they can train the throw-ins
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 02:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:19:38 pm
Sheff United played pretty well at the weekend. They were genuinely unlucky to lose. They are the sort of side that will pick up surprise results and will likely beat a few teams that are in or around them at home. I suspect Burnley will eventually as well. Luton are down - no question - but the other 2 spots are up for grabs and Everton are firmly in that mix.

Yep. Everton beat Arsenal at home last season, so they're already shedding points that could make a vital difference.

We've seen teams circle the drain like this before. You can't go into every season hoping there are three worse teams. It's not sustainable.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 02:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:39:28 pm
Yep. Everton beat Arsenal at home last season, so they're already shedding points that could make a vital difference.

We've seen teams circle the drain like this before. You can't go into every season hoping there are three worse teams. It's not sustainable.

I reckon they will end up doing a Coventry or Sunderland if there not careful going down the leagues
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 02:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:24:28 pm

Bobby Ball[ding]
They've got a youngster in their squad called Tom Cannon.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 02:49:34 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 02:42:26 pm
I reckon they will end up doing a Coventry or Sunderland if there not careful going down the leagues

Coventry is probably apt - flogged the ground for short-term cash, ended up being unable to pay the rent, playing in Northampton for a while.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 02:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:39:28 pm
Yep. Everton beat Arsenal at home last season, so they're already shedding points that could make a vital difference.

We've seen teams circle the drain like this before. You can't go into every season hoping there are three worse teams. It's not sustainable.

 

Arsenal reguly shit the bed at the pit, in fact Arsenal hadn't won in 6 years at the pit before yesterday so that's 3 points gone for Everton.

Things could get worse if the PL decide to grow some balls [no pun intended ;)], & dock them points over the financial breaches, that hearing is in just over 5 weeks.

Like you say, you can't go into every season thinking there are 3 worse teams than you, that'll eventually catch up with you, same thing happened with Sunderland not long ago, & look where they are now.

#Sausages

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 02:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:56:54 pm
Wayne Rooney will be the manager of Everton Football Club at some point this season.

Even he isn't that thick.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 02:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:50:50 pm
Arsenal reguly shit the bed at the pit, in fact Arsenal hadn't won in 6 years at the pit before yesterday so that's 3 points gone for Everton.

Things could get worse if the PL decide to grow some balls [no pun intended ;)], & dock them points over the financial breaches, that hearing is in just over 5 weeks.

Like you say, you can't go into every season thinking there are 3 worse teams than you, that'll eventually catch up with you, same thing happened with Sunderland not long ago, & look where they are now.

Let's say they get docked something like 5 points, I actually think it will galvanise them as a club - nothing like "us against the world" for a team. I could of course be talking utter shite but the psychology of it could weirdly help them
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 02:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:40:38 pm
Even if they stay up off the back of a 32 or even 29 point season, that's hardly something to be proud of. And the problems won't have gone away.

It would mean a problem going away for Liverpool.  We could do without the two games a season with a much higher % chance of coming out with serious injuries.

Amazing how the bitterness of the fans always manages to feed into their players in that respect!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 03:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:55:01 pm
Let's say they get docked something like 5 points, I actually think it will galvanise them as a club - nothing like "us against the world" for a team. I could of course be talking utter shite but the psychology of it could weirdly help them
Whilst I totally see the point you are making, the counter could also be true. Some of their players might see it as a insurmountable challenge and as such give up completely. A negatively points tally would be an absolute head fuck.

Also, if they are found guilty and docked points/fined, it will open up the legal challenge from the clubs like Leicester who arguably went down in their place. The financial repercussions of that could be enough to see them off as an entity alone, so it might be moot either way.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 03:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:55:01 pm
Let's say they get docked something like 5 points, I actually think it will galvanise them as a club - nothing like "us against the world" for a team. I could of course be talking utter shite but the psychology of it could weirdly help them

Nah. They've had two seasons of that pulling together, fighting relegation mentality. That team is mentally exhausted. Dock them five points and they'll implode. They're already struggling as it is.

They scraped survival last year with 36 points. Dock them five this season and they would have to put in a minimum 40 point season, just to have a fighting chance to stay up. They're already five games down and only have a point - and the teams below them have games in hand.

They would have to do a complete 180 in their form to manage a 40 point season. It's just not happening. You can have that relegation mentality for perhaps the final eight games, but not 33.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 03:46:39 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:10:49 pm
I thought it was Kevin from The Office (US)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 03:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:40:38 pm
I remember when Liverpool lost to a Sunderland side that was ultimately relegated, so I think talk about X or Y club being worse than Everton is misleading. Fact is most clubs have the chance for a freak result. Everton smashed Brighton 5-1 last season ffs.

Look at yesterday. When was the last time Arsenal won at the pit? It's a measure of Everton's mental fragility that a team who usually shits the bed against Everton sneaked a win this time around. Like I said, Everton players either know something we don't, and it's affecting them on the pitch - or they know as much as we do, and the uncertainty is affecting them on the pitch. They're not going to enjoy reading all this takeover talk in the media.

Even if they stay up off the back of a 32 or even 29 point season, that's hardly something to be proud of. And the problems won't have gone away.

Only caught 5 minutes if that, of the middle of the game and the commentary genius  Gareh as telling us that Everton were making it a battle, individual battles and dragging Arsenal down, getting the crowd involved. However it seems they were only able to do that for a short time, before collapsing.  Caught the last 2 minutes and saw Tarkowski moaning and gesticulating at the referee looking like a man who knows they are were beaten but was clutching at straws to convince the fans he cares. Obviously didnt want to have to drive the street of shame.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 03:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 03:10:28 pm
Whilst I totally see the point you are making, the counter could also be true. Some of their players might see it as a insurmountable challenge and as such give up completely. A negatively points tally would be an absolute head fuck.

Also, if they are found guilty and docked points/fined, it will open up the legal challenge from the clubs like Leicester who arguably went down in their place. The financial repercussions of that could be enough to see them off as an entity alone, so it might be moot either way.

You're probably right mate, and so are you Red Beret. I suppose I was just offering a different potential outcome/view based on how they did the last 2 seasons when it was small miracles that helped them.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 04:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:40:38 pm
I remember when Liverpool lost to a Sunderland side that was ultimately relegated, so I think talk about X or Y club being worse than Everton is misleading. Fact is most clubs have the chance for a freak result. Everton smashed Brighton 5-1 last season ffs.

Look at yesterday. When was the last time Arsenal won at the pit? It's a measure of Everton's mental fragility that a team who usually shits the bed against Everton sneaked a win this time around. Like I said, Everton players either know something we don't, and it's affecting them on the pitch - or they know as much as we do, and the uncertainty is affecting them on the pitch. They're not going to enjoy reading all this takeover talk in the media.

Even if they stay up off the back of a 32 or even 29 point season, that's hardly something to be proud of. And the problems won't have gone away.

They don't look like they have the stomach for a fight this season (bar maybe the keeper and the two centre backs), but they didn't the last two seasons until a new manager bounce at least put a bit of fight in the team. The energy of the crowd kept them up two years ago under Lampard (who was awful) but last season it was more Leicester and Leeds collapsing and Brighton deciding not to bother turning up for a home game. This season it's relying on 3 promoted teams simply not being up to Premier League standard (with a possible contingency in Wolves or someone).

It's what they do if they do have a change of manager though because that's ultimately what did for Leeds (Gracia/Allardyce) and Leicester last season (Dean fucking Smith). And Nathan Jones at Southampton. A bad appointment would fuck them.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 04:21:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:10:17 pm
They don't look like they have the stomach for a fight this season (bar maybe the keeper and the two centre backs), but they didn't the last two seasons until a new manager bounce at least put a bit of fight in the team. The energy of the crowd kept them up two years ago under Lampard (who was awful) but last season it was more Leicester and Leeds collapsing and Brighton deciding not to bother turning up for a home game. This season it's relying on 3 promoted teams simply not being up to Premier League standard (with a possible contingency in Wolves or someone).

It's what they do if they do have a change of manager though because that's ultimately what did for Leeds (Gracia/Allardyce) and Leicester last season (Dean fucking Smith). And Nathan Jones at Southampton. A bad appointment would fuck them.

I look back at that West Ham side that went down 2003, Carrick, Cole, Defoe, Sinclair, Di Canio, and Calamity James, Glenn Johnson plus other star names.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2628 on: Today at 04:31:11 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 04:21:49 pm
I look back at that West Ham side that went down 2003, Carrick, Cole, Defoe, Sinclair, Di Canio, and Calamity James, Glenn Johnson plus other star names.

Bearing in mind Sunderland were bottom that season with 19 points and then West Brom 26 - so those 2 were cast adrift the way Luton and Sheff United are expected to be.

17th placed Bolton (Okocha, Campo, Djorkaef et al) finished with 44 points and that was Okocha at his best in that run-in to get them the results.

Bearing in mind Chelsea got 44 points last season! West Ham went down with 42.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2629 on: Today at 04:43:10 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 01:20:40 pm
State of that fucking thing, probably had at least 5 strikers in the Premier league era done more for the club but they hang their hat on the fact he was a fucking thug and got a tattoo
It's embarrassing, is what it is.

Put Dean up there, Latchford, but Ferguson, he's a Sunday league player. It's representative of how low the mindset of the Bitters is now.

I had a grudging respect, as I'm sure most Reds did, now I won't miss them if they disappear, and I'm Scouse, the well being of the city is important to me. I do think they bring nothing of worth into the city.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2630 on: Today at 04:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 01:56:54 pm
Wayne Rooney will be the manager of Everton Football Club at some point this season.

To be fair, pretty sure Rooney turned them down when they were in a better state than now
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2631 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on Yesterday at 10:54:05 pm
Have you seen the mural on the side of the Hot Wok restaurant by the ground? Embarrassing.




When did Mick MIller (one for the kids) manage Everton?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2632 on: Today at 05:03:24 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:02:00 pm
When did Mick MIller (one for the kids) manage Everton?


;D It's even worse close up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2633 on: Today at 05:06:38 pm »
Gravenberch is supposed to have spent time during the break taking the route to see the murals. Imagine signing for Everton and going to see that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2634 on: Today at 05:10:14 pm »
Has this one gone?

« Reply #2635 on: Today at 05:11:22 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:55:01 pm
Let's say they get docked something like 5 points, I actually think it will galvanise them as a club - nothing like "us against the world" for a team. I could of course be talking utter shite but the psychology of it could weirdly help them

See I thought that could be the case, until I read an interview with Locatelli I think, who basically said when Juventus were docked points last season, heads dropped and they weren't arsed for most of the season
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2636 on: Today at 05:16:44 pm »
They have what, four games until the results from the independent panel? If they are docked 5, what are the odds that will leave them on negative points?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2637 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 05:16:44 pm
They have what, four games until the results from the independent panel? If they are docked 5, what are the odds that will leave them on negative points?
Another Ev 1st?
