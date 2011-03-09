Yep. Everton beat Arsenal at home last season, so they're already shedding points that could make a vital difference.
We've seen teams circle the drain like this before. You can't go into every season hoping there are three worse teams. It's not sustainable.
Arsenal reguly shit the bed at the pit, in fact Arsenal hadn't won in 6 years at the pit before yesterday so that's 3 points gone for Everton.
Things could get worse if the PL decide to grow some balls [no pun intended
], & dock them points over the financial breaches, that hearing is in just over 5 weeks.
Like you say, you can't go into every season thinking there are 3 worse teams than you, that'll eventually catch up with you, same thing happened with Sunderland not long ago, & look where they are now.