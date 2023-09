Just read this on GOT : Dyche played 4 more games than Benitez, won the same amount of games.



Scored 3 less and conceded 4 more....



One was hounded out and the other is still getting defended, Dyche is not Moyes 2.0, get over it!



Are they finally waking up to reality ?



Poor deluded fools.As much as I didn't want him to go there they were on a good thing with Rafa. He'd have taken some time and needed more new players than they allowed him to bring in but over time he'd have got them sorted and moving upwards.With Dyche there's nothing better than this to look forward to; just like there wasn't with Tory boyThey shoot themselves in the foot every chance they get, The Ev