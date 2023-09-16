« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 118075 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 01:53:46 am »
Exclusive: Everton's 777 takeover hit with fresh doubts

777s co-ownership of the British Basketball League, and late payments made, could impact on Premier Leagues owners and directors test

Evertons takeover by 777 Partners could come under threat after an investigation was launched following concerns raised about the firms investment in British basketball.

Telegraph Sport can reveal that on Friday, the same day a deal was announced for 777 to purchase Farhad Moshiris 94.1 per cent stake in Everton, the British Basketball Federation began a review connected with the American firms co-ownership of the British Basketball League.

The probe relates to late payments made by 777 to the BBL this year that left the latter in danger of failing to pay its bills and triggered a complaint by seven of the leagues 10 clubs to the BBF.

The outcome of the review could have major implications for the Everton takeover, which is subject to the prospective buyers passing the Premier Leagues owners and directors test.

Among the disqualifying conditions for those who submit to the test is that they are subject to a suspension or ban from involvement in the administration of a sport by any ruling body of a sport that is recognised by the International Olympic Committee, UK Sport, or Sport England, another of the home country sports councils, or any other national or international sporting association or governing body, whether such suspension or ban is direct or indirect (for example, a direction to Persons subject to the jurisdiction of the ruling body that they should not employ, contract with or otherwise engage or retain the services of an individual).



Among the late payments made by 777, which owns BBL champions London Lions and agreed to invest £7 million for a 45 per cent stake in the league itself two years ago, was £900,000 that arrived weeks after it should have.

Since the firms interest in buying Everton first became known, it has also emerged that it or its sister companies have faced accusations of fraud, offering illegal loans and failing to pay bills totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars in the US.

If any of the allegations were ever shown to be true then such activity would, too, be a disqualifying condition under the Premier Leagues owners and directors test.

The firm has strenuously denied the allegations first reported by Norwegian publication Josimar, stating: 777 has always strived to conduct its businesses in line with local laws and regulations. Where it has been suggested otherwise, we will defend our reputation vigorously by all legitimate means.

Forces trying to create trouble

The BBF probe was triggered after concerns were raised about 777 with the governing bodys chairman, Chris Grant, by seven BBL clubs, including by the owners of two who told Telegraph Sport they wanted the league to cut ties completely with the firm.

Those teams are at loggerheads with the league itself, the chairman of which, Sir Rodney Walker, declared himself really quite cross about a BBF review he blamed on forces at work in basketball at the present time trying to create trouble.

Sir Rodney confirmed 777 had been late making payments to the BBL this year  causing the league to be late with a payment to the BBF in breach of its licence with the latter  but told Telegraph Sport the firm had fully caught up.

He said the companys co-founder, Josh Wander, had provided written assurances on Friday that the remaining balance of its £7 million investment, £800,000, would be paid by the end of the month and that a promised loan of £4 million would also be honoured.

He also accused the BBF of having been in ongoing breach of its own commitments to the BBL under the licence.

Asked about the other, more serious, allegations to emerge against 777, Sir Rodney said: Of course, they are of interest to me and I have discussed them fully with 777. They have an explanation. Whether or not their explanation answers all the questions is something I cant comment on because I dont know all the details.

All I can say is, notwithstanding the fact that, for a few months, they were not paying all the money over to me, they have now paid all the money and they have now made an offer in writing to go beyond that. So, they are, as far as Im concerned, delivering on their promises.

He also played down doubts over how a firm that struggled to pay its bills on time could afford to spend £500 million on a Premier League football club, saying: A lot of people wont understand a lot of these sorts of companies, like 777, are raising money all the time.

A former chairman of Leicester City and Wembley Stadium, Sir Rodney said those carrying out due diligence on behalf of Moshiri had made no contact with him to ask questions about the BBLs experience with 777.

He added: From what I read, the seller, I think, is just very pleased to find someone who wants to buy his shares.

Grant declined to comment on the BBF probe when contacted by Telegraph Sport.

The leadership of 777 was not immediately available for comment on what was Jewish New Year, which prohibits work during that period.

But a spokesperson said an earlier statement issued on its investment in the BBL still stood, which read: 777 Partners is funding the BBL ahead of schedule and beyond our original commitment, including support to two additional clubs. As a stakeholder investing into British basketball, our commitment extends well beyond the BBL, and we will continue to represent a benchmark of investment previously unseen in the sport.
Online Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 04:44:04 am »
Its so very Everton.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 07:32:53 am »
At this rate it's more likely the plug will be pulled on this deal by Everton's dodgy creditors, rather than the PL's fit and proper person's test.

Everton That.
Offline 12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 07:43:51 am »
That Sir Rodney Walker sounds like a trusting sort  of chap.
Offline Koplord

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 08:15:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:01:09 pm
I think you are bigging up Everton's contribution to this city far too much.

They bring no real prestige to the city at all. Their contribution is minimal. They actively market themselves as an insular, unwelcoming club reserved for the minority in this city. They only hold prestige in the eyes of their own fans. They are an inward focused club that cater only for their inwards looking fanbase. Outside of that, they offer little that the wider footballing community is aware of.

According to their own survey, they have a quarter of the city. We have half. The other quarter aren't arsed with football. Liverpool are known globally. Everywhere I've been in the world I've seen Liverpool shirts and people have wanted to talk about Liverpool when they've seen my LFC top or shorts. Everton's appeal and fame reaches barely further than north Wales.

Liverpool attract football fans from all over the world. We also attract thousands of tourists whose football allegiances lie elsewhere, but who want to visit the City of Liverpool and Anfield Stadium because both are world renowned and respected.

Everton pride themselves on virtually all of their fans walking up to their stadium from surrounding areas. That benefits the businesses around the ground, but that's about it. LFC bring vast revenue into this city. Everton don't and never have.

It might make a difference to Everton if Everton aren't in the PL, but it won't really make a difference to the City of Liverpool or its prestige.

If they go down it's because they deserve to go down. They've trodden water for the best part of 30 years. They've achieved nothing other than survival.

The real big picture for the city is that Everton really need to start pulling their weight and start contributing something to a city whose name they baulk at saying. Cities and clubs have to earn prestige. The city has earned it culturally. LFC have earned it through endless hard work, guts and determination. Everton do nothing more than whinge and whine, whilst blaming everyone but themselves for their own mess. They have no prestige because they've earned none. They bring nothing to the table, so get nothing in return.

Even if they go down their away end will still be filled regularly. New fanbases will get the opportunity to visit our city. Many will pop up to Anfield to have a look around and visit the club shops. Everton will be seen as a scalp because of their ex PL status.

You never know, after the initial low of being relegated, their fans might even start to enjoy going to matches again. Different towns and cities to visit. Different teams to play against. Vying for the top of a lower division might actually be far more stimulating than endlessly and depressingly treading water in the PL.

You are definitely correct in saying a lot of Reds have had it with everton. I have too. Ordinarily I'm ambivalent towards them. I don't dislike anyone unless I'm given damn good reason first. Sadly, their overall behavior since the 90s has been appalling, and it's done so much harm to this city. Their biggest contribution to the City of Liverpool since 1990 has been the ruination of the Merseyside Derby and the division this has created.

My neighbour is a blue. One of my best mates is too. I'd feel for them if their club went down, but I'd not have any sympathy for their club or the large vindictive and destructive element that follow them. My neighbour stewards at Goodison (and Anfield) and even as a lifelong blue he won't steward the Gwladys Street anymore. He said it's full of horrible, coked-up idiots now.

If Everton go down they'll simply be reaping what they've sown for decades now. They, and big swathes of their fanbase, have been self-harming and on self-destruct for a very long time. Sometimes, when people refuse to help themselves, you just have to let them get on with it. Only after everything implodes do they take responsibility for themselves.

Nail on the head
Offline No666

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 08:17:27 am »
Reality is just beginning to dawn on GOT:
Quote
Hard to see how EFC can challenge Newcastle, City and the top table now.
:D

Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 09:11:37 am »
Not sure if these new stoppage time rules help or hinder Everton.

If the rules weren't there, Sheffield United win yesterday. But if it stops timewasting, it may encourage these teams to actually have a go, and maybe pick up a few points anyway.
Offline Zlen

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 09:31:20 am »
I do hope Arsenal not only win, but absolutely pulverise them. Side story of Everton falling into the self-created abyss of irellevance and despair is quite refreshing and we need more glorious chapters, negative records broken and hopefully it culminates with relegation confirmed before May. It's these wonderful little narratives that make football beautiful.
Offline MrGrumpy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 09:34:27 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 09:11:37 am
Not sure if these new stoppage time rules help or hinder Everton.

If the rules weren't there, Sheffield United win yesterday. But if it stops timewasting, it may encourage these teams to actually have a go, and maybe pick up a few points anyway.

The new stoppage time rules will favour teams with subs capable of making an impact. I dont imagine its easy to face a fresh Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott or even Adama Traore for 20 minutes when you have been playing for 70 minutes. Its even more of a chore to face such players for an extended amount of stoppage time.

With their aging back line and thin squad, I cant see this benefiting Everton.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 09:43:36 am »
I'm all for an Arsenal thrashing of these into a blue pulp, need these bitters stuck on single digit points for a few months.

Then Arsenal getting a point in the NLD next week.
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 09:48:02 am »
So he can't sell the club as the people the club owe money to want paying and new owners can't pay them...

and he can't keep the club as the people the club owe money to want paying and he can't pay them

Umm
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 09:51:03 am »
So the esk was right after all
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 09:56:40 am »
Quote
Give me a shady country willing to invest vast sums to sportswash. Time to get back up with there with the big boys and to win something. Anyone with that amount of money is likely to be shady. Ill look past that with a few trophies- some wont I respect that but I just want to win now

At least they're honest
Online Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 10:06:38 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 09:56:40 am
At least they're honest

He's speaking as if they haven't all been buzzing off Uzi's dodgy money for years which has got the new stadium at least half built. They just pissed all the money away on players.

You've had posters on there (GOT) calling for Ukraine's surrender so Usmanov was free to pour his money back in.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 10:36:56 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:06:38 am
He's speaking as if they haven't all been buzzing off Uzi's dodgy money for years which has got the new stadium at least half built. They just pissed all the money away on players.

You've had posters on there (GOT) calling for Ukraine's surrender so Usmanov was free to pour his money back in.

It's stuff like this the likes of De La Goal need to remember when lamenting Everton's fall. What's happened over there isn't our fault, nor our responsibility. A sizeable chunk of that fanbase isn't just bitter - it's vicious and spiteful, to the point they don't care if people actually suffer and die, as long as they get to ride with the big boys and poke the redshite in the eye.

Sick fucks.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 10:52:20 am »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 10:55:56 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:43:51 am
That Sir Rodney Walker sounds like a trusting sort  of chap.

An ex Chairman of Leicester named Walker, obviously a crisp magnate.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 10:58:11 am »
So is this 'potential sale collapse' a good thing or not? For us I mean, obviously, watching and laughing.

Does anyone know what comes after the frying pan, and the fire? The inferno?
Offline Gili Gulu

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 11:13:01 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:58:11 am
So is this 'potential sale collapse' a good thing or not? For us I mean, obviously, watching and laughing.

Does anyone know what comes after the frying pan, and the fire? The inferno?


777 seems rather dodgy. The timing of the takeover seems very strange, at least wait to see if Everton stabilise lower mid-table away from the bottom three. Their only asset seems to be MSP being so invested in completing the stadium that it has to happen.

They've already "asset"-stripped the playing squad, they've only really got Pickford who's worth anything. Though they could easily replace him with a few million from any Championship team.
Offline Anthony

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 11:20:28 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:58:11 am
So is this 'potential sale collapse' a good thing or not? For us I mean, obviously, watching and laughing.

Does anyone know what comes after the frying pan, and the fire? The inferno?


I imagine they can't afford the gas bill right now...
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 11:20:42 am »
Imagine you're standing next to a nuke. When it goes off, does it really matter to you if it's 1 kiloton or 1 megaton?

That's roughly where Everton are right now. They're essentially in the process of choosing the method by which they will die.
Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 11:31:34 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:20:42 am
Imagine you're standing next to a nuke. When it goes off, does it really matter to you if it's 1 kiloton or 1 megaton?

That's roughly where Everton are right now. They're essentially in the process of choosing the method by which they will die.

They won't die, they're like a fucking cockroach
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 11:34:23 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:31:34 am
They won't die, they're like a fucking cockroach

As far as we're concerned they'll effectively be dead. It will be Everton Est 2026, getting knocked out the Johnson's Paint Trophy.
Online Bob Harris

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 11:50:59 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:55:56 am
An ex Chairman of Leicester named Walker, obviously a crisp magnate.

He seems on the crisp of the matter, likely to be lightly (as)salted near the bullens wall for his views on 777
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 11:56:40 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:58:11 am
So is this 'potential sale collapse' a good thing or not? For us I mean, obviously, watching and laughing.

Does anyone know what comes after the frying pan, and the fire? The inferno?


Up against the wall?
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 12:11:34 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 11:56:40 am
Up against the wall?
Too quick and merciful.
Online Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 03:09:44 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:34:27 am
The new stoppage time rules will favour teams with subs capable of making an impact. I dont imagine its easy to face a fresh Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott or even Adama Traore for 20 minutes when you have been playing for 70 minutes. Its even more of a chore to face such players for an extended amount of stoppage time.

With their aging back line and thin squad, I cant see this benefiting Everton.

But it comes back to the whole "they are shit at the worst time with the promoted teams being poor" argument.

The miniscule chance those teams had of nicking a point is now gone. So Everton could finish on 35-37 points, but with these new rules they will stay up, with the promoted teams barely hitting 30.
Online Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 03:12:49 pm »
It's still all a bit up in the air with the promoted teams. They seem to be making a go of it, but not getting the results. Everton will in the mix for sure. They've been shite, despite what was, on paper at least, a relatively easy start.
Online rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 03:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:13:01 am
777 seems rather dodgy. The timing of the takeover seems very strange, at least wait to see if Everton stabilise lower mid-table away from the bottom three. Their only asset seems to be MSP being so invested in completing the stadium that it has to happen.

They've already "asset"-stripped the playing squad, they've only really got Pickford who's worth anything. Though they could easily replace him with a few million from any Championship team.


De Gea is still a free agent  ;)

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:58:11 am
So is this 'potential sale collapse' a good thing or not? For us I mean, obviously, watching and laughing.

Does anyone know what comes after the frying pan, and the fire? The inferno?


Well the only people who showed any interest in buying are so dodgy, the shite creditors say no fucking way, so it's suggesting no-one wants to buy the shit show. Moshis had enough, he can't afford to get the stadium finished, they're totally fucked.
