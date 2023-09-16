So is this 'potential sale collapse' a good thing or not? For us I mean, obviously, watching and laughing.



Does anyone know what comes after the frying pan, and the fire? The inferno?





777 seems rather dodgy. The timing of the takeover seems very strange, at least wait to see if Everton stabilise lower mid-table away from the bottom three. Their only asset seems to be MSP being so invested in completing the stadium that it has to happen.They've already "asset"-stripped the playing squad, they've only really got Pickford who's worth anything. Though they could easily replace him with a few million from any Championship team.