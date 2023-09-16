Exclusive: Everton's 777 takeover hit with fresh doubts777s co-ownership of the British Basketball League, and late payments made, could impact on Premier Leagues owners and directors test Evertons takeover by 777 Partners could come under threat after an investigation was launched following concerns raised about the firms investment in British basketball.Telegraph Sport can reveal that on Friday, the same day a deal was announced for 777 to purchase Farhad Moshiris 94.1 per cent stake in Everton, the British Basketball Federation began a review connected with the American firms co-ownership of the British Basketball League.The probe relates to late payments made by 777 to the BBL this year that left the latter in danger of failing to pay its bills and triggered a complaint by seven of the leagues 10 clubs to the BBF.The outcome of the review could have major implications for the Everton takeover, which is subject to the prospective buyers passing the Premier Leagues owners and directors test.Among the disqualifying conditions for those who submit to the test is that they are subject to a suspension or ban from involvement in the administration of a sport by any ruling body of a sport that is recognised by the International Olympic Committee, UK Sport, or Sport England, another of the home country sports councils, or any other national or international sporting association or governing body, whether such suspension or ban is direct or indirect (for example, a direction to Persons subject to the jurisdiction of the ruling body that they should not employ, contract with or otherwise engage or retain the services of an individual).Among the late payments made by 777, which owns BBL champions London Lions and agreed to invest £7 million for a 45 per cent stake in the league itself two years ago, was £900,000 that arrived weeks after it should have.Since the firms interest in buying Everton first became known, it has also emerged that it or its sister companies have faced accusations of fraud, offering illegal loans and failing to pay bills totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars in the US.If any of the allegations were ever shown to be true then such activity would, too, be a disqualifying condition under the Premier Leagues owners and directors test.The firm has strenuously denied the allegations first reported by Norwegian publication Josimar, stating: 777 has always strived to conduct its businesses in line with local laws and regulations. Where it has been suggested otherwise, we will defend our reputation vigorously by all legitimate means.Forces trying to create troubleThe BBF probe was triggered after concerns were raised about 777 with the governing bodys chairman, Chris Grant, by seven BBL clubs, including by the owners of two who told Telegraph Sport they wanted the league to cut ties completely with the firm.Those teams are at loggerheads with the league itself, the chairman of which, Sir Rodney Walker, declared himself really quite cross about a BBF review he blamed on forces at work in basketball at the present time trying to create trouble.Sir Rodney confirmed 777 had been late making payments to the BBL this year causing the league to be late with a payment to the BBF in breach of its licence with the latter but told Telegraph Sport the firm had fully caught up.He said the companys co-founder, Josh Wander, had provided written assurances on Friday that the remaining balance of its £7 million investment, £800,000, would be paid by the end of the month and that a promised loan of £4 million would also be honoured.He also accused the BBF of having been in ongoing breach of its own commitments to the BBL under the licence.Asked about the other, more serious, allegations to emerge against 777, Sir Rodney said: Of course, they are of interest to me and I have discussed them fully with 777. They have an explanation. Whether or not their explanation answers all the questions is something I cant comment on because I dont know all the details.All I can say is, notwithstanding the fact that, for a few months, they were not paying all the money over to me, they have now paid all the money and they have now made an offer in writing to go beyond that. So, they are, as far as Im concerned, delivering on their promises.He also played down doubts over how a firm that struggled to pay its bills on time could afford to spend £500 million on a Premier League football club, saying: A lot of people wont understand a lot of these sorts of companies, like 777, are raising money all the time.A former chairman of Leicester City and Wembley Stadium, Sir Rodney said those carrying out due diligence on behalf of Moshiri had made no contact with him to ask questions about the BBLs experience with 777.He added: From what I read, the seller, I think, is just very pleased to find someone who wants to buy his shares.Grant declined to comment on the BBF probe when contacted by Telegraph Sport.The leadership of 777 was not immediately available for comment on what was Jewish New Year, which prohibits work during that period.But a spokesperson said an earlier statement issued on its investment in the BBL still stood, which read: 777 Partners is funding the BBL ahead of schedule and beyond our original commitment, including support to two additional clubs. As a stakeholder investing into British basketball, our commitment extends well beyond the BBL, and we will continue to represent a benchmark of investment previously unseen in the sport.
I think you are bigging up Everton's contribution to this city far too much. They bring no real prestige to the city at all. Their contribution is minimal. They actively market themselves as an insular, unwelcoming club reserved for the minority in this city. They only hold prestige in the eyes of their own fans. They are an inward focused club that cater only for their inwards looking fanbase. Outside of that, they offer little that the wider footballing community is aware of.According to their own survey, they have a quarter of the city. We have half. The other quarter aren't arsed with football. Liverpool are known globally. Everywhere I've been in the world I've seen Liverpool shirts and people have wanted to talk about Liverpool when they've seen my LFC top or shorts. Everton's appeal and fame reaches barely further than north Wales.Liverpool attract football fans from all over the world. We also attract thousands of tourists whose football allegiances lie elsewhere, but who want to visit the City of Liverpool and Anfield Stadium because both are world renowned and respected. Everton pride themselves on virtually all of their fans walking up to their stadium from surrounding areas. That benefits the businesses around the ground, but that's about it. LFC bring vast revenue into this city. Everton don't and never have.It might make a difference to Everton if Everton aren't in the PL, but it won't really make a difference to the City of Liverpool or its prestige. If they go down it's because they deserve to go down. They've trodden water for the best part of 30 years. They've achieved nothing other than survival. The real big picture for the city is that Everton really need to start pulling their weight and start contributing something to a city whose name they baulk at saying. Cities and clubs have to earn prestige. The city has earned it culturally. LFC have earned it through endless hard work, guts and determination. Everton do nothing more than whinge and whine, whilst blaming everyone but themselves for their own mess. They have no prestige because they've earned none. They bring nothing to the table, so get nothing in return.Even if they go down their away end will still be filled regularly. New fanbases will get the opportunity to visit our city. Many will pop up to Anfield to have a look around and visit the club shops. Everton will be seen as a scalp because of their ex PL status. You never know, after the initial low of being relegated, their fans might even start to enjoy going to matches again. Different towns and cities to visit. Different teams to play against. Vying for the top of a lower division might actually be far more stimulating than endlessly and depressingly treading water in the PL.You are definitely correct in saying a lot of Reds have had it with everton. I have too. Ordinarily I'm ambivalent towards them. I don't dislike anyone unless I'm given damn good reason first. Sadly, their overall behavior since the 90s has been appalling, and it's done so much harm to this city. Their biggest contribution to the City of Liverpool since 1990 has been the ruination of the Merseyside Derby and the division this has created. My neighbour is a blue. One of my best mates is too. I'd feel for them if their club went down, but I'd not have any sympathy for their club or the large vindictive and destructive element that follow them. My neighbour stewards at Goodison (and Anfield) and even as a lifelong blue he won't steward the Gwladys Street anymore. He said it's full of horrible, coked-up idiots now. If Everton go down they'll simply be reaping what they've sown for decades now. They, and big swathes of their fanbase, have been self-harming and on self-destruct for a very long time. Sometimes, when people refuse to help themselves, you just have to let them get on with it. Only after everything implodes do they take responsibility for themselves.
Hard to see how EFC can challenge Newcastle, City and the top table now.
