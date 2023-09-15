« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 116695 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 08:27:51 am »
Quote from: schumi_pete on Yesterday at 08:18:21 am
Given the lot that is taking them over, the Everton fans would take this scenario.

My gut feeling is that 777 will drive them into administration quite quickly, and that Everton as the entity we have known it as for so long will disappear.

That is the fear for them. These 777 types come in built the stadium, then crash the club but retain the ground, restart the club as Everton24 and rent the ground to them making a profit from a football team, which is actually difficult to do, as an owner. Thats why they have been accused in the past of a hidden ownership, who were taking 5% interest on the mortgage loans via the Isle of Man.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 08:33:19 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 15, 2023, 06:58:43 pm
Fucking hell. They cant actually afford to pay for Everton in one go!

They are paying for it in instalments.  Theyre on Klarna lie, the rest of us :lmao

And Moshi La gets even less if they get relegated :lmao


So if they get relegated, the new owners will have to pay less money to the old one?

What could possibly go wrong
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 08:43:01 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:27:51 am
That is the fear for them. These 777 types come in built the stadium, then crash the club but retain the ground, restart the club as Everton24 and rent the ground to them making a profit from a football team, which is actually difficult to do, as an owner. Thats why they have been accused in the past of a hidden ownership, who were taking 5% interest on the mortgage loans via the Isle of Man.

Be a bit of a mouthful when they're twatting some part timers

Everton24 22 Swiss Goat Farmers 0
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 08:48:51 am »
Who have Everton got in the squad that is sellable? Burnley had about £60 million in the bank which disappeared quite quickly, but these are skint, so they're gonna have to sell players to pay the interest on the loans used to buy the club. 777 started as pay day loans, so the interest rates are going to be horrendous too 😅
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 08:57:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:48:51 am
Who have Everton got in the squad that is sellable? Burnley had about £60 million in the bank which disappeared quite quickly, but these are skint, so they're gonna have to sell players to pay the interest on the loans used to buy the club. 777 started as pay day loans, so the interest rates are going to be horrendous too 😅

Beto? He's ammaaaaaazzzzzzzzzeeeeeeeeballs, must be, he went from £3000 a week at Udinese to £50,000 a week at the Ev so he's mega
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 10:29:54 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:51:33 am
Pardon my French, but this is bollox.
Goodison has a capacity for 3000 away fans for a PL game. I doubt they fill these for every game, but even if they do, do you not think fans of other championship clubs would go to championship games at Goodison/ bramley moore? Do you think Everton fans will stop going?
A large number of local people will be miserable ? What? Theyre miserable as fuck now. Everton fans would potentially be a lot happier once they start seeing their team win a few games rather than the annually relegation fight.

Irrespective of which division theyre in theyre going to be a lot more miserable paying the increased attendance costs needed to pay off the vanity dome.
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:27:51 am
That is the fear for them. These 777 types come in built the stadium, then crash the club but retain the ground, restart the club as Everton24 and rent the ground to them making a profit from a football team, which is actually difficult to do, as an owner. Thats why they have been accused in the past of a hidden ownership, who were taking 5% interest on the mortgage loans via the Isle of Man.

Oof, sounds like the worst case scenario for Everton. Owners deliberately crashing the club to free it from its debt, so they can restart it in a manner that will earn them pure profit.

Too many American entities don't understand how UK football works, though. I'm not convinced this 777 lot grasp the risks in this plan compared to how they operate in other countries.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 12:05:32 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:29:54 am
Irrespective of which division theyre in theyre going to be a lot more miserable paying the increased attendance costs needed to pay off the vanity dome.

I imagine the new owners will put up ticket prices at Goodison for the remainder of Everton's time there. That crippling debt isn't going to pay for itself, so the earlier they start the sooner fans will get used to it.

What's really important about this potential takeover is that 777 doesn't seem to have a "frontman", as with Bohley at Chelsea? It just seems to be some faceless entity. As such, so far, there's no single person for the Everton faithful to focus their ire on.

And while that may change, the truth is 777 don't fear the Everton fanbase (yet). They will make harsh, reality check level choices that will leave the Everton fans livid. And 777 will absolutely not give a shit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 12:10:00 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:17:36 am
Why are you laughing?
It was part of what was called Standards funding or GEST.
It was like a match funding from government which the clubs matched by providing coaching, which they funded.
Lots of community training programmes, with groups of coaches coming into schools.
Lots of coaches were trained to go into schools and schools also received cash in their budgets for sports.
Liverpool had two clubs, and when Finch Farm opened, Knowsley benefitted.
I laughed because I find the premise laughable. cities who have PL teams get more government funding?  you cannot be serious!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 12:11:08 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:43:01 am
Be a bit of a mouthful when they're twatting some part timers

Everton24 22 Swiss Goat Farmers 0

I didnt  think a newLy registered club will have to start in the goat farmers 4th division  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 12:22:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:10:00 pm
I laughed because I find the premise laughable. cities who have PL teams get more government funding?  you cannot be serious!
It was a thing.
It was to do with involving PL clubs in the community via sport. The government at the time were not bastards like this lot. They wanted to promote sport and were actually prepared to fund it. Everton  were really into it as they saw it as a way to talent spot kids for the academy.

« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 12:25:08 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 12:22:38 pm
It was a thing.
It was to do with involving PL clubs in the community via sport. The government at the time were not bastards like this lot. They wanted to promote sport and were actually prepared to fund it. Everton  were really into it as they saw it as a way to talent spot kids for the academy.

Scouting without scouting?
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 02:43:51 pm »
12 points ahead of this lot already. ;D
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 02:46:27 pm »
Moyes has all but admitted in an interview with Gorilla Mitts he was interviewed by Usmanov for the job.
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 03:24:55 pm »
Due to 777's aviation links, a major manufacturer is changing their name and model number in new Everton sponsorship deal. Be mad flying on a Booing 777.
 
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 04:01:09 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on September 15, 2023, 11:11:32 pm
It would be a blow to the city's prestige overall, reducing its soft power. Premier League-related tourism would take a hit, as 50% of the available fixtures would be gone in one fell swoop.

A large number of local people would be miserable (yeah, even more than usual), which is likely to depress retail sales (doing well in the Premier League has the opposite effect, producing an economic boost of 1.1 percentage points or £133m in Liverpool's case, reckons this study: https://tinyurl.com/PLDoshBoost). And that's just for starters.

A lot of Reds have had it with Everton - that's understandable. But not all of us feel the same. And there is a big picture for the city, which goes beyond partisan concerns.
I think you are bigging up Everton's contribution to this city far too much.

They bring no real prestige to the city at all. Their contribution is minimal. They actively market themselves as an insular, unwelcoming club reserved for the minority in this city. They only hold prestige in the eyes of their own fans. They are an inward focused club that cater only for their inwards looking fanbase. Outside of that, they offer little that the wider footballing community is aware of.

According to their own survey, they have a quarter of the city. We have half. The other quarter aren't arsed with football. Liverpool are known globally. Everywhere I've been in the world I've seen Liverpool shirts and people have wanted to talk about Liverpool when they've seen my LFC top or shorts. Everton's appeal and fame reaches barely further than north Wales.

Liverpool attract football fans from all over the world. We also attract thousands of tourists whose football allegiances lie elsewhere, but who want to visit the City of Liverpool and Anfield Stadium because both are world renowned and respected.

Everton pride themselves on virtually all of their fans walking up to their stadium from surrounding areas. That benefits the businesses around the ground, but that's about it. LFC bring vast revenue into this city. Everton don't and never have.

It might make a difference to Everton if Everton aren't in the PL, but it won't really make a difference to the City of Liverpool or its prestige.

If they go down it's because they deserve to go down. They've trodden water for the best part of 30 years. They've achieved nothing other than survival.

The real big picture for the city is that Everton really need to start pulling their weight and start contributing something to a city whose name they baulk at saying. Cities and clubs have to earn prestige. The city has earned it culturally. LFC have earned it through endless hard work, guts and determination. Everton do nothing more than whinge and whine, whilst blaming everyone but themselves for their own mess. They have no prestige because they've earned none. They bring nothing to the table, so get nothing in return.

Even if they go down their away end will still be filled regularly. New fanbases will get the opportunity to visit our city. Many will pop up to Anfield to have a look around and visit the club shops. Everton will be seen as a scalp because of their ex PL status.

You never know, after the initial low of being relegated, their fans might even start to enjoy going to matches again. Different towns and cities to visit. Different teams to play against. Vying for the top of a lower division might actually be far more stimulating than endlessly and depressingly treading water in the PL.

You are definitely correct in saying a lot of Reds have had it with everton. I have too. Ordinarily I'm ambivalent towards them. I don't dislike anyone unless I'm given damn good reason first. Sadly, their overall behavior since the 90s has been appalling, and it's done so much harm to this city. Their biggest contribution to the City of Liverpool since 1990 has been the ruination of the Merseyside Derby and the division this has created.

My neighbour is a blue. One of my best mates is too. I'd feel for them if their club went down, but I'd not have any sympathy for their club or the large vindictive and destructive element that follow them. My neighbour stewards at Goodison (and Anfield) and even as a lifelong blue he won't steward the Gwladys Street anymore. He said it's full of horrible, coked-up idiots now.

If Everton go down they'll simply be reaping what they've sown for decades now. They, and big swathes of their fanbase, have been self-harming and on self-destruct for a very long time. Sometimes, when people refuse to help themselves, you just have to let them get on with it. Only after everything implodes do they take responsibility for themselves.
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 04:11:12 pm »
Good post SoS. Plus Everton are bitter c*nts so fuck em.
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 04:15:48 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on September 15, 2023, 11:11:32 pm
It would be a blow to the city's prestige overall, reducing its soft power. Premier League-related tourism would take a hit, as 50% of the available fixtures would be gone in one fell swoop.

A large number of local people would be miserable (yeah, even more than usual), which is likely to depress retail sales (doing well in the Premier League has the opposite effect, producing an economic boost of 1.1 percentage points or £133m in Liverpool's case, reckons this study: https://tinyurl.com/PLDoshBoost). And that's just for starters.

A lot of Reds have had it with Everton - that's understandable. But not all of us feel the same. And there is a big picture for the city, which goes beyond partisan concerns.

Realistically, there is fuckall football tourism related to the bitters, people mostly visit for us and the Beatles, there's a small chance they might also visit woodison if they have nothing else to occupy themselves, but a clock is not the most exciting thing to visit in a trophy cabinet.

I think the reverse might actually end up being true if they were relegated, they could actually end up happier as they would be winning more games and probably wouldn't have the continual threat of relegation having a negative impact on them, at least once they had fallen as far as they were going to do so.

The big picture for the city is that an everton relegation could serve as treatment for a cancerous level of vitriol and hatred that fewms in the blue quarter of the city, hatred that is harming the city as a whole in the process and the only solution since we aren't going anywhere needs for the mindset of the everton fans to be entirely disconnected from us and to instead focus on their own team.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 04:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:01:09 pm
I think you are bigging up Everton's contribution to this city far too much.

They bring no real prestige to the city at all. Their contribution is minimal. They actively market themselves as an insular, unwelcoming club reserved for the minority in this city. They only hold prestige in the eyes of their own fans. They are an inward focused club that cater only for their inwards looking fanbase. Outside of that, they offer little that the wider footballing community is aware of.

According to their own survey, they have a quarter of the city. We have half. The other quarter aren't arsed with football. Liverpool are known globally. Everywhere I've been in the world I've seen Liverpool shirts and people have wanted to talk about Liverpool when they've seen my LFC top or shorts. Everton's appeal and fame reaches barely further than north Wales.

Liverpool attract football fans from all over the world. We also attract thousands of tourists whose football allegiances lie elsewhere, but who want to visit the City of Liverpool and Anfield Stadium because both are world renowned and respected.

Everton pride themselves on virtually all of their fans walking up to their stadium from surrounding areas. That benefits the businesses around the ground, but that's about it. LFC bring vast revenue into this city. Everton don't and never have.

It might make a difference to Everton if Everton aren't in the PL, but it won't really make a difference to the City of Liverpool or its prestige.

If they go down it's because they deserve to go down. They've trodden water for the best part of 30 years. They've achieved nothing other than survival.

The real big picture for the city is that Everton really need to start pulling their weight and start contributing something to a city whose name they baulk at saying. Cities and clubs have to earn prestige. The city has earned it culturally. LFC have earned it through endless hard work, guts and determination. Everton do nothing more than whinge and whine, whilst blaming everyone but themselves for their own mess. They have no prestige because they've earned none. They bring nothing to the table, so get nothing in return.

Even if they go down their away end will still be filled regularly. New fanbases will get the opportunity to visit our city. Many will pop up to Anfield to have a look around and visit the club shops. Everton will be seen as a scalp because of their ex PL status.

You never know, after the initial low of being relegated, their fans might even start to enjoy going to matches again. Different towns and cities to visit. Different teams to play against. Vying for the top of a lower division might actually be far more stimulating than endlessly and depressingly treading water in the PL.

You are definitely correct in saying a lot of Reds have had it with everton. I have too. Ordinarily I'm ambivalent towards them. I don't dislike anyone unless I'm given damn good reason first. Sadly, their overall behavior since the 90s has been appalling, and it's done so much harm to this city. Their biggest contribution to the City of Liverpool since 1990 has been the ruination of the Merseyside Derby and the division this has created.

My neighbour is a blue. One of my best mates is too. I'd feel for them if their club went down, but I'd not have any sympathy for their club or the large vindictive and destructive element that follow them. My neighbour stewards at Goodison (and Anfield) and even as a lifelong blue he won't steward the Gwladys Street anymore. He said it's full of horrible, coked-up idiots now.

If Everton go down they'll simply be reaping what they've sown for decades now. They, and big swathes of their fanbase, have been self-harming and on self-destruct for a very long time. Sometimes, when people refuse to help themselves, you just have to let them get on with it. Only after everything implodes do they take responsibility for themselves.

Thanks for the thoughtful and fulsome reply.

Luckily, I don't know personally any of the Gwladys Street element your neighbour will no longer suffer. Perhaps if I did, I might feel differently. I only ever have civilised conversations with my Blue friends. Though when they had a spare for the last Goodison derby, I didn't join them. I'm all too aware that the derby isn't what it was.
 
I've seen what hate can do, first hand, in a number of the places I've lived. And also hate towards my home city and its people. It's grim. There has to be a way to turn it around from where we are now. 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 04:51:53 pm »
Cracking and 100% post SoS  :wellin
« Reply #2420 on: Yesterday at 04:53:56 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 04:45:39 pm
I've seen what hate can do, first hand, in a number of the places I've lived. And also hate towards my home city and its people. It's grim. There has to be a way to turn it around from where we are now. 

There has to be a desire on their part to change though since they are the ones with that hatred and seeming self-loathing of their own city with the way that they have basically become manc lite in recent years.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2421 on: Yesterday at 05:12:50 pm »
Quote from: De La Goal on Yesterday at 04:45:39 pm
Thanks for the thoughtful and fulsome reply.

Luckily, I don't know personally any of the Gwladys Street element your neighbour will no longer suffer. Perhaps if I did, I might feel differently. I only ever have civilised conversations with my Blue friends. Though when they had a spare for the last Goodison derby, I didn't join them. I'm all too aware that the derby isn't what it was.
 
I've seen what hate can do, first hand, in a number of the places I've lived. And also hate towards my home city and its people. It's grim. There has to be a way to turn it around from where we are now.
Like you, I also hope things can be turned around. When I see people like Mr Drone I see the potential for change. A genuinely decent guy like him are the type we need to build bridges.

In all of my 60 years I can honestly say I've never known a single Red who holds any genuine hatred for Everton. There may be some out there, but I've never met them, and most people I know are Reds.

We live side by side. We go to school, college and work together. Some families are mixed red and blue. We socialise together in our pubs and clubs. One thing I always found refreshing about our city even in its bleakest of times was the fact we pretty much always stuck together.

Unfortunately, a big proportion of the Everton fanbase changed, and for the worse. They can dress it up however they like, but the desecration of the Merseyside Derby and the relationship between the two sets of fans is on them. Any meaningful change will have to start with them too. I certainly hope that change can come, because the city will be a far better place for it if it does.

Reds and Blues always took the piss out of each other, and that's fine. The hatred, though. Well it just poisons the environment in which we all live. It's like pissing in the well we all drink from. Until certain elements stop pissing into it, we aren't going to enjoy the taste, and distrust will remain.

I'm always one for both giving or gracefully receiving the olive branch. I think most people are the same. I think most of us in red would be willing, despite the experience of the last 30 years. It's the cancerous element across the park that need to re-evaluate their hatred and how it manifests itself though. Only then will any positive change take place.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:15:02 pm by Son of Spion »
« Reply #2422 on: Yesterday at 07:05:59 pm »
I was in a taxi in San Francisco yesterday and the driver asked where we were from, Liverpool says I - oh LFC, yeah Mohammed Salah, klopp, I watch the EPL but I love ufc and Paddy the Baddy he says. What about Everton? I say. Is he a new fighter ? he asked me.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2423 on: Yesterday at 07:09:56 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 07:05:59 pm
I was in a taxi in San Francisco yesterday and the driver asked where we were from, Liverpool says I - oh LFC, yeah Mohammed Salah, klopp, I watch the EPL but I love ufc and Paddy the Baddy he says. What about Everton? I say. Is he a new fighter ? he asked me.

Did you tell him "yeah, he carries a toddler around while fighting"
« Reply #2424 on: Yesterday at 07:12:55 pm »
Tag team toddlers
« Reply #2425 on: Yesterday at 07:38:27 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:09:56 pm
Did you tell him "yeah, he carries a toddler around while fighting"
« Reply #2426 on: Yesterday at 07:40:00 pm »
« Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 08:43:02 pm »
Yeah. I don't hate Everton. I'm just mad at them. Sick of their self indulgent whining, their irrational hatred, and how they hate us more than they love their own club.

It's like being stalked by someone who obsessively hates you. You just want them to fuck off, concentrate on themselves, and leave you the eff alone.
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 11:19:45 pm »
Sale on brink of collapse according to Mail on Sunday

https://x.com/sgfmann/status/1703168317454729701?s=46&t=jyJiGFo-b6Eopz661SKhzg
« Reply #2429 on: Yesterday at 11:27:50 pm »
Owned without being owned.
« Reply #2430 on: Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm »
Wait, how is the sale on the brink of collapse when they announced it was a done deal?
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 12:05:49 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm
Wait, how is the sale on the brink of collapse when they announced it was a done deal?
Maybe the deal was done in a parallel universe?
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 12:18:31 am »
Quote from: cheesemason on Yesterday at 11:19:45 pm
Sale on brink of collapse according to Mail on Sunday

https://x.com/sgfmann/status/1703168317454729701?s=46&t=jyJiGFo-b6Eopz661SKhzg

So the 2 main debtors can block the sale by calling in their loans. Interesting, especially since one of them is a shady front based out of the Bahamas...
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 12:55:46 am »
Dodgy potential owners can't buy club because other dodgy creditors think they're too dodgy even for them?

Everton, that
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 01:01:16 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:01:09 pm

You never know, after the initial low of being relegated, their fans might even start to enjoy going to matches again. Different towns and cities to visit. Different teams to play against.

Exeter, Port Vale and Stevenage doing well in League One, they will help re-shape the egos of some fans.
« Reply #2435 on: Today at 01:07:59 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:55:46 am
Dodgy potential owners can't buy club because other dodgy creditors think they're too dodgy even for them?

Everton, that

And yet it only gets a brief mention in a tiny corner of a national rag, also very Everton.
« Reply #2436 on: Today at 01:12:33 am »
Fucking Bournemouth, these lot should be relegated and in freefall
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 01:15:35 am »
« Reply #2438 on: Today at 01:17:18 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:40:00 pm
Say hello to my little friend

 :lmao
« Reply #2439 on: Today at 01:23:48 am »
Life is like a hurricane here in Ever-ton
Hurled kids, arrested players, failed buyouts, it's a blue-slur!
Might solve a mystery (like if the new stadium ever gets finished)
Or rewrite history! (they do that enough already on GrandOldTeam)

BlueTales! Woo-oo!
Everyday they're out there making
BlueTales! Woo-oo!
Tales of derring-don't, bad and worse
BlueTales!

P-p-Pickford lurks behind you
There's a stranger out to buy you
What to do, just grab on to some...


----

First version, the Fraggle Rock song, didn't work:

"Dance your cares away, worries for another day"
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:19 am by ToneLa »
