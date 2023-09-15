It would be a blow to the city's prestige overall, reducing its soft power. Premier League-related tourism would take a hit, as 50% of the available fixtures would be gone in one fell swoop.



A large number of local people would be miserable (yeah, even more than usual), which is likely to depress retail sales (doing well in the Premier League has the opposite effect, producing an economic boost of 1.1 percentage points or £133m in Liverpool's case, reckons this study: https://tinyurl.com/PLDoshBoost). And that's just for starters.



A lot of Reds have had it with Everton - that's understandable. But not all of us feel the same. And there is a big picture for the city, which goes beyond partisan concerns.



I think you are bigging up Everton's contribution to this city far too much.They bring no real prestige to the city at all. Their contribution is minimal. They actively market themselves as an insular, unwelcoming club reserved for the minority in this city. They only hold prestige in the eyes of their own fans. They are an inward focused club that cater only for their inwards looking fanbase. Outside of that, they offer little that the wider footballing community is aware of.According to their own survey, they have a quarter of the city. We have half. The other quarter aren't arsed with football. Liverpool are known globally. Everywhere I've been in the world I've seen Liverpool shirts and people have wanted to talk about Liverpool when they've seen my LFC top or shorts. Everton's appeal and fame reaches barely further than north Wales.Liverpool attract football fans from all over the world. We also attract thousands of tourists whose football allegiances lie elsewhere, but who want to visit the City of Liverpool and Anfield Stadium because both are world renowned and respected.Everton pride themselves on virtually all of their fans walking up to their stadium from surrounding areas. That benefits the businesses around the ground, but that's about it. LFC bring vast revenue into this city. Everton don't and never have.It might make a difference to Everton if Everton aren't in the PL, but it won't really make a difference to the City of Liverpool or its prestige.If they go down it's because they deserve to go down. They've trodden water for the best part of 30 years. They've achieved nothing other than survival.The real big picture for the city is that Everton really need to start pulling their weight and start contributing something to a city whose name they baulk at saying. Cities and clubs have to earn prestige. The city has earned it culturally. LFC have earned it through endless hard work, guts and determination. Everton do nothing more than whinge and whine, whilst blaming everyone but themselves for their own mess. They have no prestige because they've earned none. They bring nothing to the table, so get nothing in return.Even if they go down their away end will still be filled regularly. New fanbases will get the opportunity to visit our city. Many will pop up to Anfield to have a look around and visit the club shops. Everton will be seen as a scalp because of their ex PL status.You never know, after the initial low of being relegated, their fans might even start to enjoy going to matches again. Different towns and cities to visit. Different teams to play against. Vying for the top of a lower division might actually be far more stimulating than endlessly and depressingly treading water in the PL.You are definitely correct in saying a lot of Reds have had it with everton. I have too. Ordinarily I'm ambivalent towards them. I don't dislike anyone unless I'm given damn good reason first. Sadly, their overall behavior since the 90s has been appalling, and it's done so much harm to this city. Their biggest contribution to the City of Liverpool since 1990 has been the ruination of the Merseyside Derby and the division this has created.My neighbour is a blue. One of my best mates is too. I'd feel for them if their club went down, but I'd not have any sympathy for their club or the large vindictive and destructive element that follow them. My neighbour stewards at Goodison (and Anfield) and even as a lifelong blue he won't steward the Gwladys Street anymore. He said it's full of horrible, coked-up idiots now.If Everton go down they'll simply be reaping what they've sown for decades now. They, and big swathes of their fanbase, have been self-harming and on self-destruct for a very long time. Sometimes, when people refuse to help themselves, you just have to let them get on with it. Only after everything implodes do they take responsibility for themselves.