Given the lot that is taking them over, the Everton fans would take this scenario.



My gut feeling is that 777 will drive them into administration quite quickly, and that Everton as the entity we have known it as for so long will disappear.



That is the fear for them. These 777 types come in built the stadium, then crash the club but retain the ground, restart the club as Everton24 and rent the ground to them making a profit from a football team, which is actually difficult to do, as an owner. That’s why they have been accused in the past of a hidden ownership, who were taking 5% interest on the mortgage loans via the Isle of Man.