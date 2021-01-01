« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 113373 times)

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,839
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 07:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 07:14:36 pm
Im going to pretend the Dave Kelly in that article is davek.
I wondered if he was Davek when I saw him on Granada Reports this evening.
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,616
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 07:33:02 pm »
PP on twitter...


Paddy Power
@paddypower
Farhad Moshiri has said that new owners 777 partners are the right fit for Everton, adding:

They also own Standard Liege, and they havent won a f*cking game yet either, so theyll be right at home.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,392
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 07:36:26 pm »
Paying on the never never.
Looks to me like theyll be taking money out of the club each year, to pay for the club.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,272
  • Kloppite
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 07:36:36 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:33:02 pm
PP on twitter...


Paddy Power
@paddypower
Farhad Moshiri has said that new owners 777 partners are the right fit for Everton, adding:

They also own Standard Liege, and they havent won a f*cking game yet either, so theyll be right at home.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao

I had to pinch that  ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,016
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 07:42:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:08:57 pm
What actual evidence is there that Chelsea or for that matter Everton would be a Saudi proxy though?

All we have in the case of Everton is that a minority owner of Newcastle was considering making an investment in 777. There are dozens and dozens of private equity companies that have a multitude of investors.

International Media Investments an Abu Dhabi based company has a joint billion-pound investment with Gerry Cardinale's Redbird Capital Partners. Does that somehow make Liverpool an Abu Dhabi proxy considering RedBird own a considerable chunk of LFC.

None that I know of. I'm sure people have posted links re Chelsea. As far as Everton are concerned, I'm just speculating on speculation. The issue isn't so much that Saudi buying up proxies is an actual thing -  it's that it seems to be quite possible if there are enough links to in the chain and enough shell companies floating about.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 07:43:12 pm »
If its true they pay less if they get relegated that is absolutely madness that can be allowed to happen. Given how many of their teams they currently own have gone down or close to it I wonder if they do that for all their purchases
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,016
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 07:47:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:58:43 pm
Fucking hell. They cant actually afford to pay for Everton in one go!

They are paying for it in instalments.  Theyre on Klarna lie, the rest of us :lmao

And Moshi La gets even less if they get relegated :lmao

As I recall, Moshiri's initial stake in Everton was relatively low, but he gradually increased it through loans converted to equity, which diluted the holdings of others?

Seems to me this is something similar perhaps? Moshiri is going to make a quick "exit" but the reality is he will be a silent partner. 777 will buy his stake by instalments, gradually pumping money in as they assume control of Moshiri's equity. And how Everton perform will determine the "price" of each instalment.

Moshiri won't really be gone, but the club will say he has to try and mitigate the impending damage from October 25th.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline De La Goal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • Me, Myself and LFC
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 07:48:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:46:27 pm
That attitude died around the time Everton last won a trophy. They like a rabid junkie, addicted to their own pain. They don't want help. They just want an enabler so they can keep juicing up on hate.

Sooner they're not stinking up the Premier League anymore, then better.

And if you're admiring "that other lot up the East Lancs" for having two top teams, you probably need to dip into the Abu Dhabi FC thread, mate. Nobody here is admiring Manchester. They have a team of cheats in blue and a Red Everton.

It's not about admiring Manchester. It's about wanting the best for our city. Being blinded by hate is self-defeating.

As for Everton - now that Boys From The Blackstuff is being revived, it seems apposite to quote George Malone: "I can't believe there's no hope".
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,068
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 07:49:53 pm »
:lmao Everton on layaway
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,016
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 07:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Today at 07:12:44 pm
Its tied in to the prosperity of the city and loads of people are from mixed families. I hate Pickford and I am honestly surprised that his fingers are still intact but its arl arse to want them destroyed. Just be grateful you were not born a blue thats enough.

How?

When Everton upsticks from Goodison, how will the local economy that depends on the fans manage? They're not all going to upsticks to BMD as well.

I don't want Everton destroyed, but they deserve to be in Div 2 for the way they have behaved, on and off the field. Be glad to see the back of them.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,045
  • Bird is the Word
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 07:55:10 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:58:43 pm
Fucking hell. They cant actually afford to pay for Everton in one go!

They are paying for it in instalments.  Theyre on Klarna lie, the rest of us :lmao

And Moshi La gets even less if they get relegated :lmao

Imagine managing a run down house for someone in the mafia who is under scrutiny. It's termite infested, has sewage leaks in the basement, faulty wiring, etc. And you need to sell it fast.
You can't have a legitimate realtor come over representing real buyers, with a real home inspector:
1. They are not going to help get it purchased without proper repairs and legal paperwork.
2. There is a good chance they are a going to report you to the authorities and get it condemned, causing a total loss

What you need to do is sell it to the $%^ing  shadiest slum-lord in town. Someone who will it rent out to unsuspecting, desperate tenants. They will pay you cash under the table, albeit at at fraction of the value, and by installments over time. But at least you would get something.

That's the situation Farhad finds himself in
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,016
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2371 on: Today at 07:55:30 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 07:43:12 pm
If its true they pay less if they get relegated that is absolutely madness that can be allowed to happen. Given how many of their teams they currently own have gone down or close to it I wonder if they do that for all their purchases

Are you saying it's in 777's interest for Everton to get relegated, so they pay less? Tell me more! :D

Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 07:48:58 pm
It's not about admiring Manchester. It's about wanting the best for our city. Being blinded by hate is self-defeating.

As for Everton - now that Boys From The Blackstuff is being revived, it seems apposite to quote George Malone: "I can't believe there's no hope".

You're the one who brought them up. Two, big successful clubs, like that lot down the other end of the East Lancs you said. I don't want any club to be successful the way Abu Dhab FC is successful, and neither should you.

The only hate is on their side. At most, we're indifferent. I want them gone because of their hate for us, not the other way around. Maybe relegation will be their version of rehab.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,947
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2372 on: Today at 08:00:17 pm »
We have played in more European cup finals than they have league titles.
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,947
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2373 on: Today at 08:02:04 pm »
Hope they get relegated (They won't) just to ask "You going to Bristol City on Saturday?"
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,016
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2374 on: Today at 08:04:20 pm »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 08:00:17 pm
We have played in more European cup finals than they have league titles.

I look forward to the day we can say we have as many European Cups as they have league titles.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,060
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2375 on: Today at 08:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:50:59 pm
How?

When Everton upsticks from Goodison, how will the local economy that depends on the fans manage? They're not all going to upsticks to BMD as well.

I don't want Everton destroyed, but they deserve to be in Div 2 for the way they have behaved, on and off the field. Be glad to see the back of them.

I've said this before in the old thread, they're going to do a lot of damage to a lot of businesses on Goodison/City/County/Walton Roads, literally wiping thousands off their income. The Sing Fong must take a couple of grand at least on match days, that's the level of loss we are talking about. The move to BMD will mean the bitters have no choice but to eat and drink in the ground, so the money goes into EFC not the city. They all live in Liverpool anyway, so they don't need hotel rooms etc like we do.

They do deserve to be severly punished for the way they've conducted business. Uzzys involvement should have been investigated too
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,872
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2376 on: Today at 08:24:56 pm »
Shite
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,150
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2377 on: Today at 08:29:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:10:13 pm
I've said this before in the old thread, they're going to do a lot of damage to a lot of businesses on Goodison/City/County/Walton Roads, literally wiping thousands off their income. The Sing Fong must take a couple of grand at least on match days, that's the level of loss we are talking about. The move to BMD will mean the bitters have no choice but to eat and drink in the ground, so the money goes into EFC not the city. They all live in Liverpool anyway, so they don't need hotel rooms etc like we do.

They do deserve to be severly punished for the way they've conducted business. Uzzys involvement should have been investigated too

Ashley Young will be eating next door
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2378 on: Today at 08:35:04 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 07:55:10 pm
Imagine managing a run down house for someone in the mafia who is under scrutiny. It's termite infested, has sewage leaks in the basement, faulty wiring, etc. And you need to sell it fast.
You can't have a legitimate realtor come over representing real buyers, with a real home inspector:
1. They are not going to help get it purchased without proper repairs and legal paperwork.
2. There is a good chance they are a going to report you to the authorities and get it condemned, causing a total loss

What you need to do is sell it to the $%^ing  shadiest slum-lord in town. Someone who will it rent out to unsuspecting, desperate tenants. They will pay you cash under the table, albeit at at fraction of the value, and by installments over time. But at least you would get something.

That's the situation Farhad finds himself in
That's a brilliant way to explain it ha.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 