Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 03:37:29 pm
Not enjoying this at all. We've all got family/friends who are Blues (certainly those of us from Liverpool) and know how much they're hurting.

Getting one over on them is fine. But wishing another dodgy owner/relegation/oblivion on them is, frankly, inhumane.

It's always better when both teams are doing well - as they were in the 70s and 80s and, relatively speaking, under Moyes. Can't see those days coming back any day soon, mind.

Yeah, they were very supportive when we were i deep shit.

Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:47:28 pm
Yeah, they were very supportive when we were i deep shit.



No need to stoop to the level of some of their supporters though
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:56:43 pm
The Esk (as mentioned above) reckons that the main creditors will block it as it loads more debt onto the club, which they dont want as it makes their loans more risky. Unless of course they get their loans repaid as part of the deal. (Including early repayment penalties?) MSP are into them for a serious wedge (is it £250m) as are Media Rights. Repaying the debts alone up front will stick a hefty weight on the club.

Link to the Esks full article.

https://theesk.org/2023/09/15/significant-barriers-to-conclusion-of-moshiri-777-partners-agreement/
Esk makes a good point that Moshi has now shown his hand. If this deal fails he can't hereafter pretend that he is committed to the club considering that he clearly tried to offload it to a bunch of dodgy chancers at a huge loss.

That suggests he wants out at almost any cost.

Anyone have any idea how much of a haircut he'll be taking if this goes through?
You just know the minute Everton are sold that Putin goes and Usmanov has his funding flows restored.
Everton
    • Flat Back Four
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:07:11 pm
Just driving on the North Wales Expressway this morning when a car drove past with a 'BOO 4 BLU' registration plate.

A Red taking the piss or a disgruntled Bitter?

Are there any gruntled ones?
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:47:28 pm
Yeah, they were very supportive when we were i deep shit.

Yeah, I thought someone would bring that up.

Well, there's a dickhead element in every team's support. Including ours. Never got any of that from the many Blues I know personally. And, you know, rise above.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:14:55 pm
Some mention of PIF providing the money for 777 to buy Everton.

Any more on this point?

The reason I ask is that this deal just seems very odd. I've noted the quotes from 777 owners that they believe football is yet to reach its commercial potential, but even if you accept that (and looking at their current team portfolio), the purchase of Everton surely represents by far their biggest investment risk??

Its clear that they aren't that keen on investing their own dough in the playing squads of the teams they own, and there is still the possibility that Everton are in a relegation scrap this season. Given the financial outlay, the stadium requiring payment etc, how does this sit with 777 if they go down?

This all seems very odd.
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 04:24:47 pm
Yeah, I thought someone would bring that up.

Well, there's a dickhead element in every team's support. Including ours. Never got any of that from the many Blues I know personally. And, you know, rise above.
This lot have totally ruined the derby with their over the top hatred, both on and off the pitch. They basked in the glory of Pickford nearly ending Virgils career.
Sooner they are gone the better.
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 03:37:29 pm
Not enjoying this at all. We've all got family/friends who are Blues (certainly those of us from Liverpool) and know how much they're hurting.

Getting one over on them is fine. But wishing another dodgy owner/relegation/oblivion on them is, frankly, inhumane.

It's always better when both teams are doing well - as they were in the 70s and 80s and, relatively speaking, under Moyes. Can't see those days coming back any day soon, mind.

If they get relegated, it'll be down to their incompetence, not a bunch of Reds wishing it into existence.
Quote from: De La Goal on Today at 04:24:47 pm
Yeah, I thought someone would bring that up.

Well, there's a dickhead element in every team's support. Including ours. Never got any of that from the many Blues I know personally. And, you know, rise above.

You are living in a tight vacuum if you dont think the majority of their support arent vicious and vindictive towards Liverpool. They can absolutely get in the sea these days.
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 03:20:40 pm
Yep this is the endgame. And the state/oil clubs probably don't care as much either way (eg City could invent a billion dollar broadcasting deal to show their games on a few hundred screens in Abu Dhabi) so we must be close to a threshold now of votes.

I think its 14 clubs required to vote on such a change. If you assume the ten* US owned would do so, and in the two oil clubs, and Spurs would be for it too, knowing Levy. So just one more needed.

*ten for now, nine when Everton go down next May.

Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 04:31:24 pm
Any more on this point?

The reason I ask is that this deal just seems very odd. I've noted the quotes from 777 owners that they believe football is yet to reach its commercial potential, but even if you accept that (and looking at their current team portfolio), the purchase of Everton surely represents by far their biggest investment risk??

Its clear that they aren't that keen on investing their own dough in the playing squads of the teams they own, and there is still the possibility that Everton are in a relegation scrap this season. Given the financial outlay, the stadium requiring payment etc, how does this sit with 777 if they go down?

This all seems very odd.

Just had a quick Google and Bloomberg were reporting last March that Staveleys firm PCP, who co-own Saudicastle, were in talks with 777 about investment.

It's worrying it they did strike a deal and PIF are funneling money into 777 via PCP.
Loan sharks to the left of me, hedge funds to the right. Here I am, stuck in the middle with Bill.
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:03:07 pm
No need to stoop to the level of some of their supporters though

They reveled in it when we were in danger of going under, they've poisoned the derby with their out & out hate, see their reaction to Pickford on Virgil in the derby, then them setting fireworks going off after the champions league final last year.

 They live just to get one over on us which is why they're in the mess they're in

Fuck em.
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 04:47:16 pm
I think its 14 clubs required to vote on such a change. If you assume the ten* US owned would do so, and in the two oil clubs, and Spurs would be for it too, knowing Levy. So just one more needed.

*ten for now, nine when Everton go down next May.



Can only imagine the faux outrage from Neville and Sky if it happens.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:55:26 pm
Loan sharks to the left of me, hedge funds to the right. Here I am, stuck in the middle with Boo.
Fixed that ;)
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:49:43 pm
Just had a quick Google and Bloomberg were reporting last March that Staveleys firm PCP, who co-own Saudicastle, were in talks with 777 about investment.

It's worrying it they did strike a deal and PIF are funneling money into 777 via PCP.

Thanks mate. Christ above!
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:49:43 pm
Just had a quick Google and Bloomberg were reporting last March that Staveleys firm PCP, who co-own Saudicastle, were in talks with 777 about investment.

It's worrying it they did strike a deal and PIF are funneling money into 777 via PCP.

Well it seems that the Chelsea takeover was a Saudi front, could well be this is the same. Not like they're bothering to hide it, and the PL are glacially slow to react to anything.

Could well be all Everton's debts magically disappear and they spend £200m in January.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:49:43 pm
Just had a quick Google and Bloomberg were reporting last March that Staveleys firm PCP, who co-own Saudicastle, were in talks with 777 about investment.

It's worrying it they did strike a deal and PIF are funneling money into 777 via PCP.

Well, the Saudis already own 2 Premier League clubs, and Everton are perfect candidates for sportswashing ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:04:21 pm
Well, the Saudis already own 2 Premier League clubs, and Everton are perfect candidates for sportswashing ...

This kind of shit isn't sortswashing though, as 777 will be the face of the ownership, not some Saudi headlopper, this is taking over clubs in the league in covert takeovers. Whatever is going on, it's not healthy for the PL.
the irony would be Moshiri losing a shed load of his investment by selling up to a sportswasher.
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 05:04:21 pm
Well, the Saudis already own 2 Premier League clubs, and Everton are perfect candidates for sportswashing ...

Why do you keep on posting this as fact when you have absolutely no evidence?
