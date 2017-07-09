Wow, didn't know they had that much of Hertha. Must be some way of getting around it then.
So does Bill finally get the heave ho? Will he finally say what happened to the Arteta money?
What's your favourite Moshiri memory? It's hard to pick any one in particular as they're all so special. But it was probably his never-ending cycle of hiring a manager, letting him buy a load of players, then hiring a director of football with a completely different outlook, letting him buy even more players, then sacking the manager and instead of getting the DoF to hire a new manager, getting Chairman Bill to pick one. Magic stuff.Although buying Ben Godfrey for £25m is hard to beat.
Some mention of PIF providing the money for 777 to buy Everton.
That first summer is hard to top. Moshiri cleared their debt (they were borrowing from future TV revenue back then too), they sold Lukaku for a huge fee and had a big offer for Barkley which they rejected (then sold him for a pittance a few months later). They had a genuine opportunity to rebuild their attack which had basically just become Lukaku/Barkley at that point. Instead they bought Rooney to play as a slow #10, Sigurdsson to play as a slow #10 and Klaassen to play as a slow #10. They pissed all of their money up the wall and blew up their wage structure, all to end up with a Big Sam rescue job.
