Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Online Dim Glas

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 11:50:24 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:36:59 am
Wow, didn't know they had that much of Hertha. Must be some way of getting around it then.

they own that percentage of the investor shares, not voting shares. 51% of the voting shares still and always belong to the fans.

777 bought out the shares held by Lars Windhorst through his Peil Investment group.
Offline Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 11:54:00 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 11:00:37 am
So does Bill finally get the heave ho? Will he finally say what happened to the Arteta money?

Bill gets to stay and they change their name to 778 partners.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline No666

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 12:14:55 pm »
Some mention of PIF providing the money for 777 to buy Everton.
Online Schmidt

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 12:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:24:56 am
What's your favourite Moshiri memory? It's hard to pick any one in particular as they're all so special. But it was probably his never-ending cycle of hiring a manager, letting him buy a load of players, then hiring a director of football with a completely different outlook, letting him buy even more players, then sacking the manager and instead of getting the DoF to hire a new manager, getting Chairman Bill to pick one. Magic stuff.

Although buying Ben Godfrey for £25m is hard to beat.



That first summer is hard to top. Moshiri cleared their debt (they were borrowing from future TV revenue back then too), they sold Lukaku for a huge fee and had a big offer for Barkley which they rejected (then sold him for a pittance a few months later). They had a genuine opportunity to rebuild their attack which had basically just become Lukaku/Barkley at that point. Instead they bought Rooney to play as a slow #10, Sigurdsson to play as a slow #10 and Klaassen to play as a slow #10. They pissed all of their money up the wall and blew up their wage structure, all to end up with a Big Sam rescue job.
Offline lfc_col

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 12:22:11 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:14:55 pm
Some mention of PIF providing the money for 777 to buy Everton.

Well i am sure they can spare the £2 or £3 to buy the Ev  :D ;D
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Online Ray K

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 12:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:16:25 pm
That first summer is hard to top. Moshiri cleared their debt (they were borrowing from future TV revenue back then too), they sold Lukaku for a huge fee and had a big offer for Barkley which they rejected (then sold him for a pittance a few months later). They had a genuine opportunity to rebuild their attack which had basically just become Lukaku/Barkley at that point. Instead they bought Rooney to play as a slow #10, Sigurdsson to play as a slow #10 and Klaassen to play as a slow #10. They pissed all of their money up the wall and blew up their wage structure, all to end up with a Big Sam rescue job.
The story goes that Steve Walsh wanted Sigurddson, Koeman wanted Klaasen, and Kenwright wanted Rooney. So they bought all 3.

Then on the last day of the window they bought Nikola Vlasic, who was an attacking midfielder. Marvellous stuff.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Dench57

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 12:40:05 pm »
Loving Everton's business this summer.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 12:44:04 pm »
This is most definitely not going to end well. Moshiri clearly desperate and it is a fair assumption that the deal won't go through and even if it does, these people are a horror show
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Raid

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 12:55:20 pm »
They are going down this season. Finally.
