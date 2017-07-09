What's your favourite Moshiri memory? It's hard to pick any one in particular as they're all so special. But it was probably his never-ending cycle of hiring a manager, letting him buy a load of players, then hiring a director of football with a completely different outlook, letting him buy even more players, then sacking the manager and instead of getting the DoF to hire a new manager, getting Chairman Bill to pick one. Magic stuff.



Although buying Ben Godfrey for £25m is hard to beat.







That first summer is hard to top. Moshiri cleared their debt (they were borrowing from future TV revenue back then too), they sold Lukaku for a huge fee and had a big offer for Barkley which they rejected (then sold him for a pittance a few months later). They had a genuine opportunity to rebuild their attack which had basically just become Lukaku/Barkley at that point. Instead they bought Rooney to play as a slow #10, Sigurdsson to play as a slow #10 and Klaassen to play as a slow #10. They pissed all of their money up the wall and blew up their wage structure, all to end up with a Big Sam rescue job.