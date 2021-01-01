While I get what you're saying, I feel you're engaging in a bit of semantics. You're overlooking the pain, misery and suffering Everton fans could have to endure, perhaps for years.



The club as a competitive entity could effectively be destroyed. Worst case scenario is that it may exist for a period of time only on paper - with no ground, players, assets or employees to speak of, just waiting for someone to pick up the name and revive it.



You're right that it's very hard to erase a football club from existence, because ultimately the fanbase will always be there. But the club as we know it, founded in 1878, IS in very real danger of ceasing to exist. And while it may indeed morph into something new that has to pull itself together in the lower leagues, to argue the point over its name being around in some form is, I think, an oversimplification.



Bury had to fight off multiple winding up orders and ultimately merged with Bury AFC. There's no telling if that could happen to Everton at this point, but I think it's a mistake to dismiss it as a possibility, or just assume they'll be no worse off that Portsmouth, Leeds or Leicester were.



It's not semantics at all, I'm being clear that in my opinion, in the event of a relegation, they will not be affected anywhere near as much as some seem to think.That's not to say that they can carry on as they are if they are relegated. Big changes will be needed, probably inc. change of ownership, complete restructuring of their finances, selling off any valuable player assets etc. BMD carrying on will depend on someone willing to take it on and put the money in. But there will be a way out because there usually is for football clubs.Of course, anything's possible. I just don't think the likelihood of them ceasing to exist - by any definition of the term - is anywhere near as high as some people are suggesting; I don't even think they'll get to the point of having to morph into something new.But of course the likelihood being low (IMO) doesn't mean it's totally absent. It could happen, if everything goes against them. Just not very likely, in my viewAnd to be clear, saying they won't cease to exist isn't saying they won't go through an absolutely torrid time. They probably will. Lol.