Everton - The Unflushables

rob1966

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 06:39:53 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:56:36 pm
No chance of that because Finch Farm is not in the City Of Liverpool council area, remember the Kirkby proposals, & KEIPOC campaign group?

 They are so small time, they couldn't even bring themselves to mention City Of Liverpool in the name of that campaign group, which could be great fun when you bumped into them, as to ask them what City are you on about, then name every other City apart from Liverpool, to see if they finally mention Liverpool, most likely through gritted teeth. ;D

Stupid fucking idiots never realised 99% of Kirkby are Scouse anyway. The families who moved there in the 60's, like mine, are all from the City (Scotty/Walton and Everton) for mine and then the kids were either born in Fazak like our kid or Walton. Our address was always Kirkby, Liverpool. If they couldn't move within the City, they could and should have moved heaven and earth to build as close as possible to the M57/East Lancs - TJ Morris/DHL has that massive site in Gillmoss which would have been perfect.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 06:50:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:55:00 pm
That Arteta money gag will never get old.
People love a mystery to be fair, and it's one of the biggest cold cases there is.
4pool

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 06:57:27 pm
Should Everton finish BMD and move into the new stadium...

How much would they get for Goodison Park once they put it up for sale?
Fromola

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 07:27:08 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:39:24 pm
Well it's an alluring thought but none of that means going out of existence, which was the point at hand.

Leicester once needed the crisp-botherer, and his consortium, to personally give them money in order to stay afloat. Not too long afterwards they won the PL title.

Football clubs tend to survive things that other buisnesses and organisations don't.

But we shall see

Leicester were bankrupt and went into administration. They'd been relegated the season before and were set to move into their new ground. Obviously they're still here.

I think people conflate going into administration with going bust altogether which isn't the case in football (the building company doing the ARE going into administration might be different).

One day a biggish club might well go bust in England and have to reform in non league. Everton won't be the first though.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 07:30:11 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:39:53 pm
Stupid fucking idiots never realised 99% of Kirkby are Scouse anyway. The families who moved there in the 60's, like mine, are all from the City (Scotty/Walton and Everton) for mine and then the kids were either born in Fazak like our kid or Walton. Our address was always Kirkby, Liverpool. If they couldn't move within the City, they could and should have moved heaven and earth to build as close as possible to the M57/East Lancs - TJ Morris/DHL has that massive site in Gillmoss which would have been perfect.

I don't think that was the right move for them but Everton fans were generally ambivalent about going there with many supportive (at least in an official vote that passed). It was only when Liverpool fans started with the "City is ours" chant and other piss taking that they went against it.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 07:49:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:30:11 pm
I don't think that was the right move for them but Everton fans were generally ambivalent about going there with many supportive (at least in an official vote that passed). It was only when Liverpool fans started with the "City is ours" chant and other piss taking that they went against it.
So you're saying it was our fault? ;D
rob1966

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:11:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:30:11 pm
I don't think that was the right move for them but Everton fans were generally ambivalent about going there with many supportive (at least in an official vote that passed). It was only when Liverpool fans started with the "City is ours" chant and other piss taking that they went against it.

It was a great site, loads of space to build the stadium and a training complex, easy access to the Lancs/M57  - A555/M56/Runcorn Bridge/M57 route to/from Rhyl. Far better than where the white elephant is being built
Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:13:17 pm
And they've been trying that "the city is ours" line ever since, for the dumbest of reasons, like renting a floor of the Liver building.

So cringe
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:22:28 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:57:27 pm
Should Everton finish BMD and move into the new stadium...

How much would they get for Goodison Park once they put it up for sale?
They'd make 100s of pounds for the reclaimed wood alone, £25 for the cuckoo clock, the real money would be for that new boiler.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:47:26 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:57:27 pm
Should Everton finish BMD and move into the new stadium...

How much would they get for Goodison Park once they put it up for sale?

If they had any sense they would develop it themselves.
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:47:34 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:57:27 pm
Should Everton finish BMD and move into the new stadium...

How much would they get for Goodison Park once they put it up for sale?
Half eaten Mars Bar and a bag of Wotsits.
Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:52:33 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:47:34 pm
Half eaten Mars Bar and a bag of Wotsits.
Too much red in that, lid
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:07:14 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:39:24 pm
Well it's an alluring thought but none of that means going out of existence, which was the point at hand.

Leicester once needed the crisp-botherer, and his consortium, to personally give them money in order to stay afloat. Not too long afterwards they won the PL title.

Football clubs tend to survive things that other buisnesses and organisations don't.

But we shall see

While I get what you're saying, I feel you're engaging in a bit of semantics. You're overlooking the pain, misery and suffering Everton fans could have to endure, perhaps for years.

The club as a competitive entity could effectively be destroyed. Worst case scenario is that it may exist for a period of time only on paper - with no ground, players, assets or employees to speak of, just waiting for someone to pick up the name and revive it.

You're right that it's very hard to erase a football club from existence, because ultimately the fanbase will always be there. But the club as we know it, founded in 1878, IS in very real danger of ceasing to exist. And while it may indeed morph into something new that has to pull itself together in the lower leagues, to argue the point over its name being around in some form is, I think, an oversimplification.

Bury had to fight off multiple winding up orders and ultimately merged with Bury AFC. There's no telling if that could happen to Everton at this point, but I think it's a mistake to dismiss it as a possibility, or just assume they'll be no worse off that Portsmouth, Leeds or Leicester were.
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:08:47 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:27:08 pm
Leicester were bankrupt and went into administration. They'd been relegated the season before and were set to move into their new ground. Obviously they're still here.

I think people conflate going into administration with going bust altogether which isn't the case in football (the building company doing the ARE going into administration might be different).

One day a biggish club might well go bust in England and have to reform in non league. Everton won't be the first though.

They love a first though
Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:29:35 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:07:14 pm
While I get what you're saying, I feel you're engaging in a bit of semantics. You're overlooking the pain, misery and suffering Everton fans could have to endure, perhaps for years.

The club as a competitive entity could effectively be destroyed. Worst case scenario is that it may exist for a period of time only on paper - with no ground, players, assets or employees to speak of, just waiting for someone to pick up the name and revive it.

You're right that it's very hard to erase a football club from existence, because ultimately the fanbase will always be there. But the club as we know it, founded in 1878, IS in very real danger of ceasing to exist. And while it may indeed morph into something new that has to pull itself together in the lower leagues, to argue the point over its name being around in some form is, I think, an oversimplification.

Bury had to fight off multiple winding up orders and ultimately merged with Bury AFC. There's no telling if that could happen to Everton at this point, but I think it's a mistake to dismiss it as a possibility, or just assume they'll be no worse off that Portsmouth, Leeds or Leicester were.
It's not semantics at all, I'm being clear that in my opinion, in the event of a relegation, they will not be affected anywhere near as much as some seem to think.

That's not to say that they can carry on as they are if they are relegated. Big changes will be needed, probably inc. change of ownership, complete restructuring of their finances, selling off any valuable player assets etc. BMD carrying on will depend on someone willing to take it on and put the money in. But there will be a way out because there usually is for football clubs.

Of course, anything's possible. I just don't think the likelihood of them ceasing to exist - by any definition of the term - is anywhere near as high as some people are suggesting; I don't even think they'll get to the point of having to morph into something new.

But of course the likelihood being low (IMO) doesn't mean it's totally absent. It could happen, if everything goes against them. Just not very likely, in my view

And to be clear, saying they won't cease to exist isn't saying they won't go through an absolutely torrid time. They probably will.  Lol.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:33:36 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:29:35 pm
It's not semantics at all, I'm being clear that in my opinion, in the event of a relegation, they will not be affected anywhere near as much as some seem to think.

That's not to say that they can carry on as they are if they are relegated. Big chnages will be needed, inc. change of ownership, complete restructuring of their finances, selling off any valuable player assets etc. BMD carrying on will depend on someone willing to take it on and put the money in. But there will be a way out because there usually is for football clubs.

Of course, anything's possible. I just don't think the likelihood of them ceasing to exist - by any definition of the term - is anywhere near as high as some people are suggesting; I don't even think they'll get to the point of having to morph into something new.

But of course the likelihood being low (IMO) doesn't mean it's totally absent. It could happen, if everything goes against them. Just not very likely, in my view

Well I guess we will know soon enough. Even if they get off with a wrist slapping on October 25th, it's likely only a stay of execution.
MrGrumpy

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:38:58 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:57:27 pm
Should Everton finish BMD and move into the new stadium...

How much would they get for Goodison Park once they put it up for sale?
The land is worthless, Woodison is more toxic than Chernobyl!
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:47:23 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:38:58 pm
The land is worthless, Woodison is more toxic than Chernobyl!
If Stone Tape Theory has any substance to it, I'd never buy or rent a property built on the old Goodison site. Imagine the misery, depression, anger and bitterness that has seeped into the earth there. Residents will be overcome with a terrible sense of despair that hangs in the air.
TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:58:20 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:47:23 pm
If Stone Tape Theory has any substance to it, I'd never buy or rent a property built on the old Goodison site. Imagine the misery, depression, anger and bitterness that has seeped into the earth there. Residents will be overcome with a terrible sense of despair that hangs in the air.
Youd be in bed having a kip, and some deranged  bitter blueshite ghost would appear and try to drag you through a portal into a parallel Bullens end moaning..ifithadnerbeenfer over and over, interleaved with ghostly boos
Qston

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:14:01 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 09:29:35 pm
It's not semantics at all, I'm being clear that in my opinion, in the event of a relegation, they will not be affected anywhere near as much as some seem to think.

That's not to say that they can carry on as they are if they are relegated. Big changes will be needed, probably inc. change of ownership, complete restructuring of their finances, selling off any valuable player assets etc. BMD carrying on will depend on someone willing to take it on and put the money in. But there will be a way out because there usually is for football clubs.

Of course, anything's possible. I just don't think the likelihood of them ceasing to exist - by any definition of the term - is anywhere near as high as some people are suggesting; I don't even think they'll get to the point of having to morph into something new.

But of course the likelihood being low (IMO) doesn't mean it's totally absent. It could happen, if everything goes against them. Just not very likely, in my view

And to be clear, saying they won't cease to exist isn't saying they won't go through an absolutely torrid time. They probably will.  Lol.

I don't think anyone is suggesting that could or would cease to exist (I sincerely hope they don't for so many reasons). However, if they did go into administration then it will lead to a good few years of building back up to something resembling a potential PL team. A new stadium and a healthy level of support each week will see them as one the wealthier championship clubs.

The fact is that they have fucked themselves financially for a good few years unless they win the owner lottery - and even then FFP etc comes into play yet again
4pool

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:24:44 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:47:26 pm
If they had any sense they would develop it themselves.

With what money though? They're skint as it is. They don't need any more debt.


If they get relegated, they'll need a sale to fend of all the loan sharks they owe money to.

So was just curious as to how much they might get for a sale.


I do appreciate all the other answers though.. :lmao
I do believe SOS is onto something there.. :lmao
Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:27:02 pm
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:14:01 pm
I don't think anyone is suggesting that could or would cease to exist (I sincerely hope they don't for so many reasons).
That seemed to be the idea being floated back when this conversation started. Mind you I only came into it to give Fromola my support ;D

Quote
However, if they did go into administration then it will lead to a good few years of building back up to something resembling a potential PL team. A new stadium and a healthy level of support each week will see them as one the wealthier championship clubs.

The fact is that they have fucked themselves financially for a good few years unless they win the owner lottery - and even then FFP etc comes into play yet again
Sure, but I've not disputed any of that
Qston

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:34:58 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:27:02 pm
That seemed to be the idea being floated back when this conversation started. Mind you I only came into it to give Fromola my support ;D
Sure, but I've not disputed any of that

Fromola?!  It's been a weird day today  ;D
PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:37:04 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:57:27 pm
Should Everton finish BMD and move into the new stadium...

How much would they get for Goodison Park once they put it up for sale?

I think that both the unfinished BMD and Goodison will be sold by the liquidators ...
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:37:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:58:20 pm
Youd be in bed having a kip, and some deranged  bitter blueshite ghost would appear and try to drag you through a portal into a parallel Bullens end moaning..ifithadnerbeenfer over and over, interleaved with ghostly boos
My God. Imagine it.

Anguished, disembodied screams heard long into the night. Cries of "handball" waking you up. Ghostly toddlers being thrown around your bedroom. Mysterious spray painted messages seeping through your wallpaper that keep reappearing even after you've scrubbed the walls clean. Cushions being thrown down the stairs.
Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 10:45:21 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:37:16 pm
My God. Imagine it.

Anguished, disembodied screams heard long into the night. Cries of "handball" waking you up. Ghostly toddlers being thrown around your bedroom. Mysterious spray painted messages seeping through your wallpaper that keep reappearing even after you've scrubbed the walls clean. Cushions being thrown down the stairs.
Your bedsheets would keep vanishing then turning up outside Rafa's neighbours' house
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 11:01:07 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:38:58 pm
The land is worthless, Woodison is more toxic than Chernobyl!

Even stopping the mockery for a moment, the location doesn't seem like an ideal one to attract the property developers throwing up apartment blocks all over the city due to it being a further out than most of them.

Their best bet is probably to hope that we buy it in order to build a multi-storey carpark.  ;D
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 11:17:04 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 10:45:21 pm
Your bedsheets would keep vanishing then turning up outside Rafa's neighbours' house
;D
