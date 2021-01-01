Well it's an alluring thought but none of that means going out of existence, which was the point at hand.
Leicester once needed the crisp-botherer, and his consortium, to personally give them money in order to stay afloat. Not too long afterwards they won the PL title.
Football clubs tend to survive things that other buisnesses and organisations don't.
But we shall see
While I get what you're saying, I feel you're engaging in a bit of semantics. You're overlooking the pain, misery and suffering Everton fans could have to endure, perhaps for years.
The club as a competitive entity could
effectively be destroyed. Worst case scenario is that it may exist for a period of time only on paper - with no ground, players, assets or employees to speak of, just waiting for someone to pick up the name and revive it.
You're right that it's very hard to erase a football club from existence, because ultimately the fanbase will always be there. But the club as we know it, founded in 1878, IS in very real danger of ceasing to exist. And while it may indeed morph into something new that has to pull itself together in the lower leagues, to argue the point over its name being around in some form is, I think, an oversimplification.
Bury had to fight off multiple winding up orders and ultimately merged with Bury AFC. There's no telling if that could happen to Everton at this point, but I think it's a mistake to dismiss it as a possibility, or just assume they'll be no worse off that Portsmouth, Leeds or Leicester were.