No, it would have made financial sense for one team - they didn't have a pot to piss in, so they were hoping to leech off us, we'd be the ones carry 90% of the costs. As a club, we'd have lost the lure/attraction of Anfield, we'd have suffered due to the pitch being overplayed. AC Milan are building their own stadium and Inter are doing the same, Roma and Lazio are going their seperate ways - shared stadia don't work



Completely agree Rob. I was never a fan of the idea of a groundshare or indeed a new stadium. That isn`t just for sentimental reasons, but the fact is we have one of the most famous stadiums in world football and a lot of our 'mystique' is because of the Kop and the atmosphere. Lose that and it all would have become a bit soulless. What the owners have done is fantastic. Managed to significantly increase capacity without spending ludicrous sums and enhance what we already have. There is also room for further expansion if necessary/cost effective.As many have said, where Everton have gone wrong is the constant comparison and chip on their shoulder about us. It is a complete waste of time and energy to compare. Everton are a genuinely historic and good club - but the constant attempts at one upmanship are not helping them. They are not comparing like with like. That is no criticism of Everton as a club - just a fact. They have also spent money like an old fella trying to play some sort of kids computer game. There was no overarching plan. This was all typified that summer that they, and the likes of gibbon hands, were lauding them as having "won the transfer window". What that really meant was "we have spent more than them" irrespective of who on and whether they were actually what they needed or were any good.The day they can stop worrying about us, is the day they can start rebuilding properly. Sadly I think a lot of this is too late. They are in a dire financial position and with the very real prospect of relegation and/or administration.Oh, and they are shite.