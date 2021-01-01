« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The Unflushables

Offline RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 08:43:48 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:12:23 am
It is amazing to think Sunderland's Stadium of Light (49,000) only cost £24m just over 20 years ago and the new Stadium of Shite is costing £750m.
Millenium Stadium which is far superior to Wembley cost £121 million.

74000 stadium with a retractable roof would be a billion and half today.

Arsenal Emirates built in 2006 was just under £400 million.

Moores and Parry were fucking useless, if they had plans to move away from Anfield into Stanley park they could have got a loan for 20 years and had a brand spanking stadium with a roof for peanuts in today's money. We'd played 2 cup finals there in 2001, seen with their own eyes how fantastic it was, we could have done the same, they just dithered over the whole Stadium issue.

They were so smallminded for a club of our size, right at the beginning of the cash boom in Football.




Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 09:00:24 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:43:48 am
Millenium Stadium which is far superior to Wembley cost £121 million.

74000 stadium with a retractable roof would be a billion and half today.

Arsenal Emirates built in 2006 was just under £400 million.

Moores and Parry were fucking useless, if they had plans to move away from Anfield into Stanley park they could have got a loan for 20 years and had a brand spanking stadium with a roof for peanuts in today's money. We'd played 2 cup finals there in 2001, seen with their own eyes how fantastic it was, we could have done the same, they just dithered over the whole Stadium issue.

They were so smallminded for a club of our size, right at the beginning of the cash boom in Football.

Moores just wasn't a businessman.  I'll be honest though, I'm much happier that we stayed at Anfield and redeveloped the stadium, rather than ended up with the Parry bowl in Stanley Park. The bits of the Kemlyn, Paddock, Main and Anny I went in as a kid are still there and I love to show my kids, they've been in every part of the old ground, I'm a nostalgic arl fucker me.



Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 09:03:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm
Yes, if they had a real plan in place, they could have done what Athletic Bilbao did ...





With a bit of thought, ie buying up the houses when they were dirt cheap and community spirit they could have easily redeveloped - moving the school wasn't really an option unless they got planning permission to build it on Stanley Park, I've family living off City Road and Goodison Road, so I know how tight it is there, but with a bit of clever design, they could have built a state of the art school within the structure of the stands instead.



Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 09:08:31 am »
Moores and Parry never took a risk. They always focused on what might go wrong. Didn't want to piss off the locals by expanding Anfield; didn't want to risk the finances borrowing money for a new stadium, so put the club up for sale.

Ironically, the one risk they took was selling up to a couple of con men. Blithering incompetents, the pair of them. Well meaning idiots, but idiots nonetheless.





Offline Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 09:43:37 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:23:45 pm
I remember a bunch of Evertonians pushing for groundshare around 2008/9. One asked me why I was opposed to it - I said it showed a lack of ambition on behalf of both clubs. But privately, I also believed Everton were not capable of following through and that LFC would end up carrying them.

They are already figurative parasites - a groundshare would have made them literal parasites. They would have wanted everything 50/50, but there's no way they would have contributed 50/50.

I might - only MIGHT mind - have tolerated a temporary arrangement at Anfield if they chose to demolish and rebuild Goodison, as a goodwill gesture. But they wouldn't have thanked us for it. They would have demanded purple fucking seats. And if the redevelopment had stalled (likely) we would have ended up stuck with them. Between Anderson and Bradley leaning on the club, they would have been buried into us like a fucking tic.

Always found it weird the way the footballing media etc always talked up.a groundshare. Never in any other city though.



Offline Dull Tools

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 10:12:07 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:43:37 am
Always found it weird the way the footballing media etc always talked up.a groundshare. Never in any other city though.
There aren't many other citys where both teams were looking to move grounds at the same time. I don't like the idea but obviously would have made financial sense for both teams.


Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 10:22:56 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:12:07 am
There aren't many other citys where both teams were looking to move grounds at the same time. I don't like the idea but obviously would have made financial sense for both teams.

No, it would have made financial sense for one team - they didn't have a pot to piss in, so they were hoping to leech off us, we'd be the ones carry 90% of the costs. As a club, we'd have lost the lure/attraction of Anfield, we'd have suffered due to the pitch being overplayed. AC Milan are building their own stadium and Inter are doing the same, Roma and Lazio are going their seperate ways - shared stadia don't work



Offline Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 10:30:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:45:49 pm
It's one these "I've been told by.." things, but yes, I was told by someone who knows that their attitude is "we will tie you up in court for decades if we feel like it" as they have an army of very expensive lawyers working for them

It'd be funny if the PL got serious and it backfired on city, they want each one investigated individually then when the PL proves each one they apply a suitable penalty, nothing excessive just 3 points per incident and a trophy removed for every other one, points deduction suspended until they have a complete set of 38 deductions and they are relegated with remaining deductions suspended until they are next in the PL.  ;D


Offline Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 10:34:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:56 am
No, it would have made financial sense for one team - they didn't have a pot to piss in, so they were hoping to leech off us, we'd be the ones carry 90% of the costs. As a club, we'd have lost the lure/attraction of Anfield, we'd have suffered due to the pitch being overplayed. AC Milan are building their own stadium and Inter are doing the same, Roma and Lazio are going their seperate ways - shared stadia don't work

Completely agree Rob. I was never a fan of the idea of a groundshare or indeed a new stadium. That isn`t just for sentimental reasons, but the fact is we have one of the most famous stadiums in world football and a lot of our 'mystique' is because of the Kop and the atmosphere. Lose that and it all would have become a bit soulless. What the owners have done is fantastic. Managed to significantly increase capacity without spending ludicrous sums and enhance what we already have. There is also room for further expansion if necessary/cost effective.

As many have said, where Everton have gone wrong is the constant comparison and chip on their shoulder about us. It is a complete waste of time and energy to compare. Everton are a genuinely historic and good club - but the constant attempts at one upmanship are not helping them. They are not comparing like with like. That is no criticism of Everton as a club - just a fact. They have also spent money like an old fella trying to play some sort of kids computer game. There was no overarching plan. This was all typified that summer that they, and the likes of gibbon hands, were lauding them as having "won the transfer window". What that really meant was "we have spent more than them" irrespective of who on and whether they were actually what they needed or were any good.

The day they can stop worrying about us, is the day they can start rebuilding properly. Sadly I think a lot of this is too late. They are in a dire financial position and with the very real prospect of relegation and/or administration.

Oh, and they are shite.



Offline Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 10:44:22 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:38:12 pm
Can I shock you? I actually agree with Fromola; I don't think relegation will be as bad as some are making out and while there might be some difficult periods I would expect the club to survive and eventually get themselves on a more even footing. Whether they come back up again quickly or not is another matter

I think you are both wrong, they have mortgaged their future pl tv money for so many years and have got themselves into such a precarious state that when they do get relegated they are going to face more than "difficult periods" as they won't be able to cover their debts, even if they could somehow cover the most immediate ones to prevent themselves going bust it would require them to get rid of any vaguely saleable asset from their squad alongside any other assets they had to relinquish, so at best they would end up clinging to life in the Championship in a rented stadium (hampering any intent to make signings) with a playing side that would be reduced from their current one that is already barely championship-level as it is and they would probably end up dropping further.


Offline Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 11:10:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:56 am
No, it would have made financial sense for one team - they didn't have a pot to piss in, so they were hoping to leech off us, we'd be the ones carry 90% of the costs. As a club, we'd have lost the lure/attraction of Anfield, we'd have suffered due to the pitch being overplayed. AC Milan are building their own stadium and Inter are doing the same, Roma and Lazio are going their seperate ways - shared stadia don't work
I totally agree. Groundshare was a terrible idea. It would never have been an equal thing. They'd have been a tick, sucking on our lifeblood.

It was interesting how so many of them were desperate for it, only to backtrack hard when Kings Dock became a possibility for them. When the groundshare was mentioned then, I vividly remember the response from them being "the only time Liverpool will get to play there will be in the derby."

Not that we wanted to groundshare KD. But I recall a few mentioning it for the reaction.

Facts are, they only wanted it because they were on a sinking ship and wanted us to be their life raft. The funny thing now is, that ship is listing at an even crazier angle and could capsize at any time. Their reaction now, being to tie a millstone around their necks in the shape of BMD and dress it up as life jacket.



Offline Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 11:13:29 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:34:46 am
As many have said, where Everton have gone wrong is the constant comparison and chip on their shoulder about us. It is a complete waste of time and energy to compare. Everton are a genuinely historic and good club - but the constant attempts at one upmanship are not helping them. They are not comparing like with like. That is no criticism of Everton as a club - just a fact. They have also spent money like an old fella trying to play some sort of kids computer game. There was no overarching plan. This was all typified that summer that they, and the likes of gibbon hands, were lauding them as having "won the transfer window". What that really meant was "we have spent more than them" irrespective of who on and whether they were actually what they needed or were any good.

The day they can stop worrying about us, is the day they can start rebuilding properly. Sadly I think a lot of this is too late. They are in a dire financial position and with the very real prospect of relegation and/or administration.

Even with his people's club nonsense that increased their obsession with us, the Moyes era was probably the way they have needed to be run, sticking with a manager that gets them to a certain level, keeping transfer spending under control which would be further helped by sticking with one manager and avoiding the whole new manager needing their own players problem and if the first team has some consistency then you could then aim for the youth sides to work similarly, that should deliver more squad players and free up the limited transfer funds to spend them on players with more potential to lift them up further.

Unfortunately for the health of their club, the above approach isn't seen as enough for their fans and their obsession with us has resulted in them looking to buy names from bigger clubs to try and reach or exceed our level by taking a shortcut, rather than aiming to grow slowly, but surely and try to get ahead of us that way without endangering their own club in the process.


Online Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 11:34:20 am »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 10:34:46 am
They have also spent money like an old fella trying to play some sort of kids computer game. There was no overarching plan. This was all typified that summer that they, and the likes of gibbon hands, were lauding them as having "won the transfer window". What that really meant was "we have spent more than them" irrespective of who on and whether they were actually what they needed or were any good.

That was the summer they bought 3 number 10s. And spent £25 mill on Michael Keane.





Offline Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 11:45:18 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:34:20 am
That was the summer they bought 3 number 10s. And spent £25 mill on Michael Keane.

The very same. A brilliant and well planned transfer strategy.



Online Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 11:50:58 am »
I saw a video about the lottery in America, and how many winners end up regretting it - or dead. Bankrupt, murdered by jealous former or friends, or suicide after reckless endeavours leaves them broke and their family life destroyed.

City had a bottomless pit of money that allowed them to make mistake after mistake and keep building up. Everton lucked out on a decent - but finite - amount of money and blew it all to shit. It was the difference between winning £500 grand and £20 million.





Offline blert596

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 12:05:06 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:35:44 am
Conclusion - shite is far more expensive than light.

What's the speed of shite?

Pace shite doesnt count



Offline Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 12:05:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:50:58 am
I saw a video about the lottery in America, and how many winners end up regretting it - or dead. Bankrupt, murdered by jealous former or friends, or suicide after reckless endeavours leaves them broke and their family life destroyed.

City had a bottomless pit of money that allowed them to make mistake after mistake and keep building up. Everton lucked out on a decent - but finite - amount of money and blew it all to shit. It was the difference between winning £500 grand and £20 million.

It probably didn't help that he didn't actually come in as the owner outright from the start, if he had done so then he could have made a couple of good signings in that first window to get the wall on his side, but then focused on developing the club from the youth sides up and sorting the stadium, instead he and they thought they could take a shortcut and have instead pissed away 100's of millions on shite, while dropping steadily lower in the table.


Offline carling

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 12:29:32 pm »
If you look at Everton's transfer history..

https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-everton/alletransfers/verein/29

They've spent about £500mil on largely pish.  Infuriating how it somehow hasn't sent them down.

Blame partly has got to go to Leeds somehow blowing £300mil on players just as bad.
https://www.transfermarkt.com/leeds-united/alletransfers/verein/399

Then Southampton same thing with £400mil.
https://www.transfermarkt.com/fc-southampton/alletransfers/verein/180

And Leicester same thing with about £400mil.
https://www.transfermarkt.com/leicester-city/alletransfers/verein/1003

How mental is it that those 3 clubs could all get relegated in the same season after spending those amounts of money, somehow leaving Everton staying up on 36 points.  Unflushable is right.


Online Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2178 on: Today at 01:04:10 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:52:54 pm
Yes, if they had a real plan in place, they could have done what Athletic Bilbao did ...






They play in the left side, opposition in the right, 0-0, 38 points, safety every year, consolidate their usual 17th place.


Edit:
Oh, shit, 19 games away


Think again



Online Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 01:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:50:58 am
I saw a video about the lottery in America, and how many winners end up regretting it - or dead. Bankrupt, murdered by jealous former or friends, or suicide after reckless endeavours leaves them broke and their family life destroyed.

City had a bottomless pit of money that allowed them to make mistake after mistake and keep building up. Everton lucked out on a decent - but finite - amount of money and blew it all to shit. It was the difference between winning £500 grand and £20 million.


I will say one things for City, just one. They used their cheating money quite well. Just look at others (some already mentioned), Everton, Spurs, United, Chelsea, (hopefully) Newcastle (this season so far looking good) and how spending has not worked. Without going back to the transfer thread, those on here that just want to splash the cash just remember, real football is played by humans with all their mental weaknesses. (We could have spent £175m on Caicedo and Lavia, but, then again, they would have been good if Jurgen had bought them)



Online So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:08:31 pm

I will say one things for City, just one. They used their cheating money quite well. Just look at others (some already mentioned), Everton, Spurs, United, Chelsea, (hopefully) Newcastle (this season so far looking good) and how spending has not worked. Without going back to the transfer thread, those on here that just want to splash the cash just remember, real football is played by humans with all their mental weaknesses. (We could have spent £175m on Caicedo and Lavia, but, then again, they would have been good if Jurgen had bought them)

Thing is with City they have employed professionals to run the club, thats the difference.


Offline Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 01:48:36 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:08:31 pm

I will say one things for City, just one. They used their cheating money quite well. Just look at others (some already mentioned), Everton, Spurs, United, Chelsea, (hopefully) Newcastle (this season so far looking good) and how spending has not worked. Without going back to the transfer thread, those on here that just want to splash the cash just remember, real football is played by humans with all their mental weaknesses. (We could have spent £175m on Caicedo and Lavia, but, then again, they would have been good if Jurgen had bought them)

In short they have spent their ill gotten gains well. They had a plan/structure and executed followed it through. I remember when they were bought out and that chancer turned up making a tit of himself with the Robinho stuff. He was soon booted and professionals brought in. Not that dissimilar from when FSG took over - they initially made some poor decisions but learned from them pretty quickly and had a plan and let professionals institute it.  Everton had no plan and then made the same mistakes over and over again, learning absolutely nothing in the process.



Offline rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 01:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:08:31 pm

I will say one things for City, just one. They used their cheating money quite well. Just look at others (some already mentioned), Everton, Spurs, United, Chelsea, (hopefully) Newcastle (this season so far looking good) and how spending has not worked. Without going back to the transfer thread, those on here that just want to splash the cash just remember, real football is played by humans with all their mental weaknesses. (We could have spent £175m on Caicedo and Lavia, but, then again, they would have been good if Jurgen had bought them)

Yep, cheating c*nts but extremely professional on the football side of things. My lad spent some time at their academy and it's one seriously impressive place, he trained on the 1st teams indoor facility, its top class . I used to watch the youth teams play on the outside pitches, which were stunning and it was like LFC, they all played the same way as the first team.

I keep saying this to Mancs I know who have preferred ADFC to win things over us, if Abu Dhabi had never bought City, they'd have likely got Ped as manager. Fergie wanted him and with the money they had to spend, they could have enticed him. He'd have brought in all the same staff, bought the same players - the lure of MUFC would have gotten him others - and they'd be sitting on 26 or 27 and 4 or 5 CL's now. and Ped could have done it all legally too.  Look at what you could have won.

Everton has run about like the Keystone Kops ;D



Online LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 02:47:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:56 am
No, it would have made financial sense for one team - they didn't have a pot to piss in, so they were hoping to leech off us, we'd be the ones carry 90% of the costs. As a club, we'd have lost the lure/attraction of Anfield, we'd have suffered due to the pitch being overplayed. AC Milan are building their own stadium and Inter are doing the same, Roma and Lazio are going their seperate ways - shared stadia don't work
The ground-share was always about Everton sharing the facilities and not the cost which is why, time and again, it was them (or their lackeys at The Echo) who were keen to talk it up.


Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 02:53:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:59:38 pm
Yep, cheating c*nts but extremely professional on the football side of things. My lad spent some time at their academy and it's one seriously impressive place, he trained on the 1st teams indoor facility, its top class . I used to watch the youth teams play on the outside pitches, which were stunning and it was like LFC, they all played the same way as the first team.


The flip side is that they're authoritarian c*nts. A workmate's [then] 13 year old son (they're both Mancs and Man U fans) was on Man U's books, and was invited over to train with ADFC. Bloke said it was so professional and he soon took right to it. But they were merciless with any kid not quite up there. His lad also trained with Man U, as a couple of his best mates were there. After about a year, AD offered him a 'contract' - not a monetary one, but makes them formally part of the set-up and they help out with some costs for the family, and can help them move schools. Had a formal signing ceremony with pic, etc. One condition was that they were forbidden to play for or train with any other team - not just another football club's academy, but local clubs, even the school team.

One lad (another who'd moved from Man U) got caught going to Man U's academy a few times to train with his mates - contract terminated and barred from ADFC.

The guy's son was there another year and grew to dislike it. He moved back to Man U and had his contract terminated.



Offline thejbs

  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 02:59:43 pm »
Surprised they couldnt convince the Saudis to stump up for Englands no.1


Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 03:00:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:56 am
No, it would have made financial sense for one team - they didn't have a pot to piss in, so they were hoping to leech off us, we'd be the ones carry 90% of the costs. As a club, we'd have lost the lure/attraction of Anfield, we'd have suffered due to the pitch being overplayed. AC Milan are building their own stadium and Inter are doing the same, Roma and Lazio are going their seperate ways - shared stadia don't work

Juventus & Torino shared their stadium too, [Stadio Delle Alpi] both now play in different stadiums.

 Stadio Delle Alpi was rarely or ever full, even for big matches, so much so that Juventus went & built a smaller capacity stadium more suited for football & Juventus needs on the same site, & Torino moved elsewhere in Turin.

Stadio Delle Alpi didn't even see out 20 years of use before it was demolished.



Online FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 03:30:34 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:59:43 pm
Surprised they couldnt convince the Saudis to stump up for Englands no.1

The Saudis probably thought it wasn't worth it, what would they do if they caught him stealing? there would be fuck all to chop off


Online SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2188 on: Today at 03:33:50 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 03:30:34 pm
The Saudis probably thought it wasn't worth it, what would they do if they caught him stealing? there would be fuck all to chop off
:D :D

