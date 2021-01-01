No, it would have made financial sense for one team - they didn't have a pot to piss in, so they were hoping to leech off us, we'd be the ones carry 90% of the costs. As a club, we'd have lost the lure/attraction of Anfield, we'd have suffered due to the pitch being overplayed. AC Milan are building their own stadium and Inter are doing the same, Roma and Lazio are going their seperate ways - shared stadia don't work
I totally agree. Groundshare was a terrible idea. It would never have been an equal thing. They'd have been a tick, sucking on our lifeblood.
It was interesting how so many of them were desperate for it, only to backtrack hard when Kings Dock became a possibility for them. When the groundshare was mentioned then, I vividly remember the response from them being "the only time Liverpool will get to play there will be in the derby."
Not that we wanted to groundshare KD. But I recall a few mentioning it for the reaction.
Facts are, they only wanted it because they were on a sinking ship and wanted us to be their life raft. The funny thing now is, that ship is listing at an even crazier angle and could capsize at any time. Their reaction now, being to tie a millstone around their necks in the shape of BMD and dress it up as life jacket.