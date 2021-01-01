« previous next »
Everton - The Unflushables

Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2120 on: Today at 08:11:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:05:57 pm
As is West Ham. Difference is they basically got the stadium built for them and therefore haven't fucked themselves by having to pay it all back. Similar with City. Stadiums built for Commonwealth/Olympics and that was what Joe was banking on to sort them out.

It depends on terms. For that stadium to be any way viable they need to be earning money from it 7 days a week and concerts in the summer etc. If they were renting it and only getting the ticket money, while paying to play them, then there wouldn't be any point in them being there.

Well we know that's not going to happen.

As has been said, that new stadium is a three quarters of a billion pound albatross around their neck. They should have redeveloped Goodison - bought some surrounding land, rebuilt a stand at a time, dropped to maybe 33k capacity, but improved the corporate facilities, and perhaps future proofed the stands to try and expand to 48-53k down the road. But they wanted it all and they wanted it now

They have no vision for their own club, beyond trying to get one over on us. And it's destroyed them.
PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2121 on: Today at 08:18:12 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:38:12 pm
Can I shock you? I actually agree with Fromola; I don't think relegation will be as bad as some are making out and while there might be some difficult periods I would expect the club to survive and eventually get themselves on a more even footing. Whether they come back up again quickly or not is another matter

Unfortunately, a relegation will mean that Everton will stop existing. It is not only about the huge amount of their debts, it is also about the dubious background of their lenders. And no, Everton are not too big to stop existing. For example, Pan-Am were much bigger ...
Fromola

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2122 on: Today at 08:23:56 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:11:40 pm
Well we know that's not going to happen.

As has been said, that new stadium is a three quarters of a billion pound albatross around their neck. They should have redeveloped Goodison - bought some surrounding land, rebuilt a stand at a time, dropped to maybe 33k capacity, but improved the corporate facilities, and perhaps future proofed the stands to try and expand to 48-53k down the road. But they wanted it all and they wanted it now

They have no vision for their own club, beyond trying to get one over on us. And it's destroyed them.

It's always been counter productive. Take Leeds for example. One of the biggest cities in the UK, one city club, huge historical success, massive fanbase throughout the whole of Yorkshire. Elland Road about the same capacity as Goodison and not in that much better state either as it's not seen any real development since the early 90s. The fans not demanding a 60k stadium down by the river. They've just been relegated again. The fans generally just get on with it and didn't burn the ground down. Elland Road still had a good atmosphere last season and wasn't what you'd call mutinous (relative to Goodison) considering they were relegation fodder again.

Difference is, they don't have a chip on the shoulder about their local rivals who were once at least their equals. On the other hand you can say that's a big part why Everton are in the PL and Leeds aren't. But it's also why they've massively overstretched themselves and have to keep clinging on to 3 teams being worse.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2123 on: Today at 08:28:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:18:12 pm
Unfortunately, a relegation will mean that Everton will stop existing. It is not only about the huge amount of their debts, it is also about the dubious background of their lenders. And no, Everton are not too big to stop existing. For example, Pan-Am were much bigger ...

It won't.

Southampton (who were the worst team in the league last season) sold about 200 million pound worth of players in the summer and are still among the favourites to come back again. You've also got the parachute money which protects you for at least a couple of years.

Burnley went down in a mess the year before, interest payments on a leveraged buy out - sold most of their squad off (half of them to Everton) and then blitzed the Championship last season.
Ghost Town

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2124 on: Today at 08:30:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:04:50 pm
I disagree. They somehow need to get BMD finished, they don't have the money now, they certainly won't have it in the EFL, what with the reduced gates, TV money, sponsorship money, having the sell the team to pay the wages. City, Leeds, Sunderland, Bolton all dropped into League One, Everton are probably nearer to Leeds in the way they've been badly ran and the mess they ended up in.
All of that being true it still just means that they might lose BMD; they might even lose Woodison, if they need to sell it to raise funds, but that still doesn't necessarily mean the club ceases to exist.

There's usually always a way out for a football club; a buyer, a fudge, an intervention, special terms. Or in the final resort a bankruptcy and a resurrection. Hardly any football clubs go out of existence, and almost none of Everton's size.

Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 08:18:12 pm
Unfortunately, a relegation will mean that Everton will stop existing. It is not only about the huge amount of their debts, it is also about the dubious background of their lenders. And no, Everton are not too big to stop existing. For example, Pan-Am were much bigger ...
Lots of what you might call 'normal' businesses cease to exist - sometimes by choice and long before they really need to, as those involved decide to give it up as a bad job and move on. Very few football clubs do

But we shall see
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2125 on: Today at 08:38:48 pm
They won't enter the dustbin of history but they'll never be the same club again if they go down, at least Sunderland had a massive stadium that they owned & it only cost them £25m, they'll end up like Coventry  ;D
4pool

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2126 on: Today at 09:03:17 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:28:04 pm
It won't.

Southampton (who were the worst team in the league last season) sold about 200 million pound worth of players in the summer and are still among the favourites to come back again. You've also got the parachute money which protects you for at least a couple of years.

Burnley went down in a mess the year before, interest payments on a leveraged buy out - sold most of their squad off (half of them to Everton) and then blitzed the Championship last season.

Considering Everton are at 90% of wages to turnover..

First year parachute payment is 55% of broadcast revenue.

Everton will struggle to reduce costs 45%.


Second year is 45%.


Third year 20%.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2127 on: Today at 09:04:24 pm
Whatever Everton transition to, it will only have the most tenuous of grips on the club's previous history, like Rangers. The saddest part is that Everton fans will not learn the most important lesson from all of this - humility.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2128 on: Today at 09:05:06 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:03:17 pm
Considering Everton are at 90% of wages to turnover..

First year parachute payment is 55% of broadcast revenue.

Everton will struggle to reduce costs 45%.


Second year is 45%.


Third year 20%.

And Everton likely don't have relegation clauses in their players' contracts.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:28:04 pm
It won't.

Southampton (who were the worst team in the league last season) sold about 200 million pound worth of players in the summer and are still among the favourites to come back again. You've also got the parachute money which protects you for at least a couple of years.

Burnley went down in a mess the year before, interest payments on a leveraged buy out - sold most of their squad off (half of them to Everton) and then blitzed the Championship last season.

Burnley were a well run club who got shafted when their new owners pocketed the cash reserves. And I doubt Everton's entire squad is worth £200m right now. They were expecting someone to come in for Pickford during the summer, but they couldn't even con Man United or Spurs into forking out for him.

The parachute money for Everton is going to be like Wile E Coyote pulling the ripcord and instead of a parachute it's an anvil.
[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2129 on: Today at 09:08:42 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:03:17 pm
Considering Everton are at 90% of wages to turnover..

Can't still be that though can it? They lost a fair few big earners lately, plus a few more are out of contract end of the season (if they still exist)
4pool

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2130 on: Today at 09:31:19 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:08:42 pm
Can't still be that though can it? They lost a fair few big earners lately, plus a few more are out of contract end of the season (if they still exist)

Probably not. As the 90% was per the most recent accounts.

However, they still are up there in wages to turnover ratio. And a 45% loss in tv revenue is going to more than sting hard.

Only the most recent transfers might, and I stress might, have a clause for reduced wages should Everton drop.
Fromola

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2131 on: Today at 09:37:00 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:05:06 pm
And Everton likely don't have relegation clauses in their players' contracts.

Burnley were a well run club who got shafted when their new owners pocketed the cash reserves. And I doubt Everton's entire squad is worth £200m right now. They were expecting someone to come in for Pickford during the summer, but they couldn't even con Man United or Spurs into forking out for him.

The parachute money for Everton is going to be like Wile E Coyote pulling the ripcord and instead of a parachute it's an anvil.

They are running out more of players to sell but they just got about 15 million for nonentities in Cannon and Simms. Two strikers who couldn't get a game in an Everton team that couldn't hit a barndoor all last season and start of this. 20 mill for Iwobi, 10+ for Gray the other day.

If Beto does the business they'd get a big fee for him in this market. DCL if they can actually get him on the pitch more. Pickford and Onana they'd have to be more realistic in their valuation. The likes of Garner, Danjuma and Patterson they'd get interest in. Beyond that it's more scraps in terms of transfer fees. That's assuming they went down and had to have a firesale. Southampton as I say have just made about 200 million in sales.
macca007

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2132 on: Today at 09:41:26 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:11:40 pm
Well we know that's not going to happen.

As has been said, that new stadium is a three quarters of a billion pound albatross around their neck. They should have redeveloped Goodison - bought some surrounding land, rebuilt a stand at a time, dropped to maybe 33k capacity, but improved the corporate facilities, and perhaps future proofed the stands to try and expand to 48-53k down the road. But they wanted it all and they wanted it now

They have no vision for their own club, beyond trying to get one over on us. And it's destroyed them.

To be fair to them, redeveloping goodison was never an option due to things like the housing around which is all occupied, the school and mostly, the church which is listed. They always had to move, just they fucked around till construction costs went fucking sky high. They should have jumped on Stanley Park when we chose not to do it. But their pride got in the way

And for the people quoting the likes of Southampton. They had nowhere near the wages to turnover or losses over the years that everton have and don't have a partially built stadium to pay for. That and everton have fuck all players people would pay decent money for.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2133 on: Today at 09:43:52 pm
Nobody is paying real money for the model, Thiago is built like granite compared to him.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2134 on: Today at 09:44:51 pm
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 09:41:26 pm
To be fair to them, redeveloping goodison was never an option due to things like the housing around which is all occupied, the school and mostly, the church which is listed. They always had to move, just they fucked around till construction costs went fucking sky high. They should have jumped on Stanley Park when we chose not to do it. But their pride got in the way

And for the people quoting the likes of Southampton. They had nowhere near the wages to turnover or losses over the years that everton have and don't have a partially built stadium to pay for. That and everton have fuck all players people would pay decent money for.

I don't buy that, they could easily have developed the pit were it not for the redshite.
Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2135 on: Today at 09:49:21 pm
I'm a member of the Merseyside Football Forum on facebook and all the Evertonians on there have gone a bit quiet for quite some time now.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2136 on: Today at 10:30:19 pm
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 09:41:26 pm
To be fair to them, redeveloping goodison was never an option due to things like the housing around which is all occupied, the school and mostly, the church which is listed. They always had to move, just they fucked around till construction costs went fucking sky high. They should have jumped on Stanley Park when we chose not to do it. But their pride got in the way

I don't buy that. They didn't face issues all that dissimilar to ours. It's bs like that which convinced Parry to convince Moores that LFC had to upsticks from Anfield.

I think it's been suggested a few times that they could have turned Goodison by 90 degrees, rebuilt the school and gone from there. Fairly sure that wouldn't have cost £760m 15 years ago. Or they could have taken a chance and demolished/rebuilt their ancient stands. It would have reduced capacity, but would have improved facilites - and they could have future proofed them for potential future expansion. Failing that, they've had half a dozen opportunities to relocate over the past 15 years and ended up going for the most unworkable, most expensive option.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:37:00 pm
They are running out more of players to sell but they just got about 15 million for nonentities in Cannon and Simms. Two strikers who couldn't get a game in an Everton team that couldn't hit a barndoor all last season and start of this. 20 mill for Iwobi, 10+ for Gray the other day.

If Beto does the business they'd get a big fee for him in this market. DCL if they can actually get him on the pitch more. Pickford and Onana they'd have to be more realistic in their valuation. The likes of Garner, Danjuma and Patterson they'd get interest in. Beyond that it's more scraps in terms of transfer fees. That's assuming they went down and had to have a firesale. Southampton as I say have just made about 200 million in sales.

so £45m. That might just cover their wage bill for six months, and Dyche's payoff when they have to sack him. Beto might keep them up, but that's still open ended; but again, their finances are so bad selling him will probably barely cover operating costs.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2137 on: Today at 10:33:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:28:04 pm
Southampton (who were the worst team in the league last season) sold about 200 million pound worth of players in the summer and are still among the favourites to come back again. You've also got the parachute money which protects you for at least a couple of years.

Not sure Southampton are a great example. Southampton have either released, sold or loaned out something like 40 players at all levels. They only signed 7 permanently. Four are under the age of 20. Two were free. And they only paid money for one player over the age of 19 (Ross Stewart), which is expected to cost them £10m if add-ons are met.  Also their owner has to pay back a £110m loan by the end of the next year, so most of what they sold is likely going back into debt repayments and to slash the wage bill. They've let it be known they want to go back to the philosophy of producing players in-house and have currently shown they can't defend for shit (conceding 4+ goals twice in five games) in the Championship.

If Everton were to be relegated this season, it's very likely they'd only have a few assets that can bring a decent amount and their academy will not make up the shortfall in quality. The likes of Doucoure would leave on a free. Calvert-Lewin's contract expires in 2025 and he's a massive risk for anyone to spend a significant amount on. There were no takers for Pickford or Onana this summer despite Everton trying to do their best to let it be known they were available from March onwards.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2138 on: Today at 10:34:05 pm
Quote from: macca007 on Today at 09:41:26 pm
To be fair to them, redeveloping goodison was never an option due to things like the housing around which is all occupied, the school and mostly, the church which is listed. They always had to move, just they fucked around till construction costs went fucking sky high. They should have jumped on Stanley Park when we chose not to do it. But their pride got in the way

And for the people quoting the likes of Southampton. They had nowhere near the wages to turnover or losses over the years that everton have and don't have a partially built stadium to pay for. That and everton have fuck all players people would pay decent money for.
That's not quite true. I was at a reception at The Pit in the 90s and one of the suits there was showing us around their Main Stand. He was gleefully telling us how they planned to redevelop the ground by purchasing the school then turning the ground around. The church would not be affected. The school could be relocated. Houses could be bought. They've already demolished homes to expand the Gwladys Street and Park End in the past.

They could have redeveloped, and regardless of the drivel their fans spout now about BMD, the majority of them wanted them to redevelop too. I remember when Stanley Park was a real possibility for us. They were going on how Goodison "would be the only historic, proper football stadium in the city" and we'd be playing in a "soulless concrete bowl."
rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2139 on: Today at 10:37:59 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:30:19 pm
I don't buy that. They didn't face issues all that dissimilar to ours. It's bs like that which convinced Parry to convince Moores that LFC had to upsticks from Anfield.

I think it's been suggested a few times that they could have turned Goodison by 90 degrees, rebuilt the school and gone from there. Fairly sure that wouldn't have cost £760m 15 years ago. Or they could have taken a chance and demolished/rebuilt their ancient stands. It would have reduced capacity, but would have improved facilites - and they could have future proofed them for potential future expansion. Failing that, they've had half a dozen opportunities to relocate over the past 15 years and ended up going for the most unworkable, most expensive option.

Yeah I agree. Everton could have redeveloped Goodison and paid for the school to be rebuilt elsewhere at a far cheaper cost than building a new stadium. That would be fairly straightforward compared to the issues facing the likes of Chelsea (i.e. limited by an adjacent cemetery and rail lines, not owning the freehold or the naming rights to the club etc) which are far more complex.
Eeyore

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2140 on: Today at 10:44:06 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:34:05 pm
That's not quite true. I was at a reception at The Pit in the 90s and one of the suits there was showing us around their Main Stand. He was gleefully telling us how they planned to redevelop the ground by purchasing the school then turning the ground around. The church would not be affected. The school could be relocated. Houses could be bought. They've already demolished homes to expand the Gwladys Street and Park End in the past.

They could have redeveloped, and regardless of the drivel their fans spout now about BMD, the majority of them wanted them to redevelop too. I remember when Stanley Park was a real possibility for us. They were going on how Goodison "would be the only historic, proper football stadium in the city" and we'd be playing in a "soulless concrete bowl."

There is no way they could have redeveloped Goodison. The footprint simply isn't big enough. With right-to-light legislation you would basically have to cut a swathe from Walton Lane to County Road.
PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2141 on: Today at 10:47:16 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:03:17 pm
Considering Everton are at 90% of wages to turnover..

First year parachute payment is 55% of broadcast revenue.

Everton will struggle to reduce costs 45%.

Second year is 45%.

Third year 20%.

And that does not include the loan sharks calling in the debt. Some people simply don't understand how bad Everton's financial situation is. Neither did I, until I saw the actual numbers. If they are relegated, they will be wiped out of the face of the Earth. And to be perfectly clear, I don't want that upon any club ...
PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2142 on: Today at 10:52:54 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:34:05 pm
That's not quite true. I was at a reception at The Pit in the 90s and one of the suits there was showing us around their Main Stand. He was gleefully telling us how they planned to redevelop the ground by purchasing the school then turning the ground around. The church would not be affected. The school could be relocated. Houses could be bought. They've already demolished homes to expand the Gwladys Street and Park End in the past.

They could have redeveloped, and regardless of the drivel their fans spout now about BMD, the majority of them wanted them to redevelop too. I remember when Stanley Park was a real possibility for us. They were going on how Goodison "would be the only historic, proper football stadium in the city" and we'd be playing in a "soulless concrete bowl."

Yes, if they had a real plan in place, they could have done what Athletic Bilbao did ...

