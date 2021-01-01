Southampton (who were the worst team in the league last season) sold about 200 million pound worth of players in the summer and are still among the favourites to come back again. You've also got the parachute money which protects you for at least a couple of years.



Not sure Southampton are a great example. Southampton have either released, sold or loaned out something like 40 players at all levels. They only signed 7 permanently. Four are under the age of 20. Two were free. And they only paid money for one player over the age of 19 (Ross Stewart), which is expected to cost them £10m if add-ons are met. Also their owner has to pay back a £110m loan by the end of the next year, so most of what they sold is likely going back into debt repayments and to slash the wage bill. They've let it be known they want to go back to the philosophy of producing players in-house and have currently shown they can't defend for shit (conceding 4+ goals twice in five games) in the Championship.If Everton were to be relegated this season, it's very likely they'd only have a few assets that can bring a decent amount and their academy will not make up the shortfall in quality. The likes of Doucoure would leave on a free. Calvert-Lewin's contract expires in 2025 and he's a massive risk for anyone to spend a significant amount on. There were no takers for Pickford or Onana this summer despite Everton trying to do their best to let it be known they were available from March onwards.