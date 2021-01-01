To be fair to them, redeveloping goodison was never an option due to things like the housing around which is all occupied, the school and mostly, the church which is listed. They always had to move, just they fucked around till construction costs went fucking sky high. They should have jumped on Stanley Park when we chose not to do it. But their pride got in the way
I don't buy that. They didn't face issues all that dissimilar to ours. It's bs like that which convinced Parry to convince Moores that LFC had to upsticks from Anfield.
I think it's been suggested a few times that they could have turned Goodison by 90 degrees, rebuilt the school and gone from there. Fairly sure that wouldn't have cost £760m 15 years ago. Or they could have taken a chance and demolished/rebuilt their ancient stands. It would have reduced capacity, but would have improved facilites - and they could have future proofed them for potential future expansion. Failing that, they've had half a dozen opportunities to relocate over the past 15 years and ended up going for the most unworkable, most expensive option.
They are running out more of players to sell but they just got about 15 million for nonentities in Cannon and Simms. Two strikers who couldn't get a game in an Everton team that couldn't hit a barndoor all last season and start of this. 20 mill for Iwobi, 10+ for Gray the other day.
If Beto does the business they'd get a big fee for him in this market. DCL if they can actually get him on the pitch more. Pickford and Onana they'd have to be more realistic in their valuation. The likes of Garner, Danjuma and Patterson they'd get interest in. Beyond that it's more scraps in terms of transfer fees. That's assuming they went down and had to have a firesale. Southampton as I say have just made about 200 million in sales.
so £45m. That might just cover their wage bill for six months, and Dyche's payoff when they have to sack him. Beto might
keep them up, but that's still open ended; but again, their finances are so bad selling him will probably barely cover operating costs.