Whilst what you say about Portsmouth is true, I think we're dealing with something on a whole new level here. The Profit and Sustainability rules were put in specifically because of what happened to Portsmouth. Everton might not even be able to field a team by the time they end up in the Championship.



You're more likely to see Everton go the Bury route - dealing with a winding up order, probably becoming a dormant club whilst they wait for someone to effectively just buy the name and being trading as a new club. They will probably lose the new ground and Goodison Park in a situation like that. Probably end up in a groundshare playing non league football.



At the same time though the post-Portsmouth rules have helped prevent Everton from being in a worse state. Portsmouth were bankrupt IN the Premier League and then bankrupt after they went down and remained in administration. Everton are in a bad state but they aren't bankrupt. They were still demanding all kinds of money for the likes of Pickford and Onana who they kept, they still paid 20+ million for Beto last month. FFP has saved Moshiri and Everton from themselves really. But for that the debts would be a lot worse and post-Ukraine totally unmanageable. Finishing the stadium is the main issue they have as that aside FFP has got their losses under some form of control while they remain a PL club.It's not impossible that they go bust but the biggest club to go out of business in England probably is Bury and they have a core fanbase of only a few thousand. Bolton were in a very similar predicament at the same time and got bought out and moved on. Well supported clubs just don't go under in England. That's not to say it will never happen but a club the size of Everton won't be the first. What happened to Portsmouth has helped safeguard other clubs as well with the sustainability rules.Personally, I think the worst realistic scenario for Everton is they're forced to sell BMD to whatever vulture ends up buying them (or gives them money to finish it) and then they're stuck paying rent there which is basically what happened to Coventry.