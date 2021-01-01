Never thought it possible but Im actually starting to feel bad for them now, thousands of scousers just like me (us) -plus a load of Welsh folk , could actually lose their football team , certainly as a top flight entity. I know loads will go to Wrexham, but the Merseyside blues have nowhere to turn to. Yes some of them laughed when we had H&G at the wheel, but LFC was always too successful to fail, these could be OVER. Imagine that with just a touch of empathy, despite my taking the piss for years (and enjoying it), the reality of no more Everton is quite heartbreaking.
I do for the decent blues I know, mates, colleagues and family, but then you get reminded that a lot of them were rubbing their hands with glee thinking we were going under in 2010.
I'll be honest though, they, as a club, deserve all they get for the way they have ran the club. As has been said, they could have redeveloped Goodison when they had the chance years ago, moved to Walton Hall Park, KIngs Dock, Kirkby, Gillmoss, Speke if they'd ran themselves properly, but its all about outdoing FC Big Stand. Trying to keep up with the Joneses never ends well.