« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The Unflushables  (Read 104238 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,992
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 04:45:49 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:23:23 pm
That is their plan. Otherwise, they wouldve just revealed their irrefutable body of evidence at some point in the last 10 years.

It's one these "I've been told by.." things, but yes, I was told by someone who knows that their attitude is "we will tie you up in court for decades if we feel like it" as they have an army of very expensive lawyers working for them
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,992
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 04:50:26 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 04:03:49 pm
Never thought it possible but Im actually starting to feel bad for them now, thousands of scousers just like me (us) -plus a load of Welsh folk , could actually lose their football team , certainly as a top flight entity. I know loads will go to Wrexham, but the Merseyside blues have nowhere to turn to. Yes some of them laughed when we had H&G at the wheel, but LFC was always too successful to fail, these could be OVER. Imagine that with just a touch of empathy, despite my taking the piss for years (and enjoying it), the reality of no more Everton is quite heartbreaking.

I do for the decent blues I know, mates, colleagues and family, but then you get reminded that a lot of them were rubbing their hands with glee thinking we were going under in 2010.

I'll be honest though, they, as a club, deserve all they get for the way they have ran the club. As has been said, they could have redeveloped Goodison when they had the chance years ago, moved to Walton Hall Park, KIngs Dock, Kirkby, Gillmoss, Speke if they'd ran themselves properly, but its all about outdoing FC Big Stand. Trying to keep up with the Joneses never ends well.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,951
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 04:50:35 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:37:04 pm
I think it would be good for them long-term - rebuild without reference to the redshite and all that. Enjoy winning in whatever league they find themselves in. The surgeons who have to piece our guys together after the derby would find their workload a little lighter, too.

You can't rebuild something that's ceased to exist though. Relegation, even administration, is richly deserved. They brought it on themselves when the Moshiri gave the Bullens Wall a seat on the board. But liquidation? Nah, I won't be gleeful over that.

If the roles were reversed, they'd have street parties, but I'd like to think we're better than that.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 04:55:32 pm »
Yeah they would have street parties but that is because the successful team was in the shit and they had a chance for the city to be all theirs, if they go under (not just down and down again- which I would still kind of enjoy) , then who would we have to laugh at?
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,918
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 04:59:08 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 04:03:49 pm
Never thought it possible but Im actually starting to feel bad for them now, thousands of scousers just like me (us) -plus a load of Welsh folk , could actually lose their football team , certainly as a top flight entity. I know loads will go to Wrexham, but the Merseyside blues have nowhere to turn to. Yes some of them laughed when we had H&G at the wheel, but LFC was always too successful to fail, these could be OVER. Imagine that with just a touch of empathy, despite my taking the piss for years (and enjoying it), the reality of no more Everton is quite heartbreaking.

The very worst that would happen to them is a Portsmouth or a Leeds.

So what if they have to spend a bit of time in The Championship? They might even get to see their team win something. The PL is certainly no fun for them for a long time.

Part of the problem is the way they catastrophise getting relegated as a horrific fate that can't be allowed to happen. It's probably helped them stay up but it doesn't help the stress of the club. Leeds got relegated last season (a similar sized club) and they just get on with watching their team in The Championship, same with Leicester. It's all because 'been in the top flight longer than Liverpool' is all they've got left.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,098
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 05:00:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:35:34 pm
As regards punishment, I don't think it will go unnoticed that the board have not been able to attend matches (not been able to greet PL officials either therefore) for 9 months for personal safety reasons and have resigned en-masse.

777 be warned

I suspect this will help the cause for those who want to rid the PL of this bunch.
Mass headlocks all round.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 05:02:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:59:08 pm
The very worst that would happen to them is a Portsmouth or a Leeds.
 It's all because 'been in the top flight longer than Liverpool' is all they've got left.



Dont forget Dixie Dean
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,288
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 05:02:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:21:59 am

This vanity-project stadium has fucked them up totally.

Could have had a perfectly respectable 45 capacity stadium in a less high-profile area for under £200m. Instead, their desperation to have ANYTHING that's perceived better than the RS and brings them attention will be their ruin. And it's very fitting.

Pretty much. I'd also add the caveat of not heeding the warnings and financial issues faced by nearly every other club that has built a new stadium in the past three decades (i.e Arsenal, Coventry, Southampton) as opposed to being gifted one. They could have revamped Goodison for far less and without being exposed to nearly as much financial risk. Instead they're going to end up with a half empty, freezing cold, fotestament to their own hubris.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,951
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 05:04:46 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 04:55:32 pm
Yeah they would have street parties but that is because the successful team was in the shit and they had a chance for the city to be all theirs, if they go under (not just down and down again- which I would still kind of enjoy) , then who would we have to laugh at?

Manchester United. ;)

More seriously, if Everton were to go to the [Bullens] Wall, it would be the worst case of football mismanagement ever.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,918
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 05:07:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:21:59 am

This vanity-project stadium has fucked them up totally.

Could have had a perfectly respectable 45 capacity stadium in a less high-profile area for under £200m. Instead, their desperation to have ANYTHING that's perceived better than the RS and brings them attention will be their ruin. And it's very fitting.

Don't forget the anger when it was announced as 'only' 52k. They wanted at least 60.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,951
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 05:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:59:08 pm
The very worst that would happen to them is a Portsmouth or a Leeds.

So what if they have to spend a bit of time in The Championship? They might even get to see their team win something. The PL is certainly no fun for them for a long time.

Part of the problem is the way they catastrophise getting relegated as a horrific fate that can't be allowed to happen. It's probably helped them stay up but it doesn't help the stress of the club. Leeds got relegated last season (a similar sized club) and they just get on with watching their team in The Championship, same with Leicester. It's all because 'been in the top flight longer than Liverpool' is all they've got left.

I think you're underestimating the situation. I suspect there's a lot we don't know about. You don't run cap in hand to an entity like 777 if you're flush. I don't think it's catastrophising to say they go bust if they go down. They really have been run that badly.

People, not just Evertonians, need to get over this notion that some clubs are too big to fail. Being relegated WILL destroy what's left of that club - it will completely unravel. PL money is the only thing holding it together. But that's like trying to reattach a severed leg with band aids.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fortneef

  • Palace Fan. Punka wallah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 531
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 05:16:43 pm »
If Wimbledon can manage resurrection surely Everton AFC can.
Logged

Offline moondog

  • dot com! Wake him up before he go-gos.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • Bring the noise
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 05:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:07:56 pm
I think you're underestimating the situation. I suspect there's a lot we don't know about. You don't run cap in hand to an entity like 777 if you're flush. I don't think it's catastrophising to say they go bust if they go down. They really have been run that badly.

People, not just Evertonians, need to get over this notion that some clubs are too big to fail. Being relegated WILL destroy what's left of that club - it will completely unravel. PL money is the only thing holding it together. But that's like trying to reattach a severed leg with band aids.




Absolutely what I think, it is no longer relegation they should be worried about, but the total demise of the club. I cant understand why the fans are not mobilising properly and doing everything in their power to get rid of Moshiri and Bungalow Bill but not to unsuitable new also shit owners. I guess that would be Redshite behaviour??
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,230
  • Ground Control
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 05:34:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:07:56 pm
I think you're underestimating the situation. I suspect there's a lot we don't know about. You don't run cap in hand to an entity like 777 if you're flush. I don't think it's catastrophising to say they go bust if they go down. They really have been run that badly.

People, not just Evertonians, need to get over this notion that some clubs are too big to fail. Being relegated WILL destroy what's left of that club - it will completely unravel. PL money is the only thing holding it together. But that's like trying to reattach a severed leg with band aids.

I agree. Gone are the days where a dip into the Championship was okay, because you'd bounce right back up into the PL next year. The Championship is too competitive now, especially for teams that go down already teetering on uncertain ground. I don't think they'll do a Sunderland, but I don't think they'd come back for a couple of years. And really, the thing is, while I don't think they'll do a Sunderland, that doesn't mean it isn't entirely out of the picture, either. That's how precarious Everton's situation is. We've seen how poorly they've been run- what will being in the Championship do to change that? If anything, the fans will only be baying louder, screaming at the club to get back into the PL. I think them getting relegated could turn an already toxic situation into a nightmare.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,951
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 05:47:28 pm »
Quote from: moondog on Today at 05:17:07 pm



Absolutely what I think, it is no longer relegation they should be worried about, but the total demise of the club. I cant understand why the fans are not mobilising properly and doing everything in their power to get rid of Moshiri and Bungalow Bill but not to unsuitable new also shit owners. I guess that would be Redshite behaviour??

Everton fans protest all the time. The problem is that it is always knee jerk. There never seems to be anybody with an actual plan. The board is equally reactive. Wasn't it Martinez they sacked because they feared his presence would start a riot at Goodison last day of the season?

25 years or more of dysfunction have destroyed that club. I think they're just waiting for the inevitable now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,918
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 05:51:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:07:56 pm
I think you're underestimating the situation. I suspect there's a lot we don't know about. You don't run cap in hand to an entity like 777 if you're flush. I don't think it's catastrophising to say they go bust if they go down. They really have been run that badly.

People, not just Evertonians, need to get over this notion that some clubs are too big to fail. Being relegated WILL destroy what's left of that club - it will completely unravel. PL money is the only thing holding it together. But that's like trying to reattach a severed leg with band aids.

Portsmouth were essentially bust for several years being passed from one set of vultures to the next and multiple periods of administration. They're still here.

There's always someone who wants to buy a football club of that size. God knows if they'll ever go down anyway, there's always 3 worse sides. Then if they do they've still got a few years of parachute money to get back up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,967
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 05:52:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:47:28 pm
Everton fans protest all the time. The problem is that it is always knee jerk. There never seems to be anybody with an actual plan. The board is equally reactive. Wasn't it Martinez they sacked because they feared his presence would start a riot at Goodison last day of the season?

25 years or more of dysfunction and outright delusion have destroyed that club. I think they're just waiting for the inevitable now.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,144
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 05:53:56 pm »
Reading have been docked points for the 2nd time already this season, the EFL don't fuck around with clubs that can't get their finances in order
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,402
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 05:56:03 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:53:56 pm
Reading have been docked points for the 2nd time already this season, the EFL don't fuck around with clubs that can't get their finances in order
Just realised - that's Rick Parry doing that. Where did he suddenly find some nous?
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,636
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2099 on: Today at 05:57:12 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:02:53 pm
Pretty much. I'd also add the caveat of not heeding the warnings and financial issues faced by nearly every other club that has built a new stadium in the past three decades (i.e Arsenal, Coventry, Southampton) as opposed to being gifted one. They could have revamped Goodison for far less and without being exposed to nearly as much financial risk. Instead they're going to end up with a half empty, freezing cold, fotestament to their own hubris.

Uncle Joe sold them the dream of a cheap stadium on the waterfront. It was all going to to be financed by the Commonwealth Games like the Etihad and the council would charge them rent. When that sank they offered to bankroll it.
Thank god it fell through because imagine the city owning that stadium looking to offload when they dont own the lease.
We council tax payers already own Finch Farm, so at least the city can flog it for housing should they go bust.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,951
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2100 on: Today at 06:06:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:51:58 pm
Portsmouth were essentially bust for several years being passed from one set of vultures to the next and multiple periods of administration. They're still here.

There's always someone who wants to buy a football club of that size. God knows if they'll ever go down anyway, there's always 3 worse sides. Then if they do they've still got a few years of parachute money to get back up.

Whilst what you say about Portsmouth is true, I think we're dealing with something on a whole new level here. The Profit and Sustainability rules were put in specifically because of what happened to Portsmouth. Everton might not even be able to field a team by the time they end up in the Championship.

You're more likely to see Everton go the Bury route - dealing with a winding up order, probably becoming a dormant club whilst they wait for someone to effectively just buy the name and being trading as a new club. They will probably lose the new ground and Goodison Park in a situation like that. Probably end up in a groundshare playing non league football.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,951
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2101 on: Today at 06:10:49 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:56:03 pm
Just realised - that's Rick Parry doing that. Where did he suddenly find some nous?

He actually helped set up the Premier League. He was the guy who reported the issues of Macherano's third party ownership because he worked on those rules.

I always found it odd that Parry helped create the Premier League and then as Liverpool Chief Exec singularly failed to exploit it.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,786
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2102 on: Today at 06:16:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:23:24 pm
can you be on my next jury?

We the jury find you guilty. Guilty of being a delight!


As for Everton, as many have questioned on here, do they have relegation clauses for players wages? As poorly as theyre run, it doesnt seem likely. Wage to income ratio is already horrendous, even with PL money. Without clauses, it goes to over 100%. Its possible some loyal servants will take a pay cut, and they can offload a few others, but I imagine its still remains over 100%. So thats administration or a slap from the FL. Its just all turmoil.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 