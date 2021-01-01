I think you're underestimating the situation. I suspect there's a lot we don't know about. You don't run cap in hand to an entity like 777 if you're flush. I don't think it's catastrophising to say they go bust if they go down. They really have been run that badly.



People, not just Evertonians, need to get over this notion that some clubs are too big to fail. Being relegated WILL destroy what's left of that club - it will completely unravel. PL money is the only thing holding it together. But that's like trying to reattach a severed leg with band aids.



I agree. Gone are the days where a dip into the Championship was okay, because you'd bounce right back up into the PL next year. The Championship is too competitive now, especially for teams that go down already teetering on uncertain ground. I don't think they'll do a Sunderland, but I don't think they'd come back for a couple of years. And really, the thing is, while I don't think they'll do a Sunderland, that doesn't mean it isn't entirely out of the picture, either. That's how precarious Everton's situation is. We've seen how poorly they've been run- what will being in the Championship do to change that? If anything, the fans will only be baying louder, screaming at the club to get back into the PL. I think them getting relegated could turn an already toxic situation into a nightmare.