Everton - The Unflushables

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2040 on: Today at 11:45:45 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:37:41 am
Let's be clear. The PL isn't going to punish Everton at all.

Maybe a small fine and a suspended points deduction.

They simply have no appetite for it and are a bunch of clowns. If something was going to happen - it would have happened already.

Instead - back room deals are being cut as we speak.
This.
If they were to punish Everton, then they would have to go after City and Chelsea and they definitely won't because they lack the bollocks.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2041 on: Today at 11:53:24 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 11:45:45 am
This.
If they were to punish Everton, then they would have to go after City and Chelsea and they definitely won't because they lack the bollocks.
City are currently being investigated for 115 violations of regulations, the only reason more isn't being done is because City are contesting each charge individually.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2042 on: Today at 11:54:32 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:37:41 am
Let's be clear. The PL isn't going to punish Everton at all.

Maybe a small fine and a suspended points deduction.

They simply have no appetite for it and are a bunch of clowns. If something was going to happen - it would have happened already.

Instead - back room deals are being cut as we speak.

That's my feeling too.

 Which brings the question, what is the point in having profit & sustainability rules if they do get a slap on the wrist, for what is not a minor breach [say £10-£20 million in loses] but loses in the hundreds of millions, which is what these have?
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2043 on: Today at 11:56:55 am
Everton are shit
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2044 on: Today at 12:04:51 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:53:24 am
City are currently being investigated for 115 violations of regulations, the only reason more isn't being done is because City are contesting each charge individually.

City have said that they can spend millions on lawyers to fight the charges. Everton are skint. Also, there's no downside to coming down hard on Everton - unlike City they aren't successful, they don't draw big TV audiences and don't have a big european/international presence.

Apoints deduction for Everton would allow the authorities to say they're doing something while kowtowing to the oil clubs.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2045 on: Today at 12:08:08 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:53:24 am
City are currently being investigated for 115 violations of regulations, the only reason more isn't being done is because City are contesting each charge individually.

Surely its not up to City to set the agenda?

This really should be fucking simple at this point!

We charge you with 115 violations between this date and this date...we appreciate that this is more complicated that the usual case and therefore we are extending your preparation time by 3 months...we will therefore set the hearing date for 6 months from now (I believe under their new system, 3 months is the expected turnaround time?).
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2046 on: Today at 12:12:20 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:04:51 pm
City have said that they can spend millions on lawyers to fight the charges. Everton are skint. Also, there's no downside to coming down hard on Everton - unlike City they aren't successful, they don't draw big TV audiences and don't have a big european/international presence.

Apoints deduction for Everton would allow the authorities to say they're doing something while kowtowing to the oil clubs.

City's tactics seem eerily similar to the tobacco industry in that film The Insider with Al Pacino and Russell Crowe...basically just spend people to death until they either run out of money or lose interest.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2047 on: Today at 12:23:23 pm
Quote from: JJ Red on Today at 12:12:20 pm
City's tactics seem eerily similar to the tobacco industry in that film The Insider with Al Pacino and Russell Crowe...basically just spend people to death until they either run out of money or lose interest.
That is their plan. Otherwise, they wouldve just revealed their irrefutable body of evidence at some point in the last 10 years.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2048 on: Today at 12:43:04 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:48:29 am
I think you're right.

Even if this goes through, Moshiri stands to lose a ton of money on the deal; and even if it mitigates the club's punishment on October 25th, I'd still put their long term survival at best as 50/50 with this 777 group in charge.

If Moshiri cant extricate from Everton by October 25th, I'm expecting the punishment to be sterner, although likely still mild compared to what they deserve. But even that might be enough to tip them over the edge.

I suspect the situation is far worse than is generally known. They might not last the season.

The situation at the Bitter Bowl has been dire for a long time. For evidence of this, we only need to go back to October 2022 when news began to emerge that Everton's auditors BDO were considering quitting their annual audit mid way through.

Its extremely rare for an accountancy firm to quit an audit. When this does happen, often (but not always!) it because there are severe financial problems with the company and the companys directors can not provide acceptable answers to the auditor.

I have no idea why more was not made of this news.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2049 on: Today at 12:47:13 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:23:23 pm
That is their plan. Otherwise, they wouldve just revealed their irrefutable body of evidence at some point in the last 10 years.

We just have to hope that the EPL stay the course and have their case airtight. We also have to hope that there is no outside influence.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2050 on: Today at 12:54:36 pm
Are the clubs currently planning to sue Everton going to be satisfied with a phony investigation and token punishment? They only announced their legal action after the PL started investigating back in March.

I think this belief that the PL are just going through the motions is wide of the mark. Everton are in trouble.  If they go into administration or go bust altogether, harsh questions would be asked as to how and why it could be allowed to happen, when rules were supposed to be in place to prevent this very occurrence.

The PL have to see this through, if only to try and cover their own backsides. They could open themselves to legal action themselves otherwise.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2051 on: Today at 01:00:20 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm
Literally the opening lines say senior figures in government will likely move behind the scenes to brief against deal.
oh, that.

jesus I need to slow down my reading.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2052 on: Today at 01:02:02 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:54:36 pm
The PL have to see this through, if only to try and cover their own backsides. They could open themselves to legal action themselves otherwise.

A minimum points deduction is my guess.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2053 on: Today at 01:08:39 pm
There's no requirement for a points deduction, though. In fact the wording is pretty vague as to what, if any, punishment there would be for P and S breaches

They can pretty much do what they want as no specific punishment is mandated for a breach
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2054 on: Today at 01:20:41 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:08:39 pm
There's no requirement for a points deduction, though. In fact the wording is pretty vague as to what, if any, punishment there would be for P and S breaches

They can pretty much do what they want as no specific punishment is mandated for a breach

But as I've said before, what's the point of fining them? They're buried under debt they're struggling to repay as it is.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2055 on: Today at 01:27:40 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:20:41 pm
But as I've said before, what's the point of fining them? They're buried under debt they're struggling to repay as it is.
I agree but it gives the PL a get out if for some reason (coughbadforthebrandcough) they don't want to dock points. They can show how "tough" they are by Everton being pronounced guilty yet still not have to apply any meaningful punishment
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2056 on: Today at 01:34:06 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:27:40 pm
I agree but it gives the PL a get out if for some reason (coughbadforthebrandcough) they don't want to dock points. They can show how "tough" they are by Everton being pronounced guilty yet still not have to apply any meaningful punishment

I agree that the scope is broad and vague, but let's not forget there's legal action pending a guilty verdict totalling £370m odd. Guilty is guilty. It won't matter how lightly the PL treat Everton - the club will still be sued.  You don't go through all this just to fine them, I think.
Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Reply #2057 on: Today at 01:41:36 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:34:06 pm
I agree that the scope is broad and vague, but let's not forget there's legal action pending a guilty verdict totalling £370m odd. Guilty is guilty. It won't matter how lightly the PL treat Everton - the club will still be sued.  You don't go through all this just to fine them, I think.
I don't think the club will be sued. I know there has been some mumbling but it'll just be sabre rattling. I just can't see it happening.

Hopefully there will be a proper meaningful punishment, if for no other reason then to discourage this kind of thing being tried again
