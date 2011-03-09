Are the clubs currently planning to sue Everton going to be satisfied with a phony investigation and token punishment? They only announced their legal action after the PL started investigating back in March.



I think this belief that the PL are just going through the motions is wide of the mark. Everton are in trouble. If they go into administration or go bust altogether, harsh questions would be asked as to how and why it could be allowed to happen, when rules were supposed to be in place to prevent this very occurrence.



The PL have to see this through, if only to try and cover their own backsides. They could open themselves to legal action themselves otherwise.