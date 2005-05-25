The opening paragraphs of the feature:
The Premier League faces pressure from concerned senior figures in Government over Evertons potential sale to United States firm 777 Partners.
Farhad Moshiri is in advanced negotiations with the private investment group about ending his turbulent seven-year tenure as majority shareholder.
No final agreement has been reached, but Whitehall sources have expressed doubt about 777s suitability for ownership.
The company has faced allegations of fraud, offering illegal loans and failing to pay bills totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars in the US. Co-founder Josh Wander, who set up the company in 2015 with Steven Pasko, also faced drug charges to which he pleaded no contest in 2003.
In response, the company told Telegraph Sport: 777 has always strived to conduct its businesses in line with local laws and regulations. Where it has been suggested otherwise, we will defend our reputation vigorously by all legitimate means.
A source close to the company added that all cases cited have either been closed, dismissed or are being contested as baseless.
However, if Everton now agree on a deal, the claims, first reported by the Norwegian magazine Josimar, would be explored by the top tiers strengthened directors and owners test. The league announced in March new Disqualifying Events, which include offences involving violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes.
