Everton - The Unflushables

SamLad

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm
PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:19:12 pm
SamLad

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm
Apparently 777 have an investment fund of $12bn according to Toffeeweb.

That makes them mega fucking rich this time doesnt it?
Statto Red

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm
Apparently 777 have an investment fund of $12bn according to Toffeeweb.

That makes them mega fucking rich this time doesnt it?

Have those on Toffeeweb seen how 777 run all the other clubs in their ownership. ;)
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm
Have those on Toffeeweb seen how 777 run all the other clubs in their ownership. ;)

They hope they can unearth some hidden gems from Vasco de Gama. Trying to do a Brighton.
PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:51:55 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm
Apparently 777 have an investment fund of $12bn according to Toffeeweb.

That makes them mega fucking rich this time doesnt it?

TomDcs

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:00:45 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm
Apparently 777 have an investment fund of $12bn according to Toffeeweb.

That makes them mega fucking rich this time doesnt it?

Someone is double (triple, quadruple) counting :lmao
DonkeyWan

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
erm - that says nothing about the potential deal hitting problems with anyone ....
Literally the opening lines say senior figures in government will likely move behind the scenes to brief against deal.
JC the Messiah

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm


Insert your own joke here
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:49:33 pm
If this tory government is against it, I may have to reevaluate my opinion of 777.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:14:24 am
Let's just look at 777 Partners track record in football.
We can discount Seville (who blues are probably touting as their big, Europa league, success story). 777 Partners own just 7.5% of them so we can ignore that.


Genoa have a net transfer spend of £25m in the 2 years since 777 took over (this includes the most expensive player 777 have bought, £10m)

Vasco have a net transfer spend of £1m in 18 months since 777 took over
Liege have a net transfer spend of -£2.3m in the 18 months since 777 took over
Hertha have a net transfer spend of -£23m in the 6 months since 777 took over (they also sold a player to Seville for £10m)
Red Star have bought one player for £50k and sold another for £50k so we can just forget them
Overall then, 5 clubs, about 13 transfer windows. They have spent about £82m, they have earned about £82m in sales

It also looks like more players leave than join these clubs so who knows what wages are involved.

Everton, you have been warned

Come on 777, we are right behind you and your asset stripping
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:33:33 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:14:24 am
Let's just look at 777 Partners track record in football.
We can discount Seville (who blues are probably touting as their big, Europa league, success story). 777 Partners own just 7.5% of them so we can ignore that.


Genoa have a net transfer spend of £25m in the 2 years since 777 took over (this includes the most expensive player 777 have bought, £10m)

Vasco have a net transfer spend of £1m in 18 months since 777 took over
Liege have a net transfer spend of -£2.3m in the 18 months since 777 took over
Hertha have a net transfer spend of -£23m in the 6 months since 777 took over (they also sold a player to Seville for £10m)
Red Star have bought one player for £50k and sold another for £50k so we can just forget them
Overall then, 5 clubs, about 13 transfer windows. They have spent about £82m, they have earned about £82m in sales

It also looks like more players leave than join these clubs so who knows what wages are involved.

Everton, you have been warned

Come on 777, we are right behind you and your asset stripping
Evertonians might think that this is some kind of RedBull/CityGroup set up. The reality will be that they'll be used to move players at overinflated prices, with 777 taking any profits out of the club.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:38:32 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:33:33 am
Evertonians might think that this is some kind of RedBull/CityGroup set up. The reality will be that they'll be used to move players at overinflated prices, with 777 taking any profits out of the club.
There's not much to sell is there, I'll bet 777 are looking at the youngsters and seeing what they can move up the chain.
Calvert Lewin
Pickford
Beto
Brainthwaite
Patterson
Dacoure
Onana
have value, there's a few £m elsewhere
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:43:26 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:38:32 am
There's not much to sell is there, I'll bet 777 are looking at the youngsters and seeing what they can move up the chain.
Calvert Lewin
Pickford
Beto
Brainthwaite
Patterson
Dacoure
Onana
have value, there's a few £m elsewhere
But they can buy from their other clubs. Sell someone like Pickford and buy a keeper from one of their other sides. Even having Everton buy squad fillers can make them a tidy profit (on their other clubs books).
Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:53:59 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:43:26 am
But they can buy from their other clubs. Sell someone like Pickford and buy a keeper from one of their other sides. Even having Everton buy squad fillers can make them a tidy profit (on their other clubs books).
Yes, of course

But then again

It's a shop window, the championship
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 12:54:29 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:53:59 am
Yes, of course

But then again

It's a shop window, the championship
;D
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 04:43:31 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm
Literally the opening lines say senior figures in government will likely move behind the scenes to brief against deal.

All 777 need to do is buy some British made weapons and kill a few thousand people, the deal will fly through any government scrutiny then...
JRed

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 06:49:37 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm
Apparently 777 have an investment fund of $12bn according to Toffeeweb.

That makes them mega fucking rich this time doesnt it?
That will mean $12B to spend on transfers to them! Theyre fucking rich!
No666

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 07:46:48 am
The opening paragraphs of the feature:

The Premier League faces pressure from concerned senior figures in Government over Evertons potential sale to United States firm 777 Partners.

Farhad Moshiri is in advanced negotiations with the private investment group about ending his turbulent seven-year tenure as majority shareholder.

No final agreement has been reached, but Whitehall sources have expressed doubt about 777s suitability for ownership.

The company has faced allegations of fraud, offering illegal loans and failing to pay bills totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars in the US. Co-founder Josh Wander, who set up the company in 2015 with Steven Pasko, also faced drug charges to which he pleaded no contest in 2003.

In response, the company told Telegraph Sport: 777 has always strived to conduct its businesses in line with local laws and regulations. Where it has been suggested otherwise, we will defend our reputation vigorously by all legitimate means.

A source close to the company added that all cases cited have either been closed, dismissed or are being contested as baseless.

However, if Everton now agree on a deal, the claims, first reported by the Norwegian magazine Josimar, would be explored by the top tiers strengthened directors and owners test. The league announced in March new Disqualifying Events, which include offences involving violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes.


I don't think this will happen. Shame.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:26:54 am
In truth, the government shouldn't meddle in this deal anymore than they meddled with Saudicastle, but they will because 777 have no leverage.

That said, it's a toss up over which of 777 and Everton have the better idea of what they're getting into. Everton are a broke, relegation threatened club, up to their eyebrows in debt. If they go down, their commercial value will be a pittance, and their squad is comparatively worthless. In terms of asset stripping, there's not much there, and loan sharks have first dibs.

I've not read much on this, so I'm unsure as to what 777s game plan is here. Everton are not a piggy bank, they're a sinkhole.
Qston

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:32:03 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:46:48 am
The opening paragraphs of the feature:

The Premier League faces pressure from concerned senior figures in Government over Evertons potential sale to United States firm 777 Partners.

Farhad Moshiri is in advanced negotiations with the private investment group about ending his turbulent seven-year tenure as majority shareholder.

No final agreement has been reached, but Whitehall sources have expressed doubt about 777s suitability for ownership.

The company has faced allegations of fraud, offering illegal loans and failing to pay bills totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars in the US. Co-founder Josh Wander, who set up the company in 2015 with Steven Pasko, also faced drug charges to which he pleaded no contest in 2003.

In response, the company told Telegraph Sport: 777 has always strived to conduct its businesses in line with local laws and regulations. Where it has been suggested otherwise, we will defend our reputation vigorously by all legitimate means.

A source close to the company added that all cases cited have either been closed, dismissed or are being contested as baseless.

However, if Everton now agree on a deal, the claims, first reported by the Norwegian magazine Josimar, would be explored by the top tiers strengthened directors and owners test. The league announced in March new Disqualifying Events, which include offences involving violence, corruption, fraud, tax evasion and hate crimes.


I don't think this will happen. Shame.

So where will that leave them ? Clearly Moshiri has hit the big red panic button because he is going to lose a considerable amount of money on what he has invested and is having to get bridging loans in order to continue work on the new stadium. Will they just run out of cash and indeed credit ?  In all seriousness it does seem pretty gloomy for Everton and perhaps administration is now very definitely on the cards ?
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 08:48:29 am
Quote from: Qston on Today at 08:32:03 am
So where will that leave them ? Clearly Moshiri has hit the big red panic button because he is going to lose a considerable amount of money on what he has invested and is having to get bridging loans in order to continue work on the new stadium. Will they just run out of cash and indeed credit ?  In all seriousness it does seem pretty gloomy for Everton and perhaps administration is now very definitely on the cards ?

I think you're right.

Even if this goes through, Moshiri stands to lose a ton of money on the deal; and even if it mitigates the club's punishment on October 25th, I'd still put their long term survival at best as 50/50 with this 777 group in charge.

If Moshiri cant extricate from Everton by October 25th, I'm expecting the punishment to be sterner, although likely still mild compared to what they deserve. But even that might be enough to tip them over the edge.

I suspect the situation is far worse than is generally known. They might not last the season.
Qston

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
Today at 09:00:18 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:48:29 am
I think you're right.

Even if this goes through, Moshiri stands to lose a ton of money on the deal; and even if it mitigates the club's punishment on October 25th, I'd still put their long term survival at best as 50/50 with this 777 group in charge.

If Moshiri cant extricate from Everton by October 25th, I'm expecting the punishment to be sterner, although likely still mild compared to what they deserve. But even that might be enough to tip them over the edge.

I suspect the situation is far worse than is generally known. They might not last the season.

I agree. You don`t sell for pennies on the pound unless there is a dramatic pressing need to do so. I have no desire to see them go into administration, but I do think it is very much on the cards.
