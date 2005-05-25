« previous next »
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm »
Offline PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 10:19:12 pm »
Offline SamLad

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm »
Apparently 777 have an investment fund of $12bn according to Toffeeweb.

That makes them mega fucking rich this time doesnt it?
Offline Statto Red

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm
Apparently 777 have an investment fund of $12bn according to Toffeeweb.

That makes them mega fucking rich this time doesnt it?

Have those on Toffeeweb seen how 777 run all the other clubs in their ownership. ;)
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 10:40:56 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:39:33 pm
Have those on Toffeeweb seen how 777 run all the other clubs in their ownership. ;)

They hope they can unearth some hidden gems from Vasco de Gama. Trying to do a Brighton.
Offline PeterTheRed...

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 10:51:55 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm
Apparently 777 have an investment fund of $12bn according to Toffeeweb.

That makes them mega fucking rich this time doesnt it?

Offline TomDcs

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 11:00:45 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:27:16 pm
Apparently 777 have an investment fund of $12bn according to Toffeeweb.

That makes them mega fucking rich this time doesnt it?

Someone is double (triple, quadruple) counting :lmao
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:19:23 pm
erm - that says nothing about the potential deal hitting problems with anyone ....
Literally the opening lines say senior figures in government will likely move behind the scenes to brief against deal.
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2009 on: Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm »


Insert your own joke here
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2010 on: Yesterday at 11:49:33 pm »
If this tory government is against it, I may have to reevaluate my opinion of 777.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 12:14:24 am »
Let's just look at 777 Partners track record in football.
We can discount Seville (who blues are probably touting as their big, Europa league, success story). 777 Partners own just 7.5% of them so we can ignore that.


Genoa have a net transfer spend of £25m in the 2 years since 777 took over (this includes the most expensive player 777 have bought, £10m)

Vasco have a net transfer spend of £1m in 18 months since 777 took over
Liege have a net transfer spend of -£2.3m in the 18 months since 777 took over
Hertha have a net transfer spend of -£23m in the 6 months since 777 took over (they also sold a player to Seville for £10m)
Red Star have bought one player for £50k and sold another for £50k so we can just forget them
Overall then, 5 clubs, about 13 transfer windows. They have spent about £82m, they have earned about £82m in sales

It also looks like more players leave than join these clubs so who knows what wages are involved.

Everton, you have been warned

Come on 777, we are right behind you and your asset stripping
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 12:33:33 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:14:24 am
Let's just look at 777 Partners track record in football.
We can discount Seville (who blues are probably touting as their big, Europa league, success story). 777 Partners own just 7.5% of them so we can ignore that.


Genoa have a net transfer spend of £25m in the 2 years since 777 took over (this includes the most expensive player 777 have bought, £10m)

Vasco have a net transfer spend of £1m in 18 months since 777 took over
Liege have a net transfer spend of -£2.3m in the 18 months since 777 took over
Hertha have a net transfer spend of -£23m in the 6 months since 777 took over (they also sold a player to Seville for £10m)
Red Star have bought one player for £50k and sold another for £50k so we can just forget them
Overall then, 5 clubs, about 13 transfer windows. They have spent about £82m, they have earned about £82m in sales

It also looks like more players leave than join these clubs so who knows what wages are involved.

Everton, you have been warned

Come on 777, we are right behind you and your asset stripping
Evertonians might think that this is some kind of RedBull/CityGroup set up. The reality will be that they'll be used to move players at overinflated prices, with 777 taking any profits out of the club.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 12:38:32 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:33:33 am
Evertonians might think that this is some kind of RedBull/CityGroup set up. The reality will be that they'll be used to move players at overinflated prices, with 777 taking any profits out of the club.
There's not much to sell is there, I'll bet 777 are looking at the youngsters and seeing what they can move up the chain.
Calvert Lewin
Pickford
Beto
Brainthwaite
Patterson
Dacoure
Onana
have value, there's a few £m elsewhere
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 12:43:26 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:38:32 am
There's not much to sell is there, I'll bet 777 are looking at the youngsters and seeing what they can move up the chain.
Calvert Lewin
Pickford
Beto
Brainthwaite
Patterson
Dacoure
Onana
have value, there's a few £m elsewhere
But they can buy from their other clubs. Sell someone like Pickford and buy a keeper from one of their other sides. Even having Everton buy squad fillers can make them a tidy profit (on their other clubs books).
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 12:53:59 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:43:26 am
But they can buy from their other clubs. Sell someone like Pickford and buy a keeper from one of their other sides. Even having Everton buy squad fillers can make them a tidy profit (on their other clubs books).
Yes, of course

But then again

It's a shop window, the championship
Online Boaty McBoatface

Re: Everton - The Unflushables
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 12:54:29 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:53:59 am
Yes, of course

But then again

It's a shop window, the championship
;D
